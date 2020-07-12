/
golden lakes
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:35 PM
352 Apartments for rent in Golden Lakes, West Palm Beach, FL
Last updated July 12 at 12:29pm
$
6 Units Available
Cottonwood West Palm
7110 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This modern, upscale community is just five minutes from Suntrust Park. Each home offers lots of natural light, 24-hour maintenance and modern kitchens. Just 15 minutes from the downtown area.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
30 Units Available
Azola West Palm Beach
1990 Augustine Road, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,473
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,337
1460 sqft
In-Person Tours Available We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
1681 Balfour Point Dr
1681 Balfour Point Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
864 sqft
A MUST SEE... Come check out this Large, Bright, Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo! Great layout, perfect for entertaining. One of the only units with a screened in patio over looking the canal.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
1401 Windorah Way
1401 Windorah Way, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1050 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo available for rent . Freshly painted throughout , updated kitchen with all stainless steel appliance and Full size washer and dryer .
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
1521 Windorah Way
1521 Windorah Way, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated two bedroom apartment located on the first floor has neutral colors throughout, ceramic tile in living areas, and laminate floors in bedrooms. Nice-sized bedrooms, with master having both a walk-in and wall-to-wall closet.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
1566 Lake Crystal Dr
1566 Lake Crystal Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Welcome home to this first floor waterfront condo in the heart of West Palm Beach! Featuring beautifully updated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances and bar top, large neutral tile, carpet in bedrooms, dining and living room
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
195 Lake Carol Drive
195 Lake Carol Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
600 sqft
Charming first floor, corner unit in Golden Lakes, a 55+ community. Clubhouse, community pool, activities, gym, game room courtesy bus to shopping.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
220 Lake Constance Drive
220 Lake Constance Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1017 sqft
Nice unit can easily used as a 2 bedroom. Screened patio with Lake view. Can also be rented furnished for $1,400/month Villa is one level..
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
1145 Golden Lakes Blvd
1145 Golden Lakes Boulevard, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
999 sqft
3 bedroom two bath for rent at Belvedere Isles, completely remodeled kitchen, cabinets, A/C, floors. Includes Washer/Dryer inside the unit. Modern Tile throughout the complete apartment.
Last updated July 12 at 02:59pm
1 Unit Available
1103 Golden Lakes Boulevard #1014 - 1
1103 Golden Lakes Boulevard, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1054 sqft
Beautiful, bright and spacious 1st floor unit in Belvedere Isles, located in West Palm Beach. This first floor walkup condo has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Just painted ready to move in. Newer appliances in kitchen with formica countertops.
Last updated July 12 at 02:59pm
1 Unit Available
1161 Golden Lakes Boulevard #1316 - 1
1161 Golden Lakes Boulevard, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1054 sqft
Beautiful, bright and spacious 1st floor unit in Belvedere Isles, located in West Palm Beach. This first floor walkup condo has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Just painted ready to move in. Brand NEW kitchen, cabinets, A/C, floors.
Results within 1 mile of Golden Lakes
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
8517 Butler Greenwood Drive
8517 Butler Greenwood Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
3408 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8517 Butler Greenwood Drive in Palm Beach County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
6573 Emerald Dunes Dr
6573 Emerald Dunes Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
GREAT LOCATION! BEAUTIFUL MOVE-IN READY 2BR/2BA CONDO ON THE 2ND FLOOR. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, TILE IN THE MAIN LIVING AREAS, AND CARPET IN BEDROOMS.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
6426 Emerald Dunes Drive
6426 Emerald Dunes Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1141 sqft
Gorgeous 2/2 with balcony overlooking the pool and tennis court in the quiet and conveniently located community at Emerald Dunes.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
204 Wellington L
204 Farnham Street, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
862 sqft
Why take a cruise when you can live in a tropical piece of heaven on this lovely huge 1 bedroom unit. Largest 1 bedroom in building. Enjoy a beautiful view in your panoramic Florida room boasting oversized windows.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
101 Wellington L
101 Farnham Street, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Why take a cruise when you can live in a tropical piece of heaven on this lovely corner unit. Enjoy a beautiful view in your Florida room.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
120 Andover E
120 East Wellington Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
615 sqft
This unit has newer flooring throughout, updated kitchen and bathroom tiled and screened patio and new ac and fridge! a must see in a great building, new patio on 1st floor with BBQ entertaining area. Super clean and ready 6/15/2020
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
8865 Okeechobee Boulevard
8865 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1215 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo in the San Michele community is a must see. The 3rd floor unit has high ceilings to create a spacious feel. It includes recently replaced carpeting, Washer/Dryer and Microwave.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
6386 Emerald Dunes Drive
6386 Emerald Dunes Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
740 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning & spacious ground floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath in Emerald Dunes. This unit is very unique to this gated community due to its level of beautiful upgrades.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
6434 Emerald Dunes Drive
6434 Emerald Dunes Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1428 sqft
This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is in the pristinely maintained and conveniently located community of Emerald Dunes. This unit INCLUDES a 1 car garage, water & basic cable.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
8423 Long Bay
8423 Long Bay, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1343 sqft
Rent includes: High speed Internet, H D Cable TV, Alarm service! Upgraded 2/2/1 villa with beautiful lake view in Resort Style living Andros Isles with extended driveway.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
6394 Emerald Dunes Dr
6394 Emerald Dunes Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath in gated West Palm Beach community with nice amenities
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
916 Imperial Lake Road
916 Imperial Lake Road, Lake Belvedere Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1689 sqft
Gorgeous private corner unit and lake front, featuring 3 bedrooms, plus 2.5 baths, in gated community of Independence Cove. Great location off Jog between Southern and Belvedere.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
172 Camden H
172 Auburn Street, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
738 sqft
Come see this lovely fully furnished 1st floor corner seasonal rental with beautiful pergo wood flooring, gorgeous lighting, plenty of closet space, a beautiful lake view entrance, steps from the laundry and walking distance to the Camden pool.
