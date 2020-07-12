/
century village
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:59 PM
324 Apartments for rent in Century Village, West Palm Beach, FL
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Visions at Willow Pond
4860 Sand Stone Ln, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated, lakefront community with gorgeous grounds. Allows dogs and cats. Tennis court, gym, business center, and car-wash area. Recently renovated units contain stainless steel appliances and in-unit washers and dryers.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Century Village
43 Canterbury a, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
1 Bd 1.5 Baths plus screened in terrace, 1st Floor, great location, near clubhouse, pool, free basic cable, gym,free transportation ready to move in don't miss this opportunity to live in a beautiful gated community.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
204 Wellington L
204 Farnham Street, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
862 sqft
Why take a cruise when you can live in a tropical piece of heaven on this lovely huge 1 bedroom unit. Largest 1 bedroom in building. Enjoy a beautiful view in your panoramic Florida room boasting oversized windows.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
101 Wellington L
101 Farnham Street, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Why take a cruise when you can live in a tropical piece of heaven on this lovely corner unit. Enjoy a beautiful view in your Florida room.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
120 Andover E
120 East Wellington Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
615 sqft
This unit has newer flooring throughout, updated kitchen and bathroom tiled and screened patio and new ac and fridge! a must see in a great building, new patio on 1st floor with BBQ entertaining area. Super clean and ready 6/15/2020
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
19 Coventry A
19 Coventry a, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
615 sqft
55 AND OVER COMMUNITY. Unfurnished one bedroom condo that has been freshyl painted and cleaned and ready for immediate move in. Located near the East Gate. Bring your clothes and furniture and move right in.
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
110 Hastings G
110 Hastings I, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
615 sqft
55+ ACTIVE COMMUNITY! TURNKEY, FURNISHED AND READY! GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO THE HASTINGS POOL AND CLUBHOUSE. ALL TILE FLOORING. BACK SCREENED AND COVERED PORCH TO ENJOY THE FRESH AIR. BASIC CABLE INCLUDED IN RENT. AMENITIES GALORE!!!NO PETS.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
44 Waltham B
44 Bath Street, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
738 sqft
Pet Friendly Building! Well maintained , bright and airy, Central air conditioning, furnished 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath corner unit on 2nd floor overlooking the garden. Master bedroom has 2 walk in closets.There is a lovely sitting area.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
14 Sheffield A
14 Sheffield F, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
814 sqft
55 and over community. Lovely water front unfurnished condo with two bedrooms that has one and a half baths. Newer appliances, freshly painted, cleaned and ready for immediate move in.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
95 Easthampton D
95 Bath Street, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
615 sqft
Must be 55+ ADULTS ONLYGREAT RENTAL HOME OAK LAMINAITE FLOOR IN BEDROOM TILE IN LIVING KITCHEN AND BATHQUIET AND PRIVATE SECURE AND SAFE
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
172 Camden H
172 Auburn Street, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
738 sqft
Come see this lovely fully furnished 1st floor corner seasonal rental with beautiful pergo wood flooring, gorgeous lighting, plenty of closet space, a beautiful lake view entrance, steps from the laundry and walking distance to the Camden pool.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
98 Stratford H
98 Stratford H, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
740 sqft
Nice an bright perfect,ground floor oversized one bedroom,bath and half bath with washer/dryer.,turnkey condo,walking distance to lake , clubhouse and transportation.This the one you have been looking for.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
125 Sussex G
125 Sussex G, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
615 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 125 Sussex G in Palm Beach County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
415 Sheffield
415 Sheffield North, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
615 sqft
immaculate condo unfurnished OWNER WILL PAY WATER AND ELECTRICITS A BARGAIN NO SMOKING
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
51 Norwich C
51 Falkirk Street, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
738 sqft
55 AND OVER COMMUNITY. Lovely updated first floor unfurnished one bedroom condo with one and a half baths. Community is gated with 24 hour security.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
160 Norwich G
160 Norwich M, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
814 sqft
Great upstairs corner unit. Two bedrooms, 1&1/2 baths. Nice location near the Haverhill gate and clubhouse.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
67 Norwich C
67 Norwich M, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
615 sqft
Come and rent this super clean and nice 2nd floor condo, totally furnished in Century Village community.... You will have access to all the amenities in this fabulous community... this one won't last....
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
66 Coventry C
66 Coventry C, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
786 sqft
Bright and airy 2 bedroom,1 bath 2nd floor condo with garden view. Brand new tile floor. Updated bathroom. Short walk to Haverhill Gate and the Clubhouse.Located in Century Village, housing for adults 55+.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
110 Stratford H
110 Stratford C, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
975 sqft
Beautiful, Clean, Meticulous, Spacious 2nd floor 1 Bed/1.5 Bath Condo with Gorgeous Lake Views from Private Screened Patio and Dining Area. White Kitchen Cabinets,Tile and Wood Floors,Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer in Unit.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
147 Canterbury F
147 Canterbury a, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
738 sqft
Great unit, updated 1 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, corner unit in a popular, active, 55 plus community with lots of amenities. No pets, no smoking. Must pass background check for Condo Board approval.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
40 Norwich B
40 Norwich M, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
814 sqft
2nd floor 2 bedroom corner condo. Bright and clean.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
22 Coventry A
22 Coventry a, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
814 sqft
55 AND OVER COMMUNITY. Beautiful second floor, unfurnised two bedroom condo with one and a half baths, central air with newer appliances. Property has been painted and new lighting in dining area.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
221 Bedford I
221 Bedford B, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
738 sqft
55 AND OVER COMMUNITY. Nice one bedroom condo with one and half baths with window wall in units. Centrally located. Updated kitchen and baths and tastefully furnished. Bring your clothes and move right in.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
157 Camden G
157 Benton Street, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
738 sqft
55 AND OVER COMMUNITY. Nice end unit one bedroom condo with one and half baths with central air. Located near the West Gate. Updated kitchen and baths and tastefully furnished. Bring your clothes and move right in.
