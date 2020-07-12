/
/
/
ibis golf and country club
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:33 PM
132 Apartments for rent in Ibis Golf and Country Club, West Palm Beach, FL
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
11 Units Available
Ibis Reserve
8300 Ibis Reserve Cir, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1428 sqft
Set between the natural beauty of the Grassy Waters Preserve and the exclusive Ibis Golf & Country Club, Ibis Reserve offers a peaceful and serene setting for our apartment residents.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
10856 Grande Boulevard
10856 Grande Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2631 sqft
Great Ibis Waterfront Rental! No Membership. Enjoy the Privacy and Security of Ibis. Great Floor Plan. Master and Den on First Floor. 2 Guest Bedrooms up share Jack & Jill Bath.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
8407 Quail Meadow Way
8407 Quail Meadow Way, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1923 sqft
Text or Call Kathy at 561-379-7179.Signature Golf Membership Avail.Spend your winter months in this beautiful 3 Bedroom 3 Bath home overlooking the Heritage Golf Course hole #2.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
7678 Jasmine Court
7678 Jasmine Court, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1558 sqft
Beautiful Villa 2BR/2BA (or 1Master Suite BR plus Den/1BA) home. Modern Furniture. New fridge in an upgraded ceramic tiles floor w/Eat In Kitchen that gives a magnificient view into the living space and the private Patio.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
10247 Orchid Reserve Drive
10247 Orchid Reserve Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1964 sqft
Live in The Club at Ibis a gorgeous gated community located 6 miles west of I-95 and close to the Florida Turnpike.
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
8208 Heritage Club Drive
8208 Heritage Club Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2500 sqft
Spacious, sun-drenched 2,556 square foot home with lake and golf course views on a corner lot within walking distance to the Club at Ibis Clubhouse.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
7760 Blue Heron Way
7760 Blue Heron Way, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2560 sqft
TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR POOL SERVICE
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
8506 Quail Meadow Way
8506 Quail Meadow Way, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1638 sqft
Text or Call Kathy at 561-379-7179.Spend the winter months in this beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home. Enjoy easy access to the club's 4 restaurants, 16 Har-Tu Tennis Courts, 3 Pools ,Health club complete with spa and much much more.
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
10768 Waterford Place
10768 Waterford Place, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1902 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE TO OCTOBER 15, 2020 with rare Premier Golf membership ! European style perfection for this elegant off-season rental with rare top Premier Golf membership in renowned Ibis Golf and Country Club.
1 of 93
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
6082 Wildcat Run
6082 Wildcat Run, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$7,100
3711 sqft
You will fall in love with this custom Ruttenberg home with 4 bedrooms, den, family room, living room and an office. This fabulous home has a beautiful preserve & water view offering plenty of privacy.
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
9031 Sand Pine Lane
9031 Sand Pine Ln, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
2195 sqft
This Hamilton model home is available for Sale and Rent.
1 of 20
Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
10134 Osprey Trace
10134 Osprey Trace, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2576 sqft
3 bedroom + den home with golf and water views. Master bedroom and den are on the first floor, 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms, loft upstairs. All bathrooms have been updated. Private pool/spa, fully screened patio and beautiful views.
Results within 1 mile of Ibis Golf and Country Club
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
10799 Wharton Way
10799 Wharton Way, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2028 sqft
Available 09/01/20 3 Bed + Office, 3 Bath Home for Rent - Property Id: 315532 Beautiful Updated Single Family home situated in a quiet cut-de-sac in The Carlton Estates gated community.
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
8591 Gullane Court
8591 Gullane Court, Palm Beach County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
4280 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom + office pool home on a 1 acre lakefront Estate lot located in prestigious Bay Hill Estates. Golf & tennis memberships available through PGA National. All secondary bedrooms are En suite with their own bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Ibis Golf and Country Club
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
21 Units Available
Vista Lago
3130 N Jog Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1374 sqft
Luxury community featuring volleyball court, tennis court, garage parking and fire pit. Apartments have hardwood floors and private balcony or patio. Within walking distance of shopping and dining with easy access to Florida's Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
42 Units Available
Gables Montecito
9016 Alister Blvd E, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1311 sqft
A stunning resort-style community surrounding a 12-acre lake. On-site pool, playground, tennis and basketball courts, and garages. Walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and a patio or a balcony in each unit. Lots of green space.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
$
6 Units Available
Cottonwood West Palm
7110 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This modern, upscale community is just five minutes from Suntrust Park. Each home offers lots of natural light, 24-hour maintenance and modern kitchens. Just 15 minutes from the downtown area.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
14 Units Available
Verse at Royal Palm Beach
222 King Fisher Way, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1200 sqft
Located close to the downtown area and the myriad dining and nightlife options it has to offer. Units have been recently upgraded with such amenities as walk-in closets and built-in wiring for high-speed internet. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
18 Units Available
St. Andrews Palm Beach
1081 Benoist Farms Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
652 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
955 sqft
Residents of this pet-friendly community have an on-site fitness center, pool, putting green and playground. Apartments are wheelchair-accessible, smoke-free, and have walk-in closets and window coverings. Coral Sky Plaza and Okeeheelee Park are nearby.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
30 Units Available
Azola West Palm Beach
1990 Augustine Road, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,473
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,337
1460 sqft
In-Person Tours Available We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3500 Briar Bay Blvd #205
3500 Briar Bay Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
910 sqft
2BD/2BA Condo in Briar Bay! - This second floor, bright and clean, 910 SF, 2 bedroom, 2 full bath Cove at Briar Bay condo, is one of the nicest in the community.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1681 Balfour Point Dr
1681 Balfour Point Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
864 sqft
A MUST SEE... Come check out this Large, Bright, Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo! Great layout, perfect for entertaining. One of the only units with a screened in patio over looking the canal.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
10372 Fox Trail Road
10372 Fox Trail Road South, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1051 sqft
Beautiful 2/2 condo in a gated community. Great location- right in front of the pool and clubhouse! Newly installed wood grain tile flooring throughout. Washer and dryer in unit.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1601 Lakeview Drive W
1601 Lakeview Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1296 sqft
Very beautiful townhome, recently renovated new carpet,painted.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLPort St. Lucie, FL
Sunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLThe Acreage, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLJupiter, FLRiviera Beach, FLJupiter Farms, FL