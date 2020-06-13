Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:14 PM

181 Furnished Apartments for rent in West Palm Beach, FL

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Baywinds
1 Unit Available
2175 Stonington Terrace
2175 Stonington Terrace, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1426 sqft
Earliest move in December 16. FULL cable, high speed internet and landline INCLUDED. Partially furnished IF DESIRED. 55+ Very well maintained Villa with lake view from living room and master bedroom. 2 bedrooms plus an office. Screened patio.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
840 Marina Del Ray Lane
840 Marina Del Ray Lane, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1448 sqft
Great Location! Nicely furnished 2br/2.5ba plus den. This recently renovated town home features a beautiful modern kitchen with quartz counter tops, new stainless appliances, and sleek Scandinavian inspired cabinetry.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Northwood Harbor
1 Unit Available
5600 N Flagler Dr
5600 North Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
EXCELLENT!!!!!!!!!! 2 BED 2 BATH SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN FULLY FURNISHED.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Southside West Palm Beach
1 Unit Available
524 Colonial Road
524 Colonial Road, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
352 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy, comfortable, furnished apartment available for short term or long term tenancy.Rental price includes electric, water, cable and wifi. On site laundry. Close to CityPlace, Clematis, I95 and Beaches.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Oakton Lakes
1 Unit Available
8955 Okeechobee Blvd
8955 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
700 sqft
RESORT STYLE COMMUNITY, FULLY FURNISHED, LARGE KITCHEN, WASHER/DRYER, SPACIOUS CLOSETS, SCREENED BALCONY, LUSH LANDSCAPING, GATED, FITNESS CENTER, BUSINESS CENTER, POOL W/ JACUZZI, LIGHTED TENNIS COURTS, SAND VOLLEYBALL COURT, PLAYGROUND, BBQ AND

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1907 Parker Avenue
1907 Parker Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
676 sqft
This beautiful Key West style bungalow located in the heart of the historic district in downtown West Palm Beach. The property is just a few minutes walk to the Grandview Public Market, Howard Park,City Place, and 5 minute drive to Palm Beach Island.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Parker Ridge
1 Unit Available
846 Selkirk Street
846 Selkirk Street, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with AMPLE parking. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Downtown West Palm Beach
1 Unit Available
525 S Flagler Drive
525 South Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
3045 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent a 3 bedroom condo at Trump Plaza.Lovely views of the lake, Island and ocean beyond.Comfortably furnished in good taste.Easy to show.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Flamingo Park
1 Unit Available
630 Claremore Drive
630 Claremore Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,999
1426 sqft
Totally renovated and Turn Key Furnished for immediate occupancy. Classic taste and quality workmanship is seen en every detail. Minutes to Downtown West Palm Beach, airport, arts, and entertainment

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Northwood Shores
1 Unit Available
3316 Poinsettia Avenue
3316 Poinsettia Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1445 sqft
Fully furnished home in the heart of Northwood. Walking distance to parks, shops, and Rybovich Marina. Minutes away from Downtown West Palm Beach and the beaches. Three bedrooms and two full baths.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Southland Park
1 Unit Available
325 Greymon Drive
325 Greymon Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
2280 sqft
This Southland Park home has old Spanish charm & dates back to 1925 ; Stucco exterior, Pecky Cypress front door, terra cotta accents, remodeled guest cottage (1 Bedroom /1 Full Bath).

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Southside West Palm Beach
1 Unit Available
136 Worth Court S
136 Worth Court South, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$19,500
2690 sqft
Lovely 4BR/3.5BA home Offered Furnished Seasonal (Starting January 10th 2020). South of Southern, Sea-Street ; Heated Pool.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Southside West Palm Beach
1 Unit Available
318 Gregory Road
318 Gregory Road, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1374 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR SALE AS WELLSEASONAL FURNISHED OR ANNUAL LEASE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHEDGreat location, home have been entirely renovated inside. New kitchen new flooring, new appliances, new sprinklers system, new front yard, newer roof.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
Old Northwood Historic District
1 Unit Available
3505 Poinsettia Avenue
3505 Poinsettia Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
822 sqft
3505 Poinsettia Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 - 2 BR 1 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
President Country Club
1 Unit Available
2550 Presidential Way
2550 Presidential Way, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1034 sqft
BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED CONDO IN LANDS OF THE PRESIDENT COMFORTABLE SPACE DISTRIBUTION FULLY FURNISHED ENJOY THE SWIMMING POOL, TENNIS COURTS, SCREENED BALCONY OVERLOOKING THE GOLF-COURSE AND CANYON CAY RESORT & GOLF CLUB JUST EAST OF I-95.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
1 Unit Available
2095 Chagall Circle
2095 Chagall Circle, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1880 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home with a private courtyard pool area just minutes to Ballpark of the Palm Beaches - Be to the ball fields in just minutes! Gated community and centrally located in West Palm Beach.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
1 Unit Available
5621 56th Way
5621 56th Way, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1236 sqft
Beautiful furnished townhome looking to water is ready to move in. Well maintained, 2 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms is available for rent with 2 assigned parkings. It will be rented furnished and has water views from both bedroom balconies.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
711 Tuscaloosa Street
711 Tuscaloosa Street, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
910 sqft
*ALL UTILITIES, CABLE/WIFI, AND ELECTRIC INCLUDED IN RENT.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
President Country Club
1 Unit Available
2450 Presidential Way
2450 Presidential Way, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the beautiful Palm tree view from this lovely 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Annual Rental with prime covered parking space near the entrance in amenity filled luxury building with 24 hour doorman in prestigious gated community.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
1 Unit Available
4207 Onega Circle
4207 Onega Circle, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1750 sqft
Casual Florida Elegance at its best! Gorgeous fully furnished lake front home is move in ready! Meticulously taken care of & professionally cleaned. Beautiful art and brand new condition furniture provides a comfortable, warm and fun vibe.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Westfield
1 Unit Available
1800 Pinehurst Drive
1800 Pinehurst Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
320 sqft
Location! Location! This is a rare efficiency unit in the heart of West Palm beach. Right off 45th street, close to I95 and close to the 45th street tri-rail station.Also in close proximity to supermarkets, restaurants, and the palm beach outlet.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Parker Ridge
1 Unit Available
6915 Lake Avenue
6915 Lake Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
917 sqft
Adorable home with hardwood floors and new kitchen renovations. Fully Furnished and Ready for Immediate Occupancy. Tenant pays utilities and landscaping.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Downtown West Palm Beach
1 Unit Available
651 Okeechobee Boulevard
651 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright 1/1 condo fully furnished with contemporary decor in the heart of CityPlace. Queen size bed , full size washer and dryer in unit. Living room with queen sofa bed and plasma TV. Great amenities ! Just a few steps of everything !

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
1 Unit Available
1733 Village Boulevard
1733 Village Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Move-in ready furnished and equipped. Very well maintained, clean and bright 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in gated community with resort like ammenities, pool, jacuzzi, gym and tennis courts.

June 2020 West Palm Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 West Palm Beach Rent Report. West Palm Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the West Palm Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 West Palm Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 West Palm Beach Rent Report. West Palm Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the West Palm Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

West Palm Beach rents declined moderately over the past month

West Palm Beach rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in West Palm Beach stand at $1,100 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,395 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. West Palm Beach's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of West Palm Beach, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Miami metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,406.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to West Palm Beach

    As rents have increased slightly in West Palm Beach, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, West Palm Beach is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • West Palm Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,395 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.5% increase in West Palm Beach.
    • While West Palm Beach's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in West Palm Beach than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where West Palm Beach is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

