juno ridge
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:17 PM
357 Apartments for rent in Juno Ridge, FL📍
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1850 Holman 1 Drive
1850 Holman Drive, Juno Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
OUT SIDE PARADISE! DON'T MISS THIS GREAT PRICED BRIGHT AND AIRY SINGLE FAMILY HOME, NICE NEW FRONT DECK AND FULLY FENCED BACK AND FRONT YARD.FEATURING A EXTRA LARGE BEDROOM AND FLOOR PLAN. UPDATES INCLUDE DARK CABINETRY, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
11800 Ellison Wilson Road
11800 Ellison Wilson Road, Juno Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
876 sqft
Great Location,Fantastic, Light and Bright Large One Bedroom Garden apartment with separate laundry room and large private court yard. Won't last a MUST see. Rent includes all utilities, electric, water, cable, internet.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1927 Doffer Lane
1927 Doffer Lane, Juno Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
850 sqft
Large 2/2 condo available for quick move in. Freshly painted with newer kitchen appliances. Washer/dryer in condo. NNo HOA restrictions, so most vehicles permitted. Tile floors throughout. Building is professionally landscaped and maintained.
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
$
32 Units Available
Sanctuary Cove
700 Sanctuary Cove Dr, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1349 sqft
A peaceful Intracoastal waterfront community located just minutes from fantastic shopping, fine dining and nightlife including the Gardens Mall and City Place. Close to major expressways and the Palm Beach International Airport.
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
7 Units Available
Villas Of Juno
12801 Us Route 1, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1644 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1907 sqft
Villas of Juno, located in Juno Beach, a unique 5-mile stretch along the Florida Coast, is a beautiful community of spacious townhomes complete with 2-car direct-access garages.
Last updated June 13 at 04:10pm
1 Unit Available
336 Golfview Rd.
336 Golfview Road, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1143 sqft
This amazing condo is located directly on the intracoastal waterway with a large swimming pool, Tiki Hut, BBQ area and Bocce Court in addition to gym, game room, library and community room.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Uno Lago
1 Unit Available
200 Uno Lago Dr
200 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Short Term Furnished Rental Available 10/02/2020-12/31/2020 at $1595/m or the winter season at $4000/m. Lease under 6 months pay 13% Sales tax, $200 Clean fee. Available For Winter Season 2021.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
115 Bay Colony Drive N
115 Bay Colony Drive North, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1509 sqft
WOW! FABULOUS Spacious 1st Floor Private 3/2 Corner Condo located in an Intracoastal Marina community *** with 40 ft.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Uno Lago
1 Unit Available
600 Uno Lago Drive
600 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1180 sqft
Beautifully furnished/remolded condo in this sought out development of OCEAN TRACE in Juno Beach. Enjoy lake/pool views from 2nd story, end unit.Renovated kitchen cabinets, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Uno Lago
1 Unit Available
500 Uno Lago Drive
500 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live close to the beach without the beach prices! Meticulously maintained and updated 1st floor condo with a beautiful view of the lake. New appliances and wood-like tile flooring throughout. Everything has been updated.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2779 Ravella Way
2779 Ravella Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2056 sqft
Beautiful, spacious, 3-floor townhouse. Two large bedroom suites each with their own full baths and large walk-in closets. Private first floor office/den/bedroom with full bath. 2-car garage.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2726 Anzio Court
2726 Anzio Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
872 sqft
Largest model 1/1 in the highly sought after gated community San Matera. This beautifully furnished condo has been freshly painted with laminate and tile flooring throughout. New a/c and newer hot water heater.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2514 San Pietro Circle
2514 San Pietro Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2056 sqft
Gated, waterfront living at it's best and walking distance to the upscale PGA mall. This is a great opportunity to own your multi level dream home with a key west feel.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Old Port Cove
1 Unit Available
124 Lakeshore Drive
124 Lakeshore Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1424 sqft
Great Views to the Ocean along Singer Island. This condo is currently unfurnished, photos are from a previous tenant. Just to give you a feel for how it looks when furnished. Great Building with wonderful amenities, Pool, Club House, etc.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2802 Sarento Place
2802 Sarrento Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1149 sqft
Annual Rental $1650/month Includes: water. Tenant pays electric, , phone, wifi, cable. First, Last, 1 - month Security due upon signing. Assc. App Fee $100 and REfundale security deposit of $500 for Association. Association Approval Req.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
735 Cable Beach Lane
735 Cable Beach Lane, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2200 sqft
Welcome to beautiful gated community of Propserity Harbor. Your tenants will just love this home . Newly redone. Screened in backyard for your privacy backing up to a preserve.new floors, Master bathroom just redone and laundry room newly renovated.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1200 Marine Way
1200 Marine Way East, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1220 sqft
Available July 1st 2020! Annual rental available in the 24 hr manned gated waterfront marina community of Old Port Cove. Enjoy Intracoastal and ocean views from this meticulously maintained 2 Bed 2.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Uno Lago
1 Unit Available
300 Uno Lago Drive
300 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1446 sqft
Fabulous Fully Furnished 3 Bed / 2 Bath Lakefront Condo! High Ceilings, Tile Floors In Main Living Space & Plenty Of Natural Light! Spectacular View Of The Lake From Your Own Private Balcony! Gated Community Has 2 Pools w/ Jacuzzi Tubs, Fitness
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Waterway Condominiums
1 Unit Available
308 Golfview Road
308 Golfview Road, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1054 sqft
Meticulously clean unit in North Palm Beach is ready for a great 2021 seasonal tenant! Waterway West is a well-kept condo building on the intracoastal with amazing views, pool, clubhouse with a small gym, pool table, kitchen, and flat screen to
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Maheu
1 Unit Available
12046 Prosperity Farms Road
12046 Prosperity Farms Road, Palm Beach County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
1855 sqft
Gorgeous, Updated 4 Bed/3 Bath Home Surrounded By Huge Oak Trees with a Long Water View Lagoon W/Ocean Access. Fully Furnished for your comfort.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2808 Amalei Drive
2808 Amalei Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 bedroom 3rd floor condo. Split bedrooms, large living and dining area. Balcony overlooking the development. Resort style pool, clubhouse, gym, saunas. Close to the beautiful Gardens Mall, beaches, resaurants. Must see.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
23 Teach Road
23 East Teach Road, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2214 sqft
BRING YOUR BOAT UP TO 80 FEET! This direct waterfront home in Pirates Cove has a dock that will accommodate an 80' boat, (no fixed bridges), private water views, gorgeous white porcelain tile throughout the living area, nice kitchen w/ updated
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2811 Grande Parkway
2811 Grande Parkway, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1564 sqft
One of the largest and one of the best units available for rent in this popular gated condo complex.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
106 Water Club Court N
106 Water Club Ct N, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2992 sqft
Stunning Coastal Contemporary end townhouse in the much sought after luxurious waterfront gated Water Club in North Palm Beach.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Juno Ridge rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,370.
Some of the colleges located in the Juno Ridge area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, Everglades University, and Florida Atlantic University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Juno Ridge from include Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, Plantation, and Coral Springs.