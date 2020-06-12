Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:17 PM

141 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Palm Beach, FL

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Renaissance
19 Units Available
Vista Lago
3130 N Jog Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1374 sqft
Luxury community featuring volleyball court, tennis court, garage parking and fire pit. Apartments have hardwood floors and private balcony or patio. Within walking distance of shopping and dining with easy access to Florida's Turnpike.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
18 Units Available
Jefferson Palm Beach
290 Courtney Lakes Circle, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,347
1385 sqft
This luxury community offers nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, breakfast bars, and wood-style plank flooring. On-site pool with private cabanas, a fitness center, conference room, and outdoor terrace with a TV.
Last updated June 12 at 06:34pm
$
Golden Lakes
9 Units Available
Cottonwood West Palm
7110 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1355 sqft
This modern, upscale community is just five minutes from Suntrust Park. Each home offers lots of natural light, 24-hour maintenance and modern kitchens. Just 15 minutes from the downtown area.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Ibis Golf and Country Club
13 Units Available
Ibis Reserve
8300 Ibis Reserve Cir, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1428 sqft
Set between the natural beauty of the Grassy Waters Preserve and the exclusive Ibis Golf & Country Club, Ibis Reserve offers a peaceful and serene setting for our apartment residents.
Last updated June 12 at 06:55pm
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
6 Units Available
Village Place
2111 Brandywine Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1355 sqft
Situated next to a lake, with either lake or golf course views available. Community has a clubhouse, sport court and swimming pool. Apartments have digital thermostats and full-size washer/dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
63 Units Available
Cortland Portofino Place
4400 Portofino Way, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,816
1462 sqft
Located close to the restaurants, shops and entertainment of West Palm Beach. Units feature bathtub, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community features basketball court, BBQ grill, car wash area and tennis court.
Last updated June 12 at 06:54pm
Breakers West
17 Units Available
St. Andrews Palm Beach
1081 Benoist Farms Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
955 sqft
Residents of this pet-friendly community have an on-site fitness center, pool, putting green and playground. Apartments are wheelchair-accessible, smoke-free, and have walk-in closets and window coverings. Coral Sky Plaza and Okeeheelee Park are nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Downtown West Palm Beach
194 Units Available
Oversea
290 North Olive Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,189
1410 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
President Country Club
1 Unit Available
1700 Embassy Dr
1700 Embassy Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1686 sqft
Newly Renovated Townhouse. Enjoy the few per friendly gated community in the heard of West Palm Beach. This beautiful totally renovated spacious 3/2 townhouse has it all.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1551 N Flagler Dr
1551 North Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1550 sqft
Fabulous waterfront view on stunning Flagler Dr w/ water views. Convenient downtown living. Three bedroom/three bathroom unit. Updated kitchen, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer.

Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
Renaissance
1 Unit Available
3101 Waddell Avenue
3101 Waddell Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1595 sqft
3101 Waddell Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Daniel Gallien, R1S1 Realty, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
1 Unit Available
1116 Green Pine Boulevard
1116 Green Pine Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1370 sqft
1116 Green Pine Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 - 3 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Daniel Gallien, R1S1 Realty, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
1 Unit Available
1104 Avondale Ct
1104 Avondale Court, West Palm Beach, FL
Features include ceiling fans, updated lighting fixtures, and hardwood and tile floors throughout the interior. The kitchen is equipped with modern appliances, a breakfast bar, and charming white cabinetry.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southside West Palm Beach
1 Unit Available
253 Rutland BLVD
253 Rutland Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1456 sqft
Beautiful West Palm Beach Rental - South Olive - Property Id: 46475 Move in Ready! East of Olive in SoSo neighborhood home. This Southend home has a possible 3rd bedroom or den.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Old Northwood Historic District
1 Unit Available
436 35th St
436 35th Street, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1338 sqft
Located within "Old Northwood Historic District." Split floor plan with large master suite and French doors leading out to patio and lush landscaping. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, ceramic tile flooring throughout, and open kitchen.

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Palm Beach Lakes South
1 Unit Available
418 Huron Place
418 Huron Place, West Palm Beach, FL
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Southside West Palm Beach
1 Unit Available
210 Miramar Way
210 Miramar Way, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,005
1851 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in West Palm Beach, FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1851sqft.

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Southside West Palm Beach
1 Unit Available
512 Nathan Hale Road
512 Nathan Hale Road, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1265 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in West Palm Beach, FL is now available.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Southside West Palm Beach
1 Unit Available
4717 S Flagler Drive
4717 South Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
Fantastic opportunity to enjoy the Florida lifestyle in this ''SOSO'' 5BR/4.1BA waterfront home. Large eat in kitchen with all new appliances. Private pool/spa with covered outside kitchen. 3 car garage. Private dock with room for two boats.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Renaissance
1 Unit Available
6109 Eaton Street
6109 Eaton Street, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1627 sqft
Beautiful Briar Bay Townhome in convenient West Palm Beach Location! Three Bedrooms, Two Full and One Half Baths with Peaceful Water Views! Over 1.600 A/C SqFt, Nicely Equipped Kitchen with Plenty of Cabinets & Additional Storage.

Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
Renaissance
1 Unit Available
3760 North Jog Road
3760 Jog Road, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1375 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 Condo for rent, located ion the first floor in the popular Briar bay community. Great location, walking distance between elementary and middle school. Convenient to a lot of shopping, minutes to the downtown area and much more.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Riverwalk of The Palm Beaches
1 Unit Available
1986 Tigris Drive
1986 Tigris Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
LOVELY 3BR 2.1BTH TOWNHOME;LARGER MODEL WITH ONE GARAGE AND AMPLE PARKING FOR OTHER AUTOMOBILES. TILE FLOORS DOWNSTAIRS AND BRAND NEW CARPET UPSTAIRS.LARGE SCREEN ENCLOSURE LOOKING OVER A WIDE LAKE - STAINLESS APPLIANCES. EASY SHOW.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2800 Georgia Avenue
2800 Georgia Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1344 sqft
3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME FOR RENT. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN.

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Parker Ridge
1 Unit Available
846 Selkirk Street
846 Selkirk Street, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with AMPLE parking. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard.

June 2020 West Palm Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 West Palm Beach Rent Report. West Palm Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the West Palm Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

West Palm Beach rents declined moderately over the past month

West Palm Beach rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in West Palm Beach stand at $1,100 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,395 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. West Palm Beach's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of West Palm Beach, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Miami metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,406.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to West Palm Beach

    As rents have increased slightly in West Palm Beach, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, West Palm Beach is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • West Palm Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,395 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.5% increase in West Palm Beach.
    • While West Palm Beach's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in West Palm Beach than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where West Palm Beach is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

