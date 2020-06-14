Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:40 AM

120 Apartments for rent in West Palm Beach, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to West Palm Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
35 Units Available
Turtle Cove
888 Cotton Bay Dr W, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,238
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1075 sqft
Apartments located near golf course feature large walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include modern fitness center and cyber cafe, playground, pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
6 Units Available
Village Place
2111 Brandywine Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1355 sqft
Situated next to a lake, with either lake or golf course views available. Community has a clubhouse, sport court and swimming pool. Apartments have digital thermostats and full-size washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown West Palm Beach
70 Units Available
Sole at City Center
499 Evernia Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,415
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1069 sqft
Six options for floor plans, with some featuring an office den. Units feature spacious layouts, high ceilings and lots of bright light. Community has a three-story resident club, fitness studio and rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown West Palm Beach
23 Units Available
Loftin Place
805 N Olive Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,530
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1028 sqft
Close-to-town apartments in sunny West Palm Beach, a stone's throw from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have granite countertops, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Business center, 24-hour gym and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
65 Units Available
Uptown 22
2210 North Australian Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
510 sqft
Uptown 22 Apartments offer beautifully remodeled one-bedroom apartments with brand new interiors. Each apartment features wood plank-style flooring, high-quality quartz or granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances and modern-sleek cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Renaissance
20 Units Available
Vista Lago
3130 N Jog Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1374 sqft
Luxury community featuring volleyball court, tennis court, garage parking and fire pit. Apartments have hardwood floors and private balcony or patio. Within walking distance of shopping and dining with easy access to Florida's Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Downtown West Palm Beach
33 Units Available
The Alexander
333 Fern Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,475
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,335
1413 sqft
Alexander living is what we call the lifestyle you'll experience at the sister residences in downtown West Palm Beach: historically modern, urban funky lofts at Alexander lofts, or the chic, uptown-mod high-rise design of the Alexander, right across
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Century Village
1 Unit Available
Visions at Willow Pond
4860 Sand Stone Ln, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated, lakefront community with gorgeous grounds. Allows dogs and cats. Tennis court, gym, business center, and car-wash area. Recently renovated units contain stainless steel appliances and in-unit washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:14am
30 Units Available
Azalea Village
4200 Community Dr, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
Waterfront complex near Bear Lakes Country Club. Large kitchen with custom cabinets. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Community has tennis and volleyball courts, as well as a car wash area.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
17 Units Available
Jefferson Palm Beach
290 Courtney Lakes Circle, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,437
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,347
1385 sqft
This luxury community offers nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, breakfast bars, and wood-style plank flooring. On-site pool with private cabanas, a fitness center, conference room, and outdoor terrace with a TV.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
52 Units Available
Vue at 1400
1400 Village Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
950 sqft
Offering outstanding luxury and style, these apartments feature walk-in closets, washers and dryers in the units, and open floor plans with pet-friendly options. The grounds include a fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Ibis Golf and Country Club
13 Units Available
Ibis Reserve
8300 Ibis Reserve Cir, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1428 sqft
Set between the natural beauty of the Grassy Waters Preserve and the exclusive Ibis Golf & Country Club, Ibis Reserve offers a peaceful and serene setting for our apartment residents.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Golden Lakes
56 Units Available
Azola West Palm Beach
1990 Augustine Road, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,458
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-Person Tours Available We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
Breakers West
15 Units Available
St. Andrews Palm Beach
1081 Benoist Farms Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
652 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
955 sqft
Residents of this pet-friendly community have an on-site fitness center, pool, putting green and playground. Apartments are wheelchair-accessible, smoke-free, and have walk-in closets and window coverings. Coral Sky Plaza and Okeeheelee Park are nearby.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
Parc500 Apartments
500 N Congress Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close-to-the-beach apartments, just south of Northlake Boulevard. Recently renovated suites have granite counters, carpets and ceiling fans. Courtyard, clubhouse, bike park, picnic area and swimming pool with sundeck.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Downtown West Palm Beach
194 Units Available
Oversea
290 North Olive Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,759
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,904
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,827
1197 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Downtown West Palm Beach
48 Units Available
Parkline Palm Beaches
591 Evernia Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,600
626 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1425 sqft
Put yourself in the pulsing heart of vibrant West Palm Beach and embrace the cultural renaissance of this attractive coastal playland. Live across the street from the new Brightline rail station in an easy-to-walk downtown neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
63 Units Available
Cortland Portofino Place
4400 Portofino Way, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,404
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1320 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,816
1462 sqft
Located close to the restaurants, shops and entertainment of West Palm Beach. Units feature bathtub, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community features basketball court, BBQ grill, car wash area and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated April 21 at 03:25pm
East Village
3 Units Available
Melrose
3200 Haverhill Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1280 sqft
Nestled in the heart of West Palm Beach sits a tranquil boutique style apartment community with all the amenities your looking for includingheated pool with sundeck and BBQ area, ample parking and spacious interiors.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
510 Pacific Grove Drive
510 Pacific Grove Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1391 sqft
This is a nice unit... Freshly Painted! Tile on 2nd story! Carpet on bedrooms! Marble Countertop! Tall cabinets!... 2BE/2BA/1H-BA, 1-Car Garage, 1,448 sf. HD Cable TV, Internet, Water, Trash all included with rent! Pets OK with approval.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Baywinds
1 Unit Available
9825 Baywinds Dr
9825 Baywinds Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Special 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment on first floor with covered patio and garden view & east exposure. Pergo floor in living room and bedroom. Open kitchen to living room. Bedroom with walk-in closet. Washer and dryer in laundry room inside the unit.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Northwood Harbor
1 Unit Available
5200 N Flagler Dr
5200 North Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
Beautiful water views from this 2br/2ba split floorplan condo. End unit location. Upgraded kitchen and baths, new stainless steel refrigerator. Other features include master with walk-in closet and private bath; washer/dryer in unit.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
1 Unit Available
1755 Village Blvd
1755 Village Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully Renovated 1st Floor Corner Unit in the Popular Gated Community of Milano Condominium. Conveniently located in the Heart of West Palm Beach and Close to Restaurants, Shops and Major Highways. .

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1551 N Flagler Dr
1551 North Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1550 sqft
Fabulous waterfront view on stunning Flagler Dr w/ water views. Convenient downtown living. Three bedroom/three bathroom unit. Updated kitchen, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer.
City Guide for West Palm Beach, FL

Greetings, future Sunshine State renters! A little birdie on the boardwalk told us you’re in the market for the apartment of your dreams in West Palm Beach. Good call! Situated alongside Miami and Fort Lauderdale in perpetually sunny South Florida, West Palm is a popular living locale. It offers tons of breathtaking views, shopping and dining venues, and (most importantly!) affordable rental options. But before you pack your SPF 3000 and your snorkeling gear and seek out your dream dwellings,...

Having trouble with Craigslist Palm Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in West Palm Beach, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to West Palm Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

