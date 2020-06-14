Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:21 PM

158 Apartments for rent in West Palm Beach, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for West Palm Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Century Village
1 Unit Available
Visions at Willow Pond
4860 Sand Stone Ln, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated, lakefront community with gorgeous grounds. Allows dogs and cats. Tennis court, gym, business center, and car-wash area. Recently renovated units contain stainless steel appliances and in-unit washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
28 Units Available
Azalea Village
4200 Community Dr, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
Waterfront complex near Bear Lakes Country Club. Large kitchen with custom cabinets. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Community has tennis and volleyball courts, as well as a car wash area.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Renaissance
20 Units Available
Vista Lago
3130 N Jog Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1374 sqft
Luxury community featuring volleyball court, tennis court, garage parking and fire pit. Apartments have hardwood floors and private balcony or patio. Within walking distance of shopping and dining with easy access to Florida's Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
17 Units Available
Jefferson Palm Beach
290 Courtney Lakes Circle, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,437
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,347
1385 sqft
This luxury community offers nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, breakfast bars, and wood-style plank flooring. On-site pool with private cabanas, a fitness center, conference room, and outdoor terrace with a TV.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Ibis Golf and Country Club
13 Units Available
Ibis Reserve
8300 Ibis Reserve Cir, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1428 sqft
Set between the natural beauty of the Grassy Waters Preserve and the exclusive Ibis Golf & Country Club, Ibis Reserve offers a peaceful and serene setting for our apartment residents.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
Downtown West Palm Beach
9 Units Available
The Flats at Rosemary Square
720 S Sapodilla Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,660
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1339 sqft
Located in the heart of Rosemary Square, beautiful, renovated apartments.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
2 Units Available
Parc500 Apartments
500 N Congress Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close-to-the-beach apartments, just south of Northlake Boulevard. Recently renovated suites have granite counters, carpets and ceiling fans. Courtyard, clubhouse, bike park, picnic area and swimming pool with sundeck.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
63 Units Available
Cortland Portofino Place
4400 Portofino Way, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,404
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1320 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,816
1462 sqft
Located close to the restaurants, shops and entertainment of West Palm Beach. Units feature bathtub, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community features basketball court, BBQ grill, car wash area and tennis court.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Southside West Palm Beach
1 Unit Available
253 Rutland BLVD
253 Rutland Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1456 sqft
Beautiful West Palm Beach Rental - South Olive - Property Id: 46475 Move in Ready! East of Olive in SoSo neighborhood home. This Southend home has a possible 3rd bedroom or den.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Northwood Harbor
1 Unit Available
515 52nd Street
515 52nd Street, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
855 sqft
Charming, Updated 2/2 Bungalow in Northwood (Video Coming Soon) - Cute and Cozy completely remodeled 2/2 gated bungalow w/ covered front porch in sought after Northwood Harbor, West Palm Beach's premier historic district, just blocks from the

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:36pm
Southside West Palm Beach
1 Unit Available
210 Miramar Way
210 Miramar Way, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,005
1851 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in West Palm Beach, FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1851sqft.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Parker Ridge
1 Unit Available
5705 Garden Avenue
5705 Garden Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1602 sqft
Charming single family home with lots of character in pristine condition! Just freshly painted, hard wood floors refinished, master bedroom has large walk in closet.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
840 Marina Del Ray Lane
840 Marina Del Ray Lane, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1448 sqft
Great Location! Nicely furnished 2br/2.5ba plus den. This recently renovated town home features a beautiful modern kitchen with quartz counter tops, new stainless appliances, and sleek Scandinavian inspired cabinetry.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
President Country Club
1 Unit Available
3520 Whitehall Drive
3520 Whitehall Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1385 sqft
Beautiful remodeled 1st floor condo in great location, just minutes from The Palm Beach Outlets. 2 bed/2 bath with extra bonus space that would make a great office/kids playroom. Walk in closet, large living/dining area with great water views.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
1907 Parker Avenue
1907 Parker Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
676 sqft
This beautiful Key West style bungalow located in the heart of the historic district in downtown West Palm Beach. The property is just a few minutes walk to the Grandview Public Market, Howard Park,City Place, and 5 minute drive to Palm Beach Island.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Northwood Village
1 Unit Available
401 Northwood Road
401 Northwood Road, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
500 sqft
Light and bright 1/1 with full kitchen in the heart of Northwood Village. Freshly painted with nice open kithcen. Wood floors in main areas. Walk to neighboring shops and restaurants.Minutes to downtown WPB.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Southland Park
1 Unit Available
325 Greymon Drive
325 Greymon Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
2354 sqft
This Southland Park home has old Spanish charm & dates back to 1925 ; Stucco exterior, Pecky Cypress front door, terra cotta accents, remodeled guest cottage (1 Bedroom /1 Full Bath).

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Poinciana Park
1 Unit Available
945 Andrews Road
945 Andrews Road, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
752 sqft
Quaint & historic 1950's era Key West style cottage full of Florida sun, beauty & charm. Recently renovated & updated with many new features.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Downtown West Palm Beach
1 Unit Available
460 S Rosemary Avenue
460 South Rosemary Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,780
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New Luxury apartments in the heart of Rosemary Square, with refined granite counter-tops, brand new stainless steel appliances, full size washer and dryer, captivating vinyl wood flooring, and sleek grey and white finishes that are sure to make your

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:50pm
Old Northwood Historic District
1 Unit Available
3505 Poinsettia Avenue
3505 Poinsettia Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
822 sqft
3505 Poinsettia Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 - 2 BR 1 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
4599 Palmbrooke Circle
4599 Palmbrooke Circle, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1825 sqft
4599 Palmbrooke Circle, West Palm Beach, FL 33417 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
926 Sunset Road
926 Sunset Road, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1177 sqft
Great location in downtown WestPalm Beach. The property has two units. The main house and a cottage. The main front house has two bedrooms and one bath. Good size kitchen and living room.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
1 Unit Available
2095 Chagall Circle
2095 Chagall Circle, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1880 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home with a private courtyard pool area just minutes to Ballpark of the Palm Beaches - Be to the ball fields in just minutes! Gated community and centrally located in West Palm Beach.

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Pleasant City
1 Unit Available
2005 A E Isaacs Ave
2005 A E Isaacs Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Cozy 2 bed 1 bath in West Palm - 2 bedroom 1 Bath in West Palm Beach near Northwood Village. This cozy unit features wood floors, spacious rooms and large closets.
City Guide for West Palm Beach, FL

Greetings, future Sunshine State renters! A little birdie on the boardwalk told us you're in the market for the apartment of your dreams in West Palm Beach. Good call! Situated alongside Miami and Fort Lauderdale in perpetually sunny South Florida, West Palm is a popular living locale. It offers tons of breathtaking views, shopping and dining venues, and (most importantly!) affordable rental options.

Having trouble with Craigslist Palm Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow?

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in West Palm Beach, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for West Palm Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

