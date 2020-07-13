195 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in West Palm Beach, FL

Apartment List
1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
1104 Avondale Ct
1104 Avondale Court, West Palm Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,410
2941 sqft
Features include ceiling fans, updated lighting fixtures, and hardwood and tile floors throughout the interior. The kitchen is equipped with modern appliances, a breakfast bar, and charming white cabinetry.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
752 Executive Center Dr., #38 #11-38
752 Executive Center Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
576 sqft
SELF TOUR OPTION AVAILABLE NOW! ~DIRECTLY ON LAKE~ Plus W/D!~ - *Mention REF # 7528 At Bella Lago Vista we highly regard safety.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
4207 Onega Cir
4207 Onega Circle, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1819 sqft
Casual Florida Elegance at its best! Gorgeous fully furnished lake front home is move in ready! Meticulously taken care of & professionally cleaned. Beautiful art and brand new condition furniture provides a comfortable, warm and fun vibe.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Northwood Hills
4011 Windsor Avenue
4011 Windsor Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1736 sqft
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Homes features: a great location in a desirable neighborhood, a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathroom, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space,

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Old Northwood Historic District
529 35th Street
529 35th Street, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1219 sqft
Great home for the family and the dogs. On a quiet dead ended TREE LINED street in the heart of Historic Northwood the most coveted neighborhood in West Palm Beach.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Downtown West Palm Beach
610 Clematis St
610 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath condo walking distance to everything downtown West Palm Beach has to offer

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1551 N Flagler Dr
1551 North Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1550 sqft
Fabulous waterfront view on stunning Flagler Dr w/ water views. Convenient downtown living. Three bedroom/three bathroom unit. Updated kitchen, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
5325 Ellery Terrace
5325 Ellery Ter, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1487 sqft
5325 Ellery Terrace, West Palm Beach, FL 33417 - 3 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
President Country Club
1853 N Congress Avenue
1853 North Congress Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1624 sqft
Great Location!! HUGE updated 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse with fenced patio. Updated kitchen has BRAND NEW Stainless steel appliances. Access to patio from Kitchen and Family room.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Northwood Village
508 26th Street
508 26th Street, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
700 sqft
Cozy 2 Bed/1 bath / attached apartment located in the desirable Historic Northwood. Charming home with a view to the private commune courtyard. Small pet friendly with restrictions no large pets-limit 1 pet. Water included.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
Parker Ridge
812 W Lakewood Rd
812 West Lakewood Road, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
975 sqft
This light and bright 3 bed/1 bath home is one of the best deals you will find in West Palm Beach for this price! The bathroom and kitchen have been completely remodeled and feature stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Ibis Golf and Country Club
10247 Orchid Reserve Drive
10247 Orchid Reserve Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1964 sqft
Live in The Club at Ibis a gorgeous gated community located 6 miles west of I-95 and close to the Florida Turnpike.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
990 Millbrae Court
990 Millbrae Court, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1357 sqft
This is a nice corner unit 2BE/2BA, 2-Car Garage, 1,357 sf. HD Cable TV, Internet, Water, Trash all included with rent!! Pets OK with approval.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Central Park
3705 S Flagler Drive
3705 South Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
690 sqft
Location location location! Freshly painted, spacious unfurnished condo on the Flagler Drive, just steps from the intracoastal waterway.

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
Parker Ridge
909 Lytle Street
909 Lytle Street, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1625 sqft
909 Lytle Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33405 - 3 BR 1 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 07/01/2020.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
3213 32nd Way
3213 32nd Way, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1236 sqft
3213 32nd Way, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 07/01/2020. No pets allowed. LAKE VIEW.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
6643 66th Way
6643 66th Way, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1236 sqft
6643 66th Way Apt #A, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 07/01/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
5324 Ashley River Road
5324 Ashley River Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1693 sqft
5324 Ashley River Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33417 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 07/01/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
4163 Haverhill Road
4163 Haverhill Road, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1021 sqft
4163 Haverhill Road Apt #1201, West Palm Beach, FL 33417 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 07/01/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
950 Marina Del Ray Lane
950 Marina Del Ray Lane, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1425 sqft
950 Marina Del Ray Lane Apt #4, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 07/01/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
4190 San Marino Boulevard
4190 San Marino Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1008 sqft
4190 San Marino Boulevard Apt #202, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Tatyana Dan, Premier Brokers International, (561) 768-1881. Available from: 06/02/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
7204 Glenmoor Dr
7204 Glenmoor Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
850 sqft
Very nice upgraded 1 bedroom 1 bath with lake view

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
620 Amador Ln
620 Amador Lane, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1448 sqft
Very nice upgraded 2 bedroom 2.5 bath town home with garage and den in gated West Palm Beach community

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Downtown West Palm Beach
300 S Australian Ave
300 South Australian Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern 1 bedroom 1 bath in high rise building. Walking distance to everything downtown West Palm Beach has to offer.

July 2020 West Palm Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 West Palm Beach Rent Report. West Palm Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the West Palm Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 West Palm Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 West Palm Beach Rent Report. West Palm Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the West Palm Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

West Palm Beach rents declined slightly over the past month

West Palm Beach rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in West Palm Beach stand at $1,098 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,392 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. West Palm Beach's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Miami Metro

    While rents prices have increased in West Palm Beach over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 6 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Boca Raton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.2%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,848, while one-bedrooms go for $1,457.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,392, while one-bedrooms go for $1,098.
    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,396; rents went down 0.4% over the past month and 0.9% over the past year.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,283; rents went down 0.7% over the past month but rose 0.7% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to West Palm Beach

    As rents have increased slightly in West Palm Beach, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, West Palm Beach is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville and 0.1% in Tampa.
    • West Palm Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,392 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While West Palm Beach's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Memphis also saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in West Palm Beach than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where West Palm Beach is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,080
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -1.1%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,450
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,890
    $2,400
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Hollywood
    $1,130
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.2%
    0.5%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Miami Beach
    $1,010
    $1,280
    -0.7%
    0.7%
    Boca Raton
    $1,460
    $1,850
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Delray Beach
    $1,190
    $1,510
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,620
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,410
    $1,780
    -1.2%
    2.4%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,870
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Lake Worth
    $1,110
    $1,410
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

