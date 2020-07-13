111 Apartments for rent in West Palm Beach, FL with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
62 Units Available
Downtown West Palm Beach
Sole at City Center
499 Evernia Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,354
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,503
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1069 sqft
Six options for floor plans, with some featuring an office den. Units feature spacious layouts, high ceilings and lots of bright light. Community has a three-story resident club, fitness studio and rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Renaissance
Vista Lago
3130 N Jog Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1374 sqft
Luxury community featuring volleyball court, tennis court, garage parking and fire pit. Apartments have hardwood floors and private balcony or patio. Within walking distance of shopping and dining with easy access to Florida's Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Parc500 Apartments
500 N Congress Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close-to-the-beach apartments, just south of Northlake Boulevard. Recently renovated suites have granite counters, carpets and ceiling fans. Courtyard, clubhouse, bike park, picnic area and swimming pool with sundeck.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
23 Units Available
Azalea Village
4200 Community Dr, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Waterfront complex near Bear Lakes Country Club. Large kitchen with custom cabinets. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Community has tennis and volleyball courts, as well as a car wash area.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
63 Units Available
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
Cortland Portofino Place
4400 Portofino Way, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,397
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,498
1320 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1462 sqft
Located close to the restaurants, shops and entertainment of West Palm Beach. Units feature bathtub, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community features basketball court, BBQ grill, car wash area and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
$
6 Units Available
Golden Lakes
Cottonwood West Palm
7110 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This modern, upscale community is just five minutes from Suntrust Park. Each home offers lots of natural light, 24-hour maintenance and modern kitchens. Just 15 minutes from the downtown area.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Seasons704
4970 Haverhill Commons Cir, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,164
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1036 sqft
Seasons 704 Apartments, in West Palm Beach, Florida, have floor plans you will love with the amenities you crave! Our stylish one and two-bedroom apartments feature in-home washers and dryers, fully-equipped and eat-in kitchens with wood-grain
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Downtown West Palm Beach
Loftin Place
805 N Olive Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,650
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1028 sqft
Close-to-town apartments in sunny West Palm Beach, a stone's throw from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have granite countertops, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Business center, 24-hour gym and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
18 Units Available
Breakers West
St. Andrews Palm Beach
1081 Benoist Farms Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
652 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
955 sqft
Residents of this pet-friendly community have an on-site fitness center, pool, putting green and playground. Apartments are wheelchair-accessible, smoke-free, and have walk-in closets and window coverings. Coral Sky Plaza and Okeeheelee Park are nearby.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
174 Units Available
Cameron Estates
1517 Cameron Samuel Ln, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1484 sqft
West Palm Beach's Top Rental Resort Style Community. Cameron Estates luxury rental apartments are beautifully designed to elevate your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
48 Units Available
Uptown 22
2210 North Australian Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
510 sqft
Uptown 22 Apartments offer beautifully remodeled one-bedroom apartments with brand new interiors. Each apartment features wood plank-style flooring, high-quality quartz or granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances and modern-sleek cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
10 Units Available
Palm Beach Shores
Seascape
124 Bamboo Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,250
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
900 sqft
Resort-style community on the southern end of Singer Island with studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments. Residents can choose unfurnished or fully furnished units, and rent includes utilities and complimentary Wi-Fi.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
39 Units Available
Turtle Cove
888 Cotton Bay Dr W, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,191
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1075 sqft
Apartments located near golf course feature large walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include modern fitness center and cyber cafe, playground, pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
31 Units Available
Downtown West Palm Beach
The Alexander
333 Fern Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,300
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
1413 sqft
Alexander living is what we call the lifestyle you'll experience at the sister residences in downtown West Palm Beach: historically modern, urban funky lofts at Alexander lofts, or the chic, uptown-mod high-rise design of the Alexander, right across
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
176 Units Available
Downtown West Palm Beach
Oversea
290 North Olive Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,618
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
1197 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
49 Units Available
Downtown West Palm Beach
Parkline Palm Beaches
591 Evernia Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,625
626 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1425 sqft
Put yourself in the pulsing heart of vibrant West Palm Beach and embrace the cultural renaissance of this attractive coastal playland. Live across the street from the new Brightline rail station in an easy-to-walk downtown neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
8 Units Available
Jefferson Palm Beach
290 Courtney Lakes Circle, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,387
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,283
1385 sqft
This luxury community offers nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, breakfast bars, and wood-style plank flooring. On-site pool with private cabanas, a fitness center, conference room, and outdoor terrace with a TV.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
29 Units Available
Golden Lakes
Azola West Palm Beach
1990 Augustine Road, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,473
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,337
1460 sqft
In-Person Tours Available We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
16 Units Available
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
Vue at 1400
1400 Village Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,261
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
950 sqft
Offering outstanding luxury and style, these apartments feature walk-in closets, washers and dryers in the units, and open floor plans with pet-friendly options. The grounds include a fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Century Village
Visions at Willow Pond
4860 Sand Stone Ln, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated, lakefront community with gorgeous grounds. Allows dogs and cats. Tennis court, gym, business center, and car-wash area. Recently renovated units contain stainless steel appliances and in-unit washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
65 Units Available
Casa Mara
3111 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,775
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1149 sqft
Now Pre-Leasing for Fall Occupancy! Your oasis awaits you at CasaMara Luxury Apartments in West Palm Beach. Find yourself on a permanent vacation with unabashed luxury and an ultimate all-inclusive lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
11 Units Available
Ibis Golf and Country Club
Ibis Reserve
8300 Ibis Reserve Cir, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1428 sqft
Set between the natural beauty of the Grassy Waters Preserve and the exclusive Ibis Golf & Country Club, Ibis Reserve offers a peaceful and serene setting for our apartment residents.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated April 21 at 03:25pm
3 Units Available
East Village
Melrose
3200 Haverhill Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1280 sqft
Nestled in the heart of West Palm Beach sits a tranquil boutique style apartment community with all the amenities your looking for includingheated pool with sundeck and BBQ area, ample parking and spacious interiors.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Mango Promenade
316 Wildermere Rd
316 Wildemere Road, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1400 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1400 ft.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in West Palm Beach, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Palm Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

