Apartment List
/
FL
/
north palm beach
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:19 AM

113 Apartments for rent in North Palm Beach, FL

📍
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
32 Units Available
Sanctuary Cove
700 Sanctuary Cove Dr, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1349 sqft
A peaceful Intracoastal waterfront community located just minutes from fantastic shopping, fine dining and nightlife including the Gardens Mall and City Place. Close to major expressways and the Palm Beach International Airport.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 02:08am
1 Unit Available
336 Golfview Rd.
336 Golfview Road, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
This amazing condo is located directly on the intracoastal waterway with a large swimming pool, Tiki Hut, BBQ area and Bocce Court in addition to gym, game room, library and community room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2630 Lorraine Court
2630 Lorraine Court, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1225 sqft
This is a 3/2 Single Family home with a huge backyard and patio. Perfect for entertaining and getting some extra space. Kitchen and baths are remodeled. Great home in a no HOA Neighborhood. Dogs under 40 lbs.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
834 Prosperity Farms Road
834 Prosperity Farms Road, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1117 sqft
Don't miss this opportunity to live near PGA Blvd on Prosperity Farms Road. Large remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath Duplex with washer/dryer, covered patio, large fenced yard, central a/c and tile throughout. Lawn maintenance is included in the rent.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
243 Castlewood Drive
243 Castlewood Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
960 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom/ 1 bath unit in quiet community close to all shopping, I-95 and beach.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
342 Southwind Drive
342 Southwind Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
722 sqft
Palm Beach waterfront lifestyle for a fraction of the cost. The property comes fully furnished It's turnkey ready to go! First floor end unit. Owner is flexible on seasonal rental dates, but rent would be more then annual listed price.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
108 Paradise Harbour Boulevard
108 Paradise Harbour Boulevard, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
720 sqft
INTRACOASTAL VIEWS,UPGRADED ISLAND KITCHEN W/GRANITE& STAINLESS STEEL APPL, WOOD CABINETS, LAMINATE FLOORS WATER INCL, BOAT SLIPS AVAIL BY OWNERS.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
109 Wettaw Lane
109 Wettaw Lane, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
966 sqft
LOCATION IS THE KEY! Come live in Paradise! Watch the sunrise from your living room. Imagine living the resort life every day! Overlooking the canal off the intercoastal Waterway with daily sunset.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
125 Shore Court
125 Shore Court, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Remodeled first floor condo just off the intracoastal in the heart of North Palm Beach.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
105 Paradise Harbour Boulevard
105 Paradise Harbour Boulevard, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1079 sqft
Enjoy a peaceful Intracoastal view from this lovely 2/2 condo in North Palm Beach on penthouse level (5).

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
148 Yacht Club Drive
148 Yacht Club Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
930 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION Hard to FIND 2 bed with one and a half baths, almost at the waterfront in North Palm across from the North Palm Country Club. Bright 2nd floor unit. Community Pool This condo will not last long.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
624 Southwind Circle
624 Southwind Circle, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
6606 sqft
Bring your Boat, up to 30 ft. A 15 min ride to Peanut Island. The boat Slip is available for $200 a month. Easy access to Intracoastal and Ocean. Good fishing in Northlake from your dock. You can view your boat from the Living Room and Balcony.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
330 Southwind Dr
330 Southwind Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath unit on over-sized half acre waterfront lot located directly on the Earman River with direct saltwater intracoastal and ocean access. Plenty of parking. Water and trash is included in rental payments.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
400 Northlake Court
400 Northlake Court, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
876 sqft
VIEW! VIEW! VIEW! Have you ever experienced waterfront living? Before making the investment...rent for a year! Come enjoy this turnkey, ground floor, furnished or unfurnished unit. This unit has washer/dryer in the unit and central AC and Heat.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Old Port Cove
1 Unit Available
124 Lakeshore Drive
124 Lakeshore Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1424 sqft
Great Views to the Ocean along Singer Island. This condo is currently unfurnished, photos are from a previous tenant. Just to give you a feel for how it looks when furnished. Great Building with wonderful amenities, Pool, Club House, etc.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
809 Hummingbird Way
809 Hummingbird Way, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
850 sqft
This cute 2nd floor unit has newer laminate flooring and tile, a large balcony with lush vegetation over looking the pool, and home is custom painted for a true tropical ''old Florida'' feel. Located centrally to Jupiter & WPB

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
735 Cable Beach Lane
735 Cable Beach Lane, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2200 sqft
Welcome to beautiful gated community of Propserity Harbor. Your tenants will just love this home . Newly redone. Screened in backyard for your privacy backing up to a preserve.new floors, Master bathroom just redone and laundry room newly renovated.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
109 Paradise Harbour Boulevard
109 Paradise Harbour Boulevard, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
990 sqft
2/2 with a Boat slip. 42' Deep water slip with a 2/2 condo, on the ground floor, just steps away. Hurry, this won't last Boat slip it right out the front door on a protected canal. It has a tide slide system in place.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
737 Hummingbird Way
737 Hummingbird Way, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
In the heart of North Palm Beach, Master Walk - In closet. Nestled in North Palm Beach and close to beaches, shops, dining, water sports, parks, and schools.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
761 Hummingbird Way
761 Hummingbird Way, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
850 sqft
In the heart of North Palm Beach, Master Walk - In closet. Nestled in North Palm Beach and close to beaches, shops, dining, water sports, parks, and schools.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
419 Us Hwy 1
419 US Route 1, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
880 sqft
Gorgeous 2/2 in the heart of North Palm Beach. Come and see this beautiful unit overlooking the pool.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
313 Lake Circle
313 Lake Circle, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1084 sqft
Wake up to this view every morning! Come home to this remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. All new flooring, baseboards, paint, wood cabinets, hardware, stove, Quartz countertops.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
121 Wettaw Lane
121 Wettaw Lane, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
962 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 baths; 2nd floor unit overlooking the waterfront canal and Intracoastal. this unit is being offered unfurnished located in the heart of North Palm Beach. Walk to CVS and Walgreens and Restaurants

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
136 Yacht Club Drive
136 Yacht Club Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1335 sqft
Enjoy living the North Palm Beach lifestyle - just down the street from the brand new North Palm Beach Country Club and across the street from the North Palm Beach Marina.This quiet charming building is a great place to call home.

Median Rent in North Palm Beach

Last updated Apr. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in North Palm Beach is $1,030, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,306.
Studio
$833
1 Bed
$1,030
2 Beds
$1,306
3+ Beds
$1,799
City GuideNorth Palm Beach
"The Parker drawbridge was completed in 1926. Our first pioneer family to live year-round on the mainland in the Village of NPB were the Parker family. The county built his house on stilts just east of the bridge." (North Palm Beach 50th Anniversary Booklet)

Hearing the words "palm" and "beach" make you want to dig out the bathing suit and find the nearest bottle of sunscreen. Don't get the idea this place is "au naturel." Incorporated in 1956, it took dredging, highway building and general destruction of the mangrove swamps and farmland to create the original community. Cut them some slack, though, because the EPA didn't even exist then. The early developers didn't have anyone telling them that destroying a natural environment to build ritzy neighborhoods is a big no-no. So today's 12,015 residents can sip martinis on their balconies with clear consciences.

Moving? Keep This in Mind

You won't get far in this city without a car. Don't worry if you want to stay on the eco-friendly side of things, though. There's always bike commuting. Think of it like this: you'll be in great shape after a few months!

There are great rentals available that don't require you to name the apartment complex in your will. It's best to check out the available properties online or drive around in that car that runs and spot some of the tucked-away places that rent with little fanfare.

Plan Ahead

Don't think you can just show up, find a move-in special and have a roof over your head that night. The rental managers have sworn under oath to only rent to people who will not repair their motorcycle in the living room or hang their underwear out to dry on the patio railings. To fulfill their commitment, the managers will have to run credit checks and verify you're telling the truth about being a perfect renter. Have everything in order to expedite the process -- good credit, good rental history, a big deposit and first month's rent.

Neighborhoods are Communities on the Water

Come one, come all to the waterfront! Some cities are defined by their restaurants or local attractions. North Palm Beach is defined by water -- the Atlantic Ocean, lagoon, lakes and canals. The neighborhoods are so nice that traffic jams happen when people slow down to gawk at mansions, country clubs and water.

Waterfront Properties on US Route 1: These are honkin' big houses with a view of the Atlantic or the Lake Worth Lagoon. This neighborhood has the Seminole Golf Club on its north edge. The community stretches down the lagoon shoreline, all the way to the John D. MacArthur Beach State Park. If location is really the thing in real estate, this is IT.

Twelve Oaks Way and the City Center: On the west shore of the upper portion of the Lake Worth Lagoon are some pet-friendly apartments. You might see a poodle hitching a ride in a purse. There's a great selection of two-bedroom and studio apartments for rent in high-rise apartment complexes here.

Country Club: If claiming that you live in the same neighborhood as a country club is critical to your shallow existence, this is the place for you. It lies between the lagoon and Prosperity Farms Road. Don't look for any farmland though. It was sacrificed to the North Palm Beach Country Club.

Lost Tree Village: This is a la-di-da community that is purposely la-di-da. It makes no bones about being ritzy. It's mostly homes, and if you look for rental property here, there is no doubt you are a la-di-da person. It has Atlantic Ocean to the east and the Little Lake Worth and Intracoastal waterway to the west.

Juno Ridge: On the west side of U.S. Highway 1 and the country club area is Juno Ridge. The PGA Boulevard cuts it in half, so what does that tell you? Yes yes it's a short trip to Lake Little Worth, the lagoon marinas, the Soverel Harbour Marina, the beach and everything else. Some of the more popular places to live in North Palm Beach are found in this section, despite sounding uppity. If you're a couch potato, don't bother looking here because becoming a bicyclist is mandatory.

Anchorage Park: Check out the area between Lighthouse Drive and Northlake Boulevard. It's not actually on the lagoon, but no one will look down on you for living in this area if you choose to find a rental property here. Instead of poodles, you are more likely to see Chihuahuas with attitude.

Seminole Landing: Whenever anyone describes this neighborhood, they first stutter and then spit out the word "exclusive." It's 77-acres of "exclusive" to be exact. Properties are beachfront, canal front, intracoastal front and golf course front. The "apt for rent" sign is likely written in gold paint.

Life in the City

North Palm Beach is nine miles north of West Palm Beach and likes to brag about warm weather. That's fine, but it's hard to brag too loud about a place that is 5.8 square miles in total and a little over two square miles of that area is water! What were they trying to do -- isolate themselves from the riffraff in the other Palm Beaches? North Palm Beach sits on a lagoon. It's accessible because U.S. Highway 1 runs along the edge of the lagoon and connects with A1A-703 to run back down to the John D. MacArthur Beach State Park.

Fore! You'll hear that often. The North Palm Beach Country Club sits on top of Seminole Ridge and has a municipal Jack Nicklaus Signature course. There are two other private courses: the Lost Tree Club and the Seminole Golf Club. However, a mere eight miles away on the west side of I-95 are a bunch more golf courses in Palm Beach Gardens, and a mere eight miles south in West Palm Beach are yet more public and private courses. Even if you don't play golf when you move here, there's probably a law that says you have to become a golfer.

You must like being outdoors to live here. This is Florida, after all. The hearty kind go kayaking in the John D. MacArthur Beach State Park, while the lazy-at-heart can lounge on the beach. The sporty types can catch a charter or crank up the engine on their own boat and fish up and down the coast. The lazy-at-heart can rent a tiki hut at the North Palm Beach Pool, invite a few friends over and enjoy a nice sunny day.

If shopping is on the agenda, the Gardens Mall and the Shoppes at City Center can help out. For serious, trendy shopping, the Downtown at the Gardens in Palm Beach Gardens is filled with boutiques, entertainment venues and restaurants. The restaurants get four and five stars, but what else would you expect of places with names such as the entre nous bistro, Ruth's Chris Steak House and Barolo Ristorante?

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in North Palm Beach?
In North Palm Beach, the median rent is $833 for a studio, $1,030 for a 1-bedroom, $1,306 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,799 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in North Palm Beach, check out our monthly North Palm Beach Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around North Palm Beach?
Some of the colleges located in the North Palm Beach area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, Nova Southeastern University, and Sheridan Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to North Palm Beach?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to North Palm Beach from include Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, Plantation, and Coral Springs.

Similar Pages

North Palm Beach 1 BedroomsNorth Palm Beach 2 Bedrooms
North Palm Beach Accessible ApartmentsNorth Palm Beach Apartments with Move-in Specials
North Palm Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer