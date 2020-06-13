113 Apartments for rent in North Palm Beach, FL

Life in the City

North Palm Beach is nine miles north of West Palm Beach and likes to brag about warm weather. That's fine, but it's hard to brag too loud about a place that is 5.8 square miles in total and a little over two square miles of that area is water! What were they trying to do -- isolate themselves from the riffraff in the other Palm Beaches? North Palm Beach sits on a lagoon. It's accessible because U.S. Highway 1 runs along the edge of the lagoon and connects with A1A-703 to run back down to the John D. MacArthur Beach State Park.

Fore! You'll hear that often. The North Palm Beach Country Club sits on top of Seminole Ridge and has a municipal Jack Nicklaus Signature course. There are two other private courses: the Lost Tree Club and the Seminole Golf Club. However, a mere eight miles away on the west side of I-95 are a bunch more golf courses in Palm Beach Gardens, and a mere eight miles south in West Palm Beach are yet more public and private courses. Even if you don't play golf when you move here, there's probably a law that says you have to become a golfer.

You must like being outdoors to live here. This is Florida, after all. The hearty kind go kayaking in the John D. MacArthur Beach State Park, while the lazy-at-heart can lounge on the beach. The sporty types can catch a charter or crank up the engine on their own boat and fish up and down the coast. The lazy-at-heart can rent a tiki hut at the North Palm Beach Pool, invite a few friends over and enjoy a nice sunny day.

If shopping is on the agenda, the Gardens Mall and the Shoppes at City Center can help out. For serious, trendy shopping, the Downtown at the Gardens in Palm Beach Gardens is filled with boutiques, entertainment venues and restaurants. The restaurants get four and five stars, but what else would you expect of places with names such as the entre nous bistro, Ruth's Chris Steak House and Barolo Ristorante?