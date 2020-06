113 Apartments for rent in North Palm Beach, FL

Neighborhoods are Communities on the Water

Come one, come all to the waterfront! Some cities are defined by their restaurants or local attractions. North Palm Beach is defined by water -- the Atlantic Ocean, lagoon, lakes and canals. The neighborhoods are so nice that traffic jams happen when people slow down to gawk at mansions, country clubs and water.

Waterfront Properties on US Route 1: These are honkin' big houses with a view of the Atlantic or the Lake Worth Lagoon. This neighborhood has the Seminole Golf Club on its north edge. The community stretches down the lagoon shoreline, all the way to the John D. MacArthur Beach State Park. If location is really the thing in real estate, this is IT.

Twelve Oaks Way and the City Center: On the west shore of the upper portion of the Lake Worth Lagoon are some pet-friendly apartments. You might see a poodle hitching a ride in a purse. There's a great selection of two-bedroom and studio apartments for rent in high-rise apartment complexes here.

Country Club: If claiming that you live in the same neighborhood as a country club is critical to your shallow existence, this is the place for you. It lies between the lagoon and Prosperity Farms Road. Don't look for any farmland though. It was sacrificed to the North Palm Beach Country Club.

Lost Tree Village: This is a la-di-da community that is purposely la-di-da. It makes no bones about being ritzy. It's mostly homes, and if you look for rental property here, there is no doubt you are a la-di-da person. It has Atlantic Ocean to the east and the Little Lake Worth and Intracoastal waterway to the west.

Juno Ridge: On the west side of U.S. Highway 1 and the country club area is Juno Ridge. The PGA Boulevard cuts it in half, so what does that tell you? Yes yes it's a short trip to Lake Little Worth, the lagoon marinas, the Soverel Harbour Marina, the beach and everything else. Some of the more popular places to live in North Palm Beach are found in this section, despite sounding uppity. If you're a couch potato, don't bother looking here because becoming a bicyclist is mandatory.

Anchorage Park: Check out the area between Lighthouse Drive and Northlake Boulevard. It's not actually on the lagoon, but no one will look down on you for living in this area if you choose to find a rental property here. Instead of poodles, you are more likely to see Chihuahuas with attitude.

Seminole Landing: Whenever anyone describes this neighborhood, they first stutter and then spit out the word "exclusive." It's 77-acres of "exclusive" to be exact. Properties are beachfront, canal front, intracoastal front and golf course front. The "apt for rent" sign is likely written in gold paint.