214 Apartments for rent in The Acreage, FL📍
The Acreage is a community in Palm Beach County, Florida, that sits on the eastern portion of the county. It’s a very rural area with lots of dirt roads and woodsy areas but it is actually a suburban oasis that many people prefer over the noisier and more populated cities nearby.
In The Acreage, 82 percent of homes are owned, 6 percent are rented and 10 percent are not occupied. With such a high vacancy rate, it should be easy to find an apartment here, but be warned that most homes are on the market for sale not for rent. Still, if you’re tenacious, you can certainly find a place here that you’ll be happy with. 70 percent of The Acreage households consist of married couples, and 44 percent of these have children. Half the population commutes to work, and 65 percent of them have white-collar jobs. The population is 41,505, and it includes people who commute to nearby Palm Beach Gardens, Royal Palm Beach and Wellington, among others.
When moving here, be sure to bring all your necessary paperwork. Your broker or landlord will want to see your ID, credit history, proof of income, bank records, medical records, etc. It’s always a good idea to have some references on hand, too. That way if you see an apartment you love, you can rent it right away without having to wait on it! Look nice for your showing, too. The Acreage is a small community, and people care about appearances. Try to give off the air of being trustworthy and respectable.
The Acreage is a small, insular community with many rural areas and parks. It is divided into three different zip codes, which can even confuse current residents of The Acreage. Here’s the lowdown on the different areas:
Loxahatchee: Made up of medium-sized (three to four bedroom) to large (four, five or more bedrooms) single-family townhomes, this is a great place to buy property but a difficult place to rent apartments. It’s known as one of the best neighborhoods in all of Florida.
Royal Palm Beach: This is a medium-sized neighborhood with mostly medium-sized homes and has quite a few parks and outdoor areas. If you’re looking to rent, it will be hard here, but it’s a wonderfully stable place for homeowners.
Palm Beach Gardens: This is a sleepy little neighborhood that also sees lots of wildlife, both the commonplace and the exotic. The dirt roads and pleasant, comfortable homes make it a desirable place for people interested in a rural life that escapes the city without being too far from it.
Life in The Acreage will be quiet, there’s no doubt about that. Average rental prices are currently low, but there aren’t too many apartments for rent, so be sure you know what you’re getting into before you start looking! The weather is hot in the summer and mild in the winter.
About 96 percent of people drive to work each day, which is one of the highest rates in the nation! The average commute time is 30 to 45 minutes and many people commute to nearby West Palm Beach for work. Most people here are employed in executive and professional occupations and good thing, too! The cost of living is just above average, so you’ll want to make sure you have a high-paying job to get all your expenses covered. There are now four exclusive country clubs in the area and real estate taxes are spiking higher and higher every day. The city also has a number of beautiful parks that residents rave about, including Coconut Park and Citrus Grove Park.