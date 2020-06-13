214 Apartments for rent in The Acreage, FL

Moving to the City

In The Acreage, 82 percent of homes are owned, 6 percent are rented and 10 percent are not occupied. With such a high vacancy rate, it should be easy to find an apartment here, but be warned that most homes are on the market for sale not for rent. Still, if you’re tenacious, you can certainly find a place here that you’ll be happy with. 70 percent of The Acreage households consist of married couples, and 44 percent of these have children. Half the population commutes to work, and 65 percent of them have white-collar jobs. The population is 41,505, and it includes people who commute to nearby Palm Beach Gardens, Royal Palm Beach and Wellington, among others.

When moving here, be sure to bring all your necessary paperwork. Your broker or landlord will want to see your ID, credit history, proof of income, bank records, medical records, etc. It’s always a good idea to have some references on hand, too. That way if you see an apartment you love, you can rent it right away without having to wait on it! Look nice for your showing, too. The Acreage is a small community, and people care about appearances. Try to give off the air of being trustworthy and respectable.