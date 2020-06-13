Apartment List
214 Apartments for rent in The Acreage, FL

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
16030 E Derby Drive
16030 Derby Drive East, The Acreage, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1698 sqft
Spacious 3 b/r home with open floor plan / Great room - on nearly 2 acre lot - huge yard, private pool, pets okay, as is a 2 year lease - You can cozy around the real wood burning fireplace on those cold Loxahatchee nights.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
13432 63rd Ln N
13432 63rd Lane North, The Acreage, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2641 sqft
Spacious 5 bedroom home with a brand new kitchen with all brand new wood cabinets and Quartz countertops. Top of the line brand new stainless steel appliances. Brand new Air Conditioner as well.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
12895 54th Street N
12895 54th Street North, The Acreage, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Great rental with 2 big bedrooms and big bathroom, all furnished, great appartement in the acreage. In a very quiet neighborhood, no HOA. Not to worry if you have a truck!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
16318 E Pleasure Drive
16318 Pleasure Drive East, The Acreage, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
2955 sqft
BEST DEAL !!! MAIN HOUSE 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
15910 Rain Lilly Way
15910 Rain Lilly Way, The Acreage, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2165 sqft
BRAND NEW LARGE LAKE VIEW Sycamore Home has 4 Bedrooms 3 Full Baths Plus Den! Built in NOV 2018 be the FIRST to live here! Impact Resistant Windows, 1st Floor Guest Room & Bath, Granite Kitchen and Baths, SS Appliances, Large Island, Eat in Kitchen,

Last updated May 15 at 04:48pm
1 Unit Available
12094 Citrus Grove Blvd
12094 Citrus Grove Boulevard, The Acreage, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
THIS IS A GREAT UNIT WITH ALL THE CONFORTS OF HOME IN A 1/1 WITH A DEN. GATED ENTRANCE UPGRATED UNIT. ATTACHED GARAGE IN A PEACEFUL SECLUDED AREA. RENT INCLUDES WATER, ELECTRIC AND INTERNET. THIS UNIT REQUIRES FIRST LAST AND SECURITY DEPOSIT.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
12545 Orange Boulevard
12545 Orange Boulevard, The Acreage, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2655 sqft
PICTURE PERFECT FORMER MODEL HOME LOCATED ON PAVED CORNER LOT,OVER 2.5 ACRES, CLEARED AND FILLED.CBS, 4 BEDMS,3 FULL BATHS, HUGE COUNTRY FRONT PORCH W/ SWING, LARGE REAR DECK,IN GROUND POOL W/WATERFALL.

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
74 Th Street
74 Th St, The Acreage, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,340
700 sqft
Make sunset square your home and you will know the best of south florida living. It's an easy stroll from your doorstep to south miami's finest restaurants, shopping and metro rail.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
16701 86th Street North
16701 86th Street North, The Acreage, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1196 sqft
ELECTRIC INCLUDED IN THE RENTLovely home on 1.15 acres in the heart of Loxahatchee. Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with washer and dryer and garage.Guest home on property is occupied.244 sq ft garage has A/C

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
18710 93rd Road
18710 93rd Road North, The Acreage, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2272 sqft
Loxahatchee gem! 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage. Fenced and gated, end corner canal lot. Upgraded! Beautiful tile floors in living spaces, carpet in bedrooms. Maple kitchen cabinets and granite counters, updated bathrooms, fireplace.
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
La Mancha
1 Unit Available
395 La Mancha Avenue
395 La Mancha Avenue, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1520 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
La Mancha
1 Unit Available
218 Salzedo Street
218 Salzedo Street, Royal Palm Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
2041 sqft
5 beds 2 bathrooms with 2 car garages completely innovated in the quiet neighborhood. the park is cross the street. you must see. it won't last long.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
16892 Fox Trail
16892 Fox Trail Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
900 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT opportunity to RENT A FULLY FURNISHED BARN APARTMENT FOR ANNUAL RENTAL. Apartment is furnished with full bath and full kitchen, Located on second floor over barn.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Loxahatchee Groves
1 Unit Available
15664 North Road
15664 North Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
850 sqft
Charming independent detached villa;, with an open floor plan, located within a large well kept estate with lots of parking space. Laundry inside. City water and electricity included in rent. Apartment ideal for 1 person, maximum 2 people allowed.

Last updated June 13 at 10:52am
1 Unit Available
212 Saratoga Boulevard East
212 Saratoga Boulevard East, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1469 sqft
Saratoga Boulevard East, West Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: allowed.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6113 188th Trail N
6113 188th Trail North, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2428 sqft
ENJOY BEAUTIFUL COUNTRY STYLE LIVING ON 5.9863 ACRES WITH 3/2 PLUS DEN MAIN HOUSE, 3 CAR GARAGE AND A 3 STALL POLE BARN ON A PAVED ROAD!! HOME OFFERS NEWER KITCHEN, NEWLY REMODELED BATHROOMS, CATHEDRAL CEILING AND A STONE WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Ibis Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
6082 Wildcat Run
6082 Wildcat Run, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$7,100
3711 sqft
You will fall in love with this custom Ruttenberg home with 4 bedrooms, den, family room, living room and an office. This fabulous home has a beautiful preserve & water view offering plenty of privacy.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
17541 Shetland Lane
17541 Shetland Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
2900 sqft
Renovated, fully furnished, 3300 sq ft, 4 Br/3 Bath home w 5 or 10 stalls, 11 paddocks, arena, salt pool on 5 acres/Fox Trail, 7 mi from WEF, 5 mi from White Fences, all paved.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
192 Gulfstream Circle
192 Gulfstream Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1840 sqft
Great home offering 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage situated near the end of a cul-de-sac. in the heart of Royal Palm Beach! Enjoy a formal living soaring ceilings, wood flooring and much more.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Loxahatchee Groves
1 Unit Available
2141 B Road
2141 B Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1236 sqft
This 2 bedroom / 1 bath cottage is available for annual lease starting on April 1, 2020. It is also available for short term leases of 2 or 3 months at 2,800 per month.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Loxahatchee Groves
1 Unit Available
3056 B Road
3056 B Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$600
9033 sqft
Up to 22 dry stalls available for $600/stall/month for the Winter season months or at a lower rate for year round.

Last updated August 27 at 10:45pm
1 Unit Available
3546 161st Terrace N
3546 161st Ter N, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
1 Bedroom
$5,000
200 sqft
Available seasonally or annually This equestrian training facility consists of 13 stalls in the main barn with tack, feed and bath rooms and office. 5 usable, cleared acres. The riding arena is oversized.
Last updated June 13 at 12:10pm
22 Units Available
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,545
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1453 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,369
1719 sqft
These apartments and townhomes feature alarm systems, private entryways, and screened-in patios. Community is fully gated and offers a 24-hour fitness center and heated pool. Close to Banyan Golf Club and Best Buy shopping center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
Golden Lakes
9 Units Available
Cottonwood West Palm
7110 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1355 sqft
This modern, upscale community is just five minutes from Suntrust Park. Each home offers lots of natural light, 24-hour maintenance and modern kitchens. Just 15 minutes from the downtown area.
City GuideThe Acreage
An exotic escape from city life, The Acreage is a haven for alpacas, ibis, iguanas and peacocks!

The Acreage is a community in Palm Beach County, Florida, that sits on the eastern portion of the county. It’s a very rural area with lots of dirt roads and woodsy areas but it is actually a suburban oasis that many people prefer over the noisier and more populated cities nearby.

Moving to the City

In The Acreage, 82 percent of homes are owned, 6 percent are rented and 10 percent are not occupied. With such a high vacancy rate, it should be easy to find an apartment here, but be warned that most homes are on the market for sale not for rent. Still, if you’re tenacious, you can certainly find a place here that you’ll be happy with. 70 percent of The Acreage households consist of married couples, and 44 percent of these have children. Half the population commutes to work, and 65 percent of them have white-collar jobs. The population is 41,505, and it includes people who commute to nearby Palm Beach Gardens, Royal Palm Beach and Wellington, among others.

When moving here, be sure to bring all your necessary paperwork. Your broker or landlord will want to see your ID, credit history, proof of income, bank records, medical records, etc. It’s always a good idea to have some references on hand, too. That way if you see an apartment you love, you can rent it right away without having to wait on it! Look nice for your showing, too. The Acreage is a small community, and people care about appearances. Try to give off the air of being trustworthy and respectable.

Neighborhoods in the City

The Acreage is a small, insular community with many rural areas and parks. It is divided into three different zip codes, which can even confuse current residents of The Acreage. Here’s the lowdown on the different areas:

Loxahatchee: Made up of medium-sized (three to four bedroom) to large (four, five or more bedrooms) single-family townhomes, this is a great place to buy property but a difficult place to rent apartments. It’s known as one of the best neighborhoods in all of Florida.

Royal Palm Beach: This is a medium-sized neighborhood with mostly medium-sized homes and has quite a few parks and outdoor areas. If you’re looking to rent, it will be hard here, but it’s a wonderfully stable place for homeowners.

Palm Beach Gardens: This is a sleepy little neighborhood that also sees lots of wildlife, both the commonplace and the exotic. The dirt roads and pleasant, comfortable homes make it a desirable place for people interested in a rural life that escapes the city without being too far from it.

Living in the City

Life in The Acreage will be quiet, there’s no doubt about that. Average rental prices are currently low, but there aren’t too many apartments for rent, so be sure you know what you’re getting into before you start looking! The weather is hot in the summer and mild in the winter.

About 96 percent of people drive to work each day, which is one of the highest rates in the nation! The average commute time is 30 to 45 minutes and many people commute to nearby West Palm Beach for work. Most people here are employed in executive and professional occupations and good thing, too! The cost of living is just above average, so you’ll want to make sure you have a high-paying job to get all your expenses covered. There are now four exclusive country clubs in the area and real estate taxes are spiking higher and higher every day. The city also has a number of beautiful parks that residents rave about, including Coconut Park and Citrus Grove Park.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in The Acreage?
The average rent price for The Acreage rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,480.
What colleges and universities are located in or around The Acreage?
Some of the colleges located in the The Acreage area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, Nova Southeastern University, and Sheridan Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to The Acreage?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to The Acreage from include Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, Pembroke Pines, and Plantation.

