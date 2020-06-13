193 Apartments for rent in Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Palm Beach Gardens consists primarily of gated communities, of which there are dozens! They come in all different sizes and all different price ranges. Some have apartment complexes while others have full homes for rent; but, whatever you are looking for, you can find it here in Palm Beach Gardens. They are basically divided up by Oceanfront communities, Golf Communities, Waterfront Properties, and Farms & Ranches. Here are a few of the more popular communities in the area:

BallenIsles: This is a charming neighborhood with beautiful and enormous homes for sale. Most will cost you an arm and a leg -- or at least a thumb and an heel -- but it has an incredibly convenient location, many luxurious amenities and lovely, tree-lined streets. Its primarily a golf community and the spacious fairways and greens provide a beautiful neighborhood setting. $$$$

Bay Village: A gated waterfront community, this area has homes right on the Intracoastal, meaning that youll get a beautiful view from wherever your property is located. There are heaps of shops, restaurants, beaches, and parks right nearby, too, making it a great place for people of all ages. $$$$

Frenchmans Landing: This is a great spot to look for apartment complexes and apartments for rent. It's in close proximity to I-95 and the restaurants and entertainment offered nearby. Its a well-kept and established neighborhood that tends to be a bit cheaper than some of the astronomically priced communities nearby. Oui, oui! $$$

The Landmark Condos: Like the name says, this is a great place to find condo rentals and 2- and 3-bedroom apartments for rent. Its located downtown, just a stroll away from nearby shops and restaurants and the convenience factor is through the high-rise apartment roof! $$$

Gardens Hunt Club: Keep it down! This is an older, quiet community great for retirees looking for homes to rent. Its centrally located to pretty much everything in Palm Beach Gardens and the homes are well kept with huge yards. $$$

Crystal Pointe: This is a gated community with a clubhouse and pool and easy access to PGA Boulevard, one of the citys main thoroughfares. Its also close to a number of nearby schools, making it a great choice for families with young ones. $$

Old Palm Golf Club: One of the most luxurious golf clubs in the city, Old Palm is known worldwide for its grand estate homes, undeveloped forests, full-time concierge service, and stunning golf course. Bring every penny you have to sign on a home here this kind of luxury comes with a hefty price tag. $$$$$

Pirates Cove: Ahoy, matey! This private community overlooks the lagoon so homes here have lovely scenic views and private docking for your yacht, which you will probably want to have to fit in here. You wont find any high-rise apartments here its mostly Mediterranean-style, 3-bedroom houses that cost quite a bounty. Go find ye buried treasure.$$$$

Horseshoe Acres: Instead of being focused around golf, guess what the center of this community is? Thats right, horses! This equestrian neigh-borhood in Palm Beach Gardens offers enormous properties with tons and tons of space to ride your horsey. Some of the smaller homes are reasonably priced but square footage quickly adds up remember youre paying for three miles of riding trails, too. $$$$