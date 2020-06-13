193 Apartments for rent in Palm Beach Gardens, FL

AL
Mirasol
Last updated June 13 at 06:43am
21 Units Available
Mira Flores
11900 Valencia Gardens Ave, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,467
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,943
1370 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
18 Units Available
Turnbury at Palm Beach
4120 Union Square Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1300 sqft
Just minutes from I-95. Resort-style landscaping with on-site putting green, pool, internet cafe and coffee bar. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and updated appliances. Luxury floor plans available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mirasol
30 Units Available
San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,538
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,828
1496 sqft
Pet-friendly and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury homes adjacent to The Country Club at Mirasol. Choose floor plans with 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, hardwood-style flooring, private access, private patio/balcony, attached/detached garages. Enjoy gym, pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
48 Units Available
Gables Montecito
9016 Alister Blvd E, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1311 sqft
A stunning resort-style community surrounding a 12-acre lake. On-site pool, playground, tennis and basketball courts, and garages. Walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and a patio or a balcony in each unit. Lots of green space.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
41 Units Available
Gardens East
2750 Rio Vista Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1044 sqft
Located just steps from Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, just east of I-95. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
36 Units Available
Quaye at Palm Beach Gardens
10000 S Gardens Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,582
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1453 sqft
This pet-friendly, green community offers a pool, 24-hour gym, cyber caf̩ and clubhouse. Units are smoke-free and feature hardwood flooring, granite countertops and patios/balconies. The Gardens Mall and Old Palm Golf Club are nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
23 Units Available
The Hamptons at Palm Beach Gardens
4045 Central Gardens Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,567
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,447
1563 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in Palm Beach Gardens, close to world-class shopping. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Conference room, guest parking and internet cafe. Close to I-95.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
10263 Allamanda Cir
10263 Allamanda Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2299 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom, 2 car garage located in one of the best family neighborhoods in the northern Palm Beaches. Spacious living room, dining room and a sun filled eat in kitchen which opens to large family room.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2813 Grande Pkwy
2813 Grande Parkway, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1149 sqft
Reduced!!!!Furnished spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath Annual rental in San Matera. Split bedroom floor plan, granite countertops, large master bedroom with walk in closet, screen-in balcony with stunning double lake view.

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
327 Azalea Street
327 Azalea Street, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1292 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1109 Myrtlewood Circle E
1109 Myrtlewood Circle East, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
704 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1109 Myrtlewood Circle E in Palm Beach Gardens. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Evergrene
1 Unit Available
85 Stoney Dr
85 Stoney Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,867
2235 sqft
Stunning 3 Bed/3.5 Bath Home. Features Include; 2 Master Suites (Downstairs & Upstairs), Open Chefs Kitchen with Top Notch Appliances, Upgraded Bathrooms, Tiled & Berber Carpet Flooring.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1107 Orinoco Way
1107 Orinoco Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2493 sqft
Isles 4BR Pool Home on Lake - Property Id: 291717 So private...at end of cul-de-sac! Spectacular, panoramic SE lake views wrapping around 2 sides of home.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
114 Beaumont lane A
114 Beaumont Ln, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
3BR Beaumont SF Fully Renovated - Property Id: 287084 Come see this newly renovated single family home in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens! Recently renovated head-to-toe, this home features impact glass sliders, popular wood look tile, renovated

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2094 Dickens Ter
2094 Dickens Terrace, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3760 sqft
NEW Alton 5BR Additional Private 1 BR Apartment - Property Id: 274251 Fabulous Park C model, tiles in main area and carpet in bdrm. 1st fl has a bedroom&full bath. Master suite upstairs with 2XL walkin closets.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1109 Myrtlewood
1109 Myrtlewood Cir E, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
First Floor 1/1 in Gated Community - Spacious 1 Bed/1 Bath with an Open Kitchen, Separate Dining Area and Living Room with Bonus Sunroom.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6303 Myrtlewood Circle West
6303 Myrtlewood Circle West, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1243 sqft
FIORE AT THE GARDENS - Immaculate unit in this gated community close to the school and shops.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
491 Capistrano Drive
491 Capistrano Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1570 sqft
Enjoy the serene view of the lake from this spacious Townhouse with garage, and large fenced yard, Basic Cable and Internet Included.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3402 Gardens East Dr
3402 Gardens East Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Super cute ground floor renovated, light, and bright condo with private courtyard. granite counter tops in the kitchen & Custom cabinets with plenty of space to organize and store your Chef's equipment. full size stacked washer and dryer.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
PGA National
1 Unit Available
15 Tournament Blvd
15 Tournament Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2110 sqft
Large 3bd 2 ba 2 car garage town home in the PGA National Community the Villas of Burwick! Large living, family and master suite.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
PGA National
1 Unit Available
305 Brackenwood Circle
305 Brackenwood Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1366 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL, UN-FURNISHED OR FURNISHED RENOVATED, corner unit in PGA National. LIGHT BRIGHT WITH WRAP AROUND BALCONY. WALKING DISTANCE TO COMMUNITY POOL. WATER/SEWER, CABLE & INTERNET INCLUDED IN RENT. SMALL PET WILL BE CONSIDERED.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
4573 Artesa Way S
4573 Artesa Way South, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2274 sqft
LEASE OPTION/LEASE TO OWN POSSIBLE. Ideally located within steps of numerous fitness, shopping, medical and dining options! Serene cozy gated community of just 155 homes. Built with quality in mind by Lennar Homes, this truly is a hidden gem.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1115 11th Lane
1115 11th Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1600 sqft
Spacious Divosta townhome with 2 bedrooms plus den or office.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
The Oaks
1 Unit Available
443 Kelsey Park Drive
443 Kelsey Park Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1826 sqft
Beautiful screened pool home in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Plus Den/office and 2 car garage. Open floor plan with tile floors and high ceilings.

Median Rent in Palm Beach Gardens

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Palm Beach Gardens is $1,423, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,805.
Studio
$1,151
1 Bed
$1,423
2 Beds
$1,805
3+ Beds
$2,485
City GuidePalm Beach GardensI can't get the sand out of my shoes /This being in Florida's done a number on my blues /Just the way the women walk round here /It's plain to see the way the sand and the sea have done a number on me -- From "West Palm Beach" by Palace
Moving to Palm Beach Gardens
As these are mostly gated communities, the moving process will be a little different than if you were simply looking for an apartment rental. First of all, youll have to find out which communities offer rentals and which ones focus solely on sales. Next, youll want to meet with the community office and fill out their application form. Some will be more extensive than others, but be sure to get the application process rolling early, as it can take some time to get everything together and be approved. Make sure you have all your basic paperwork and dont be surprised if some of the communities want to see even more than the standard stuff were talking medical records, letters of reference from past landlords, list of previous employers -- empty out your shoe box! They can afford to be pretty picky about who they let in, so if you dont have the information and the funds, it can be tricky to get into some of these elite communities.

Finding a Neighborhood
Palm Beach Gardens consists primarily of gated communities, of which there are dozens! They come in all different sizes and all different price ranges. Some have apartment complexes while others have full homes for rent; but, whatever you are looking for, you can find it here in Palm Beach Gardens. They are basically divided up by Oceanfront communities, Golf Communities, Waterfront Properties, and Farms & Ranches. Here are a few of the more popular communities in the area:

BallenIsles: This is a charming neighborhood with beautiful and enormous homes for sale. Most will cost you an arm and a leg -- or at least a thumb and an heel -- but it has an incredibly convenient location, many luxurious amenities and lovely, tree-lined streets. Its primarily a golf community and the spacious fairways and greens provide a beautiful neighborhood setting. $$$$

Bay Village: A gated waterfront community, this area has homes right on the Intracoastal, meaning that youll get a beautiful view from wherever your property is located. There are heaps of shops, restaurants, beaches, and parks right nearby, too, making it a great place for people of all ages. $$$$

Frenchmans Landing: This is a great spot to look for apartment complexes and apartments for rent. It's in close proximity to I-95 and the restaurants and entertainment offered nearby. Its a well-kept and established neighborhood that tends to be a bit cheaper than some of the astronomically priced communities nearby. Oui, oui! $$$

The Landmark Condos: Like the name says, this is a great place to find condo rentals and 2- and 3-bedroom apartments for rent. Its located downtown, just a stroll away from nearby shops and restaurants and the convenience factor is through the high-rise apartment roof! $$$

Gardens Hunt Club: Keep it down! This is an older, quiet community great for retirees looking for homes to rent. Its centrally located to pretty much everything in Palm Beach Gardens and the homes are well kept with huge yards. $$$

Crystal Pointe: This is a gated community with a clubhouse and pool and easy access to PGA Boulevard, one of the citys main thoroughfares. Its also close to a number of nearby schools, making it a great choice for families with young ones. $$

Old Palm Golf Club: One of the most luxurious golf clubs in the city, Old Palm is known worldwide for its grand estate homes, undeveloped forests, full-time concierge service, and stunning golf course. Bring every penny you have to sign on a home here this kind of luxury comes with a hefty price tag. $$$$$

Pirates Cove: Ahoy, matey! This private community overlooks the lagoon so homes here have lovely scenic views and private docking for your yacht, which you will probably want to have to fit in here. You wont find any high-rise apartments here its mostly Mediterranean-style, 3-bedroom houses that cost quite a bounty. Go find ye buried treasure.$$$$

Horseshoe Acres: Instead of being focused around golf, guess what the center of this community is? Thats right, horses! This equestrian neigh-borhood in Palm Beach Gardens offers enormous properties with tons and tons of space to ride your horsey. Some of the smaller homes are reasonably priced but square footage quickly adds up remember youre paying for three miles of riding trails, too. $$$$

Life's a Palm Beach (Gardens)
This is a beautiful city full of wealthy folks and lots of celebrities who come here for a winter break. Its conveniently located on Donald Ross Road and Northlake Blvd and is close to the larger and even ritzier West Palm Beach. The streets are quiet, filled with palm trees and lush greenery, and the air is elegant and refined. You have beachfront views, golf clubs, equestrian communities, and even some decent schools in the area. But the main draws are, of course, the beach and golfing. Its no wonder it draws such a high percentage of retirees life is slow and the weather is gorgeous.

The communities also offer unprecedented service and amenities. From keeping your lawn mowed to offering nightly room service, you wont have to lift a finger at some of the communities. That is, if you dont want to. Not to mention that an evening stroll along the Florida shore is one of the best ways to keep your heart healthy and extend your life by a few more years! There are also plenty of options for entertainment, whether its shopping at the Gardens Mall Chanel, Tiffanys, or Gucci stores, or taking in the outdoor entertainment at Downtown at the Gardens. Theres also a flourishing arts community that makes it a popular spot for local artists to come sell their wares.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Palm Beach Gardens?
In Palm Beach Gardens, the median rent is $1,151 for a studio, $1,423 for a 1-bedroom, $1,805 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,485 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Palm Beach Gardens, check out our monthly Palm Beach Gardens Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Palm Beach Gardens?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Palm Beach Gardens include Mirasol.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Palm Beach Gardens?
Some of the colleges located in the Palm Beach Gardens area include Broward College, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, Nova Southeastern University, Sheridan Technical College, and Everglades University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Palm Beach Gardens?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Palm Beach Gardens from include Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, Pembroke Pines, and Plantation.

