193 Apartments for rent in Palm Beach Gardens, FL📍
As these are mostly gated communities, the moving process will be a little different than if you were simply looking for an apartment rental. First of all, youll have to find out which communities offer rentals and which ones focus solely on sales. Next, youll want to meet with the community office and fill out their application form. Some will be more extensive than others, but be sure to get the application process rolling early, as it can take some time to get everything together and be approved. Make sure you have all your basic paperwork and dont be surprised if some of the communities want to see even more than the standard stuff were talking medical records, letters of reference from past landlords, list of previous employers -- empty out your shoe box! They can afford to be pretty picky about who they let in, so if you dont have the information and the funds, it can be tricky to get into some of these elite communities.
Palm Beach Gardens consists primarily of gated communities, of which there are dozens! They come in all different sizes and all different price ranges. Some have apartment complexes while others have full homes for rent; but, whatever you are looking for, you can find it here in Palm Beach Gardens. They are basically divided up by Oceanfront communities, Golf Communities, Waterfront Properties, and Farms & Ranches. Here are a few of the more popular communities in the area:
BallenIsles: This is a charming neighborhood with beautiful and enormous homes for sale. Most will cost you an arm and a leg -- or at least a thumb and an heel -- but it has an incredibly convenient location, many luxurious amenities and lovely, tree-lined streets. Its primarily a golf community and the spacious fairways and greens provide a beautiful neighborhood setting. $$$$
Bay Village: A gated waterfront community, this area has homes right on the Intracoastal, meaning that youll get a beautiful view from wherever your property is located. There are heaps of shops, restaurants, beaches, and parks right nearby, too, making it a great place for people of all ages. $$$$
Frenchmans Landing: This is a great spot to look for apartment complexes and apartments for rent. It's in close proximity to I-95 and the restaurants and entertainment offered nearby. Its a well-kept and established neighborhood that tends to be a bit cheaper than some of the astronomically priced communities nearby. Oui, oui! $$$
The Landmark Condos: Like the name says, this is a great place to find condo rentals and 2- and 3-bedroom apartments for rent. Its located downtown, just a stroll away from nearby shops and restaurants and the convenience factor is through the high-rise apartment roof! $$$
Gardens Hunt Club: Keep it down! This is an older, quiet community great for retirees looking for homes to rent. Its centrally located to pretty much everything in Palm Beach Gardens and the homes are well kept with huge yards. $$$
Crystal Pointe: This is a gated community with a clubhouse and pool and easy access to PGA Boulevard, one of the citys main thoroughfares. Its also close to a number of nearby schools, making it a great choice for families with young ones. $$
Old Palm Golf Club: One of the most luxurious golf clubs in the city, Old Palm is known worldwide for its grand estate homes, undeveloped forests, full-time concierge service, and stunning golf course. Bring every penny you have to sign on a home here this kind of luxury comes with a hefty price tag. $$$$$
Pirates Cove: Ahoy, matey! This private community overlooks the lagoon so homes here have lovely scenic views and private docking for your yacht, which you will probably want to have to fit in here. You wont find any high-rise apartments here its mostly Mediterranean-style, 3-bedroom houses that cost quite a bounty. Go find ye buried treasure.$$$$
Horseshoe Acres: Instead of being focused around golf, guess what the center of this community is? Thats right, horses! This equestrian neigh-borhood in Palm Beach Gardens offers enormous properties with tons and tons of space to ride your horsey. Some of the smaller homes are reasonably priced but square footage quickly adds up remember youre paying for three miles of riding trails, too. $$$$
This is a beautiful city full of wealthy folks and lots of celebrities who come here for a winter break. Its conveniently located on Donald Ross Road and Northlake Blvd and is close to the larger and even ritzier West Palm Beach. The streets are quiet, filled with palm trees and lush greenery, and the air is elegant and refined. You have beachfront views, golf clubs, equestrian communities, and even some decent schools in the area. But the main draws are, of course, the beach and golfing. Its no wonder it draws such a high percentage of retirees life is slow and the weather is gorgeous.
The communities also offer unprecedented service and amenities. From keeping your lawn mowed to offering nightly room service, you wont have to lift a finger at some of the communities. That is, if you dont want to. Not to mention that an evening stroll along the Florida shore is one of the best ways to keep your heart healthy and extend your life by a few more years! There are also plenty of options for entertainment, whether its shopping at the Gardens Mall Chanel, Tiffanys, or Gucci stores, or taking in the outdoor entertainment at Downtown at the Gardens. Theres also a flourishing arts community that makes it a popular spot for local artists to come sell their wares.