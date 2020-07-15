/
/
cabana colony
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:17 PM
425 Apartments for rent in Cabana Colony, FL📍
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
12394 Alternate A1a
12394 Alternate A1a, Cabana Colony, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 2 bedroom 2 Bathroom plus a den!!! unit in Palm Beach Gardens. Great location, near Gardens mall, close to shopping, the unit is one of the few with a washer and dryer. Nice heated pool, assigned parking.
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
3737 Gull Road
3737 Gull Road, Cabana Colony, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1362 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3/2 close to Gardens Mall, beaches, shopping and I95. Corner lot with fenced backyard is on a quiet street. Kitchen has granite counters, an island and stainless appliances. Both bathrooms are beautifully tiled and updated.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
12386 Alternate A1a
12386 Alternate A1a, Cabana Colony, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1023 sqft
Bright corner unit condo with screened-in patio. Good space and plenty of storage. Close to everything in Palm Beach Gardens including shopping, dining and entertainment. Short walk to the pool and quick drive to the beach, 95, Turnpike and more.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3831 Catalina Dr
3831 Catalina Road, Cabana Colony, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1374 sqft
Renovated Single Family in the Heart of PBG - Property Id: 304681 Amazing single family home with tile and hardwood flooring throughout. Open concept kitchen with center island. Updated fixtures throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Cabana Colony
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
28 Units Available
The Hamptons at Palm Beach Gardens
4045 Central Gardens Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,695
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,447
1563 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in Palm Beach Gardens, close to world-class shopping. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Conference room, guest parking and internet cafe. Close to I-95.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
20 Units Available
Quaye at Palm Beach Gardens
10000 S Gardens Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,736
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1453 sqft
This pet-friendly, green community offers a pool, 24-hour gym, cyber caf̩ and clubhouse. Units are smoke-free and feature hardwood flooring, granite countertops and patios/balconies. The Gardens Mall and Old Palm Golf Club are nearby.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 15 at 06:03 PM
20 Units Available
Mira Flores
11900 Valencia Gardens Ave, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,434
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,966
1370 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Evergrene
85 Stoney Dr
85 Stoney Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,867
2235 sqft
Stunning 3 Bed/3.5 Bath Home. Features Include; 2 Master Suites (Downstairs & Upstairs), Open Chefs Kitchen with Top Notch Appliances, Upgraded Bathrooms, Tiled & Berber Carpet Flooring.
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
404 Miramar Lane
404 Miramar Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1496 sqft
A beautifully newly renovated Townhome featuring 2 master bedrooms upstairs plus separate den/office/bedroom downstairs. Neutral colors, new appliances and all new flooring and bathrooms. New Mansard Roof (2000).
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Uno Lago
200 Uno Lago Drive
200 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available October 02, 2020 Through December 31, 2020. Lease under 6 months pay 13% Sales tax, $200 Clean fee. Seasonal Lease include basic cable, internet, water/sewer, electric up to $100. Off seasonal lease pay all utilities. Available Season 2021.
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Uno Lago
400 Uno Lago Drive
400 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1446 sqft
Enjoy Florida Living at its finest in this Tropical Paradise! Spectacular 4th floor unit overlooking the lake! Freshly Painted, Tile & Wood Flooring, Granite Counters & Custom Cabinets! Gated Community has 2 pools, w/jacuzzi tubs, fitness center &
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1887 Juno Road
1887 Juno Road, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
900 sqft
Quiet, Clean & Peaceful 6-Unit Apartment Bldg Walking Distance To Juno Intracoastal Park! Perfectly located between Singer Island & PB Gardens. Less than a mile north of PGA Blvd & east of the ICW bridge.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2482 San Pietro Circle
2482 San Pietro Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
2570 sqft
STUNNING and PERFECTLY located gated town home community in Palm Beach Gardens. Harbor Oaks is within the heart and center of Palm Beach Gardens, FL.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
3018 Alcazar Place
3018 Alcazar Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1395 sqft
Location, location, location!!! Annual or seasonal rent. Newly remodeled. PORCELAIN THOUGH OUT THE HOUSE. BEAUTIFULL FURNISHED 3/2, WITH 2 large walk in closets.Construction will take place but wont be long.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1883 Dillone Lane
1883 Dillone Lane, Juno Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
940 sqft
RARE FIND! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. Light and Bright renovated, very clean Two Bedrooms and one Bathroom.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1850 Holman Drive
1850 Holman Drive, Juno Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
OUT SIDE PARADISE! DON'T MISS THIS GREAT PRICED BRIGHT AND AIRY SINGLE FAMILY HOME, NICE NEW FRONT DECK AND FULLY FENCED BACK AND FRONT YARD.FEATURING A EXTRA LARGE BEDROOM AND FLOOR PLAN. UPDATES INCLUDE DARK CABINETRY, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS.
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2727 Anzio Court
2727 Anzio Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1395 sqft
Live in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens. This third floor 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo has an open kitchen, dining and living area with very spacious bedrooms. There is a screened balcony and amenities include a resort style pool & gym.
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2801 Sarento Place
2801 Sarrento Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1444 sqft
Resort style community in Palm Beach Gardens. Less than a 1-mile from Gardens Mall, Downtown at The Gardens, I 95 and Whole Foods. This unit is only steps from the resort pool, hot tub, steam room, sauna, gym, and tennis.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Legacy Place
11039 Legacy Boulevard
11039 Legacy Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1306 sqft
Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with 1 car attached garage and lake view. Lots of natural light, all tile floors & upgrades. Fantastic location near highways, schools, Gardens Mall and shopping. Walk to Legacy Place shops and dining.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Oak Harbour
834 Oak Harbour Drive
834 Oak Harbour Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1301 sqft
Luxury living for the discriminating renter. Avail. July 1 through Dec 31, 2020. Upscale Juno Beach waterfront condo. 24/7 gated and staffed Community offers 2 Pools, Jacuzzi, Outdoor bar, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, a WiFi Center and Fitness Center.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4655 Cadiz Cir
4655 Cadiz Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Spectacular gated, well maintained secured community in heart of PBG 2 story town-home with feels of Single family, Corner unit with big private backyard . Tons of storage in kitchen with Granite Counter and SS appliances.
1 of 6
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
2811 Grande Pkwy
2811 Grande Parkway, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath in Palm Beach Gardens
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
2729 Anzio Ct
2729 Anzio Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
786 sqft
Perfect location 1 bedroom 1 bath. Close to everything Palm Beach Gardens has to offer!
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
3021 Alcazar Place
3021 Alcazar Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
768 sqft
3021 Alcazar Place Apt #208, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Tatyana Dan, Premier Brokers International, (561) 768-1881. Available from: 05/22/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Cabana Colony area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, Everglades University, and Florida Atlantic University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cabana Colony from include Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, Plantation, and Coral Springs.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL