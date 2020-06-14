Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

232 Apartments for rent in West Palm Beach, FL with garage

West Palm Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 07:05am
$
Golden Lakes
9 Units Available
Cottonwood West Palm
7110 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1355 sqft
This modern, upscale community is just five minutes from Suntrust Park. Each home offers lots of natural light, 24-hour maintenance and modern kitchens. Just 15 minutes from the downtown area.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown West Palm Beach
70 Units Available
Sole at City Center
499 Evernia Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,415
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1069 sqft
Six options for floor plans, with some featuring an office den. Units feature spacious layouts, high ceilings and lots of bright light. Community has a three-story resident club, fitness studio and rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown West Palm Beach
23 Units Available
Loftin Place
805 N Olive Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,530
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1028 sqft
Close-to-town apartments in sunny West Palm Beach, a stone's throw from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have granite countertops, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Business center, 24-hour gym and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Renaissance
20 Units Available
Vista Lago
3130 N Jog Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1374 sqft
Luxury community featuring volleyball court, tennis court, garage parking and fire pit. Apartments have hardwood floors and private balcony or patio. Within walking distance of shopping and dining with easy access to Florida's Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Downtown West Palm Beach
33 Units Available
The Alexander
333 Fern Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,475
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,335
1413 sqft
Alexander living is what we call the lifestyle you'll experience at the sister residences in downtown West Palm Beach: historically modern, urban funky lofts at Alexander lofts, or the chic, uptown-mod high-rise design of the Alexander, right across
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
17 Units Available
Jefferson Palm Beach
290 Courtney Lakes Circle, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,437
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,347
1385 sqft
This luxury community offers nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, breakfast bars, and wood-style plank flooring. On-site pool with private cabanas, a fitness center, conference room, and outdoor terrace with a TV.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Ibis Golf and Country Club
13 Units Available
Ibis Reserve
8300 Ibis Reserve Cir, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1428 sqft
Set between the natural beauty of the Grassy Waters Preserve and the exclusive Ibis Golf & Country Club, Ibis Reserve offers a peaceful and serene setting for our apartment residents.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Golden Lakes
56 Units Available
Azola West Palm Beach
1990 Augustine Road, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,458
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-Person Tours Available We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
Breakers West
15 Units Available
St. Andrews Palm Beach
1081 Benoist Farms Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
652 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
955 sqft
Residents of this pet-friendly community have an on-site fitness center, pool, putting green and playground. Apartments are wheelchair-accessible, smoke-free, and have walk-in closets and window coverings. Coral Sky Plaza and Okeeheelee Park are nearby.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Downtown West Palm Beach
194 Units Available
Oversea
290 North Olive Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,759
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,904
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,827
1197 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Downtown West Palm Beach
48 Units Available
Parkline Palm Beaches
591 Evernia Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,600
626 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1425 sqft
Put yourself in the pulsing heart of vibrant West Palm Beach and embrace the cultural renaissance of this attractive coastal playland. Live across the street from the new Brightline rail station in an easy-to-walk downtown neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
63 Units Available
Cortland Portofino Place
4400 Portofino Way, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,404
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1320 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,816
1462 sqft
Located close to the restaurants, shops and entertainment of West Palm Beach. Units feature bathtub, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community features basketball court, BBQ grill, car wash area and tennis court.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Baywinds
1 Unit Available
2175 Stonington Terrace
2175 Stonington Terrace, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1426 sqft
Earliest move in December 16. FULL cable, high speed internet and landline INCLUDED. Partially furnished IF DESIRED. 55+ Very well maintained Villa with lake view from living room and master bedroom. 2 bedrooms plus an office. Screened patio.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
1 Unit Available
1104 Avondale Ct
1104 Avondale Court, West Palm Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,410
2941 sqft
Features include ceiling fans, updated lighting fixtures, and hardwood and tile floors throughout the interior. The kitchen is equipped with modern appliances, a breakfast bar, and charming white cabinetry.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
1 Unit Available
2355 Village Blvd
2355 Village Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
Mediterranean Villa Style West Palm Apartment - Property Id: 12322 PLEASE CONTACT ME BEFORE APPLYING. AMENITIES INCLUDE: Car Care Center Elegant Clubhouse Conference Room Lighted Tennis Court Billiards Room Restricted / Gated Access 24-Hr.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southside West Palm Beach
1 Unit Available
253 Rutland BLVD
253 Rutland Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1500 sqft
Beautiful West Palm Beach Rental - South Olive - Property Id: 46475 Move in Ready! East of Olive in SoSo neighborhood home. This Southend home has a possible 3rd bedroom or den.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
840 Marina Del Ray Lane
840 Marina Del Ray Lane, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1448 sqft
Great Location! Nicely furnished 2br/2.5ba plus den. This recently renovated town home features a beautiful modern kitchen with quartz counter tops, new stainless appliances, and sleek Scandinavian inspired cabinetry.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Northwood Harbor
1 Unit Available
5600 N Flagler Dr
5600 North Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
EXCELLENT!!!!!!!!!! 2 BED 2 BATH SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN FULLY FURNISHED.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Renaissance
1 Unit Available
3148 Bollard Road
3148 Bollard Road, West Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
3063 sqft
Fresh paint and flooring upstairs. All new kitchen cabinet doors and drawers have the 'soft close' system.Community is located close to schools on Jog Rd (withing walking distance), Southern College & Keiser University both nearby.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
1 Unit Available
4961 Palmbrooke Circle
4961 Palmbrooke Circle, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1104 sqft
4961 Palmbrooke Circle, West Palm Beach, FL 33417 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Daniel Gallien, R1S1 Realty, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
1 Unit Available
5259 Ashley River Road
5259 Ashley River Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1104 sqft
5259 Ashley River Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33417 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Daniel Gallien, R1S1 Realty, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Southside West Palm Beach
1 Unit Available
4717 S Flagler Drive
4717 South Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$16,500
5486 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to enjoy the Florida lifestyle in this ''SOSO'' 5BR/4.1BA waterfront home. Large eat in kitchen with all new appliances. Private pool/spa with covered outside kitchen. 3 car garage. Private dock with room for two boats.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Riverwalk of The Palm Beaches
1 Unit Available
1986 Tigris Drive
1986 Tigris Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
LOVELY 3BR 2.1BTH TOWNHOME;LARGER MODEL WITH ONE GARAGE AND AMPLE PARKING FOR OTHER AUTOMOBILES. TILE FLOORS DOWNSTAIRS AND BRAND NEW CARPET UPSTAIRS.LARGE SCREEN ENCLOSURE LOOKING OVER A WIDE LAKE - STAINLESS APPLIANCES. EASY SHOW.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3940 N Flagler Drive
3940 North Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1038 sqft
Stunning 1 BR condo located in this intracoastal condo community featuring a pool & fully equipped Gym. Located right next door to Rybovich Marina. You can watch the massive yachts from the pool . Modern 1 bedroom loft condo with stunning kitchen.
City Guide for West Palm Beach, FL

Greetings, future Sunshine State renters! A little birdie on the boardwalk told us you’re in the market for the apartment of your dreams in West Palm Beach. Good call! Situated alongside Miami and Fort Lauderdale in perpetually sunny South Florida, West Palm is a popular living locale. It offers tons of breathtaking views, shopping and dining venues, and (most importantly!) affordable rental options. But before you pack your SPF 3000 and your snorkeling gear and seek out your dream dwellings,...

Having trouble with Craigslist Palm Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in West Palm Beach, FL

West Palm Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

