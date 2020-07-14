Uptown 22.

Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $350 non-refundable pet fee for the second pet is due prior to move-in.
limit: 2
restrictions: Animals such as ferrets, snakes and other reptiles, rabbits and some birds are not allowed on the community’s premise. Pet waste removal charge of $50 per occurrence if found not disposing of pet waste properly.Assistive animals are not considered pets and are not subject to the above criteria. Please contact the leasing office for full details.
Dogs
deposit: $1,000
restrictions: A dog under the age of 12 months will be accepted with a $1,000 pet deposit due prior to move-in. The following dog breeds are not allowed: Akitas, Alaskan Malamutes, American Bull Terrier aka Pit Bull, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffshire Terrier, Siberian Huskies, Wolf hybrid and mixed breeds that include one of the above restricted breeds.