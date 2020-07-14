All apartments in West Palm Beach
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

Uptown 22

2210 North Australian Avenue · (561) 220-1852
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Free Rent! 1/2 Month Free if you move-in by 7-31-2020. Ask for Details.
Location

2210 North Australian Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit S505 · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 510 sqft

Unit N607 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 510 sqft

Unit S319 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 510 sqft

See 45+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Uptown 22.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
internet access
lobby
parking
pool
bbq/grill
clubhouse
game room
package receiving
Uptown 22 Apartments offer beautifully remodeled one-bedroom apartments with brand new interiors. Each apartment features wood plank-style flooring, high-quality quartz or granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances and modern-sleek cabinetry. Our unbeatable location provides easy access to nearby highways, making commuting a snap and just minutes from the Palm Beach Outlets! Call today to reserve your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $350 non-refundable pet fee for the second pet is due prior to move-in.
limit: 2
restrictions: Animals such as ferrets, snakes and other reptiles, rabbits and some birds are not allowed on the community’s premise. Pet waste removal charge of $50 per occurrence if found not disposing of pet waste properly.Assistive animals are not considered pets and are not subject to the above criteria. Please contact the leasing office for full details.
Dogs
deposit: $1,000
restrictions: A dog under the age of 12 months will be accepted with a $1,000 pet deposit due prior to move-in. The following dog breeds are not allowed: Akitas, Alaskan Malamutes, American Bull Terrier aka Pit Bull, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffshire Terrier, Siberian Huskies, Wolf hybrid and mixed breeds that include one of the above restricted breeds.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Uptown 22 have any available units?
Uptown 22 has 48 units available starting at $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does Uptown 22 have?
Some of Uptown 22's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Uptown 22 currently offering any rent specials?
Uptown 22 is offering the following rent specials: Free Rent! 1/2 Month Free if you move-in by 7-31-2020. Ask for Details.
Is Uptown 22 pet-friendly?
Yes, Uptown 22 is pet friendly.
Does Uptown 22 offer parking?
Yes, Uptown 22 offers parking.
Does Uptown 22 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Uptown 22 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Uptown 22 have a pool?
Yes, Uptown 22 has a pool.
Does Uptown 22 have accessible units?
No, Uptown 22 does not have accessible units.
Does Uptown 22 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Uptown 22 has units with dishwashers.

