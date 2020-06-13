Apartment List
/
FL
/
west palm beach
/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:27 AM

87 Cheap Apartments for rent in West Palm Beach, FL

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
Breakers West
17 Units Available
St. Andrews Palm Beach
1081 Benoist Farms Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
652 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
955 sqft
Residents of this pet-friendly community have an on-site fitness center, pool, putting green and playground. Apartments are wheelchair-accessible, smoke-free, and have walk-in closets and window coverings. Coral Sky Plaza and Okeeheelee Park are nearby.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
65 Units Available
Uptown 22
2210 North Australian Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
510 sqft
Uptown 22 Apartments offer beautifully remodeled one-bedroom apartments with brand new interiors. Each apartment features wood plank-style flooring, high-quality quartz or granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances and modern-sleek cabinetry.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Southside West Palm Beach
1 Unit Available
524 Colonial Road
524 Colonial Road, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
352 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy, comfortable, furnished apartment available for short term or long term tenancy.Rental price includes electric, water, cable and wifi. On site laundry. Close to CityPlace, Clematis, I95 and Beaches.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Palm Beach
1 Unit Available
4500 N Flagler Drive
4500 North Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GATED INTRACOASTAL COMMUNITY W/INTRACOASTAL VIEWS, COMMUNITY POOL, CABLE & WATER INCLUDED!

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Parker Ridge
1 Unit Available
710 Southern Boulevard
710 Southern Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$890
350 sqft
Cute studio apartment close to Downtown WPB, CityPlace, Beaches and I95. Unfurnished. Rent includes electric,, water, and wifi. Laundry on site. No pets

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Southland Park
1 Unit Available
311 Pershing Way
311 Pershing Way, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$825
1390 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 311 Pershing Way in West Palm Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Downtown West Palm Beach
1 Unit Available
1217 Madeira Court
1217 Madeira Court, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
510 sqft
11 Bedrooms
Ask
This Jewel by the sea is literally a 2 minute walk to the beach, Newly Renovated Interior with a brand new updated bathroom, fresh new tile throughout property. Huge backyard space. Close to Palm Beach Outlet Mall, Hospital, etc.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Westfield
1 Unit Available
1800 Pinehurst Drive
1800 Pinehurst Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
320 sqft
Location! Location! This is a rare efficiency unit in the heart of West Palm beach. Right off 45th street, close to I95 and close to the 45th street tri-rail station.Also in close proximity to supermarkets, restaurants, and the palm beach outlet.
Results within 1 mile of West Palm Beach

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Century Village
1 Unit Available
204 Wellington L
204 Farnham Street, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
862 sqft
Why take a cruise when you can live in a tropical piece of heaven on this lovely huge 1 bedroom unit. Largest 1 bedroom in building. Enjoy a beautiful view in your panoramic Florida room boasting oversized windows.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
4674 Schall Road
4674 Schall Rd, Schall Circle, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
942 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in West Palm Beach. Amenities included: central air, central heat, new stainless steel appliance, updated bathroom, and washer dryer hook up. Fresh paint and great neighbors. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Century Village
1 Unit Available
54 Windsor C
54 Windsor Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
814 sqft
2 beds/1 1/2 bath condo in desirable 55+ century village community. breath taking canal view from your private balcony. Club House with library, gym, tennis courts, and party rooms.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Century Village
1 Unit Available
15 Kingswood A
15 Kingswood, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
615 sqft
55 and over, Great Unit! Clean and Move-in Ready! Second floor entry, Free Laundry Facility, Tile floor, Newer front door, enclosed balcony with beautiful garden view.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Century Village
1 Unit Available
Century Village
43 Canterbury a, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
1 Bd 1.5 Baths plus screened in terrace, 1st Floor, great location, near clubhouse, pool, free basic cable, gym,free transportation ready to move in don't miss this opportunity to live in a beautiful gated community.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Eden Place
1 Unit Available
1407 N J Street
1407 North J Street, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
531 sqft
Welcome Home... this apt is perfectly renovated and updated. Very nice and clean unit. A wonderful feature about the unit is that it's towards the back away from the street, off the alley but is fenced.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Century Village
1 Unit Available
95 Easthampton D
95 Bath Street, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
615 sqft
Must be 55+ ADULTS ONLYGREAT RENTAL HOME OAK LAMINAITE FLOOR IN BEDROOM TILE IN LIVING KITCHEN AND BATHQUIET AND PRIVATE SECURE AND SAFE

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Century Village
1 Unit Available
91 Kent F
91 Kent F, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
615 sqft
Unit is located in a desired location of the Century Village Community. Unit is within walking distance of one of the several community pools.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Century Village
1 Unit Available
120 Andover E
120 East Wellington Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
615 sqft
This unit has newer flooring throughout, updated kitchen and bathroom tiled and screened patio and new ac and fridge! a must see in a great building, new patio on 1st floor with BBQ entertaining area. Super clean and ready 6/15/2020

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Century Village
1 Unit Available
34 Kingswood B
34 Greenbriar Circle, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
615 sqft
2nd floor condo with a lift in Kingswood b Building. 1/1 at excellent price . Nice association. with an excellent landlord. Close to the clubhouse. It won/t last.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Century Village
1 Unit Available
140 Cambridge F
140 Cambridge B, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
738 sqft
Lovely one bedroom, one and a half bath in Cambridge Condo Association. Steps from Dorchester pool and bus stop. Condo bright and cheery with ceramic tile throughout.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Century Village
1 Unit Available
218 Windsor J
218 Evans Street, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
615 sqft
NEAR THE WEST GATE. CERAMIC TILE FLOORS. LOTS OF LIGHT AND BREEZY. STEPS TO PARKING, 55 PLUS COMMUNITY

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Golden Lakes
1 Unit Available
1141 Lake Victoria Dr
1141 Lake Victoria Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This unit is so cozy and ready for you to move in! It has tile floors and an updated kitchen. It faces the canal so you can relax outdoors on your balcony. 620 credit score minimum!!!

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Century Village
1 Unit Available
202 Easthampton I
202 Bath Street, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
615 sqft
This 1st Floor Updated Condo with Carrrera Marble Countertops is a beautiful place to call home.. Must see...

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Century Village
1 Unit Available
67 Norwich C
67 Norwich M, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
615 sqft
Come and rent this super clean and nice 2nd floor condo, totally furnished in Century Village community.... You will have access to all the amenities in this fabulous community... this one won't last....

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Century Village
1 Unit Available
66 Coventry C
66 Coventry C, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
786 sqft
Bright and airy 2 bedroom,1 bath 2nd floor condo with garden view. Brand new tile floor. Updated bathroom. Short walk to Haverhill Gate and the Clubhouse.Located in Century Village, housing for adults 55+.

June 2020 West Palm Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 West Palm Beach Rent Report. West Palm Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the West Palm Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 West Palm Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 West Palm Beach Rent Report. West Palm Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the West Palm Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

West Palm Beach rents declined moderately over the past month

West Palm Beach rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in West Palm Beach stand at $1,100 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,395 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. West Palm Beach's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of West Palm Beach, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Miami metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,406.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to West Palm Beach

    As rents have increased slightly in West Palm Beach, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, West Palm Beach is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • West Palm Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,395 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.5% increase in West Palm Beach.
    • While West Palm Beach's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in West Palm Beach than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where West Palm Beach is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    West Palm Beach 1 BedroomsWest Palm Beach 2 BedroomsWest Palm Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Palm Beach 3 BedroomsWest Palm Beach Accessible ApartmentsWest Palm Beach Apartments under $1,000West Palm Beach Apartments under $1,100West Palm Beach Apartments under $900
    West Palm Beach Apartments with BalconyWest Palm Beach Apartments with GarageWest Palm Beach Apartments with GymWest Palm Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWest Palm Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWest Palm Beach Apartments with ParkingWest Palm Beach Apartments with Pool
    West Palm Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerWest Palm Beach Cheap PlacesWest Palm Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Palm Beach Furnished ApartmentsWest Palm Beach Luxury PlacesWest Palm Beach Pet Friendly PlacesWest Palm Beach Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
    Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FL
    Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    The Villages Of Palm Beach LakesDowntown West Palm Beach
    Golden LakesCentury Village
    RenaissanceIbis Golf And Country Club

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Palm Beach Atlantic UniversityAtlantic Technical College
    Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
    Nova Southeastern University