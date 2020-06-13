Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

127 Apartments for rent in West Palm Beach, FL with balcony

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:20am
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
6 Units Available
Village Place
2111 Brandywine Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1355 sqft
Situated next to a lake, with either lake or golf course views available. Community has a clubhouse, sport court and swimming pool. Apartments have digital thermostats and full-size washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
$
Golden Lakes
9 Units Available
Cottonwood West Palm
7110 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1355 sqft
This modern, upscale community is just five minutes from Suntrust Park. Each home offers lots of natural light, 24-hour maintenance and modern kitchens. Just 15 minutes from the downtown area.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
53 Units Available
Vue at 1400
1400 Village Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
950 sqft
Offering outstanding luxury and style, these apartments feature walk-in closets, washers and dryers in the units, and open floor plans with pet-friendly options. The grounds include a fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Renaissance
20 Units Available
Vista Lago
3130 N Jog Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1374 sqft
Luxury community featuring volleyball court, tennis court, garage parking and fire pit. Apartments have hardwood floors and private balcony or patio. Within walking distance of shopping and dining with easy access to Florida's Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Ibis Golf and Country Club
13 Units Available
Ibis Reserve
8300 Ibis Reserve Cir, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1428 sqft
Set between the natural beauty of the Grassy Waters Preserve and the exclusive Ibis Golf & Country Club, Ibis Reserve offers a peaceful and serene setting for our apartment residents.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
Breakers West
17 Units Available
St. Andrews Palm Beach
1081 Benoist Farms Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
652 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
955 sqft
Residents of this pet-friendly community have an on-site fitness center, pool, putting green and playground. Apartments are wheelchair-accessible, smoke-free, and have walk-in closets and window coverings. Coral Sky Plaza and Okeeheelee Park are nearby.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown West Palm Beach
70 Units Available
Sole at City Center
499 Evernia Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,415
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1069 sqft
Six options for floor plans, with some featuring an office den. Units feature spacious layouts, high ceilings and lots of bright light. Community has a three-story resident club, fitness studio and rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown West Palm Beach
23 Units Available
Loftin Place
805 N Olive Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,530
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1028 sqft
Close-to-town apartments in sunny West Palm Beach, a stone's throw from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have granite countertops, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Business center, 24-hour gym and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
36 Units Available
Turtle Cove
888 Cotton Bay Dr W, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,238
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1075 sqft
Apartments located near golf course feature large walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include modern fitness center and cyber cafe, playground, pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Golden Lakes
57 Units Available
Azola West Palm Beach
1990 Augustine Road, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,458
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-Person Tours Available We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
18 Units Available
Jefferson Palm Beach
290 Courtney Lakes Circle, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,437
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,347
1385 sqft
This luxury community offers nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, breakfast bars, and wood-style plank flooring. On-site pool with private cabanas, a fitness center, conference room, and outdoor terrace with a TV.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Downtown West Palm Beach
9 Units Available
The Flats at Rosemary Square
720 S Sapodilla Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,660
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1339 sqft
Located in the heart of Rosemary Square, beautiful, renovated apartments.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:24am
32 Units Available
Azalea Village
4200 Community Dr, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
Waterfront complex near Bear Lakes Country Club. Large kitchen with custom cabinets. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Community has tennis and volleyball courts, as well as a car wash area.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Downtown West Palm Beach
34 Units Available
The Alexander
333 Fern Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,475
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1413 sqft
Alexander living is what we call the lifestyle you'll experience at the sister residences in downtown West Palm Beach: historically modern, urban funky lofts at Alexander lofts, or the chic, uptown-mod high-rise design of the Alexander, right across
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Century Village
2 Units Available
Visions at Willow Pond
4860 Sand Stone Ln, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
962 sqft
Gated, lakefront community with gorgeous grounds. Allows dogs and cats. Tennis court, gym, business center, and car-wash area. Recently renovated units contain stainless steel appliances and in-unit washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Parc500 Apartments
500 N Congress Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close-to-the-beach apartments, just south of Northlake Boulevard. Recently renovated suites have granite counters, carpets and ceiling fans. Courtyard, clubhouse, bike park, picnic area and swimming pool with sundeck.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
Downtown West Palm Beach
194 Units Available
Oversea
290 North Olive Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,759
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,904
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,827
1197 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Downtown West Palm Beach
48 Units Available
Parkline Palm Beaches
591 Evernia Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,600
626 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1425 sqft
Put yourself in the pulsing heart of vibrant West Palm Beach and embrace the cultural renaissance of this attractive coastal playland. Live across the street from the new Brightline rail station in an easy-to-walk downtown neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
63 Units Available
Cortland Portofino Place
4400 Portofino Way, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,404
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1320 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,816
1462 sqft
Located close to the restaurants, shops and entertainment of West Palm Beach. Units feature bathtub, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community features basketball court, BBQ grill, car wash area and tennis court.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Northwood Harbor
1 Unit Available
5600 N Flagler Dr
5600 North Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
EXCELLENT!!!!!!!!!! 2 BED 2 BATH SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN FULLY FURNISHED.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Baywinds
1 Unit Available
9825 Baywinds Dr
9825 Baywinds Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Special 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment on first floor with covered patio and garden view & east exposure. Pergo floor in living room and bedroom. Open kitchen to living room. Bedroom with walk-in closet. Washer and dryer in laundry room inside the unit.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Old Northwood Historic District
1 Unit Available
436 35th St
436 35th Street, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1338 sqft
Located within "Old Northwood Historic District." Split floor plan with large master suite and French doors leading out to patio and lush landscaping. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, ceramic tile flooring throughout, and open kitchen.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Northwood Harbor
1 Unit Available
5200 N Flagler Dr
5200 North Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
Beautiful water views from this 2br/2ba split floorplan condo. End unit location. Upgraded kitchen and baths, new stainless steel refrigerator. Other features include master with walk-in closet and private bath; washer/dryer in unit.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Oakton Lakes
1 Unit Available
8955 Okeechobee Blvd
8955 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
700 sqft
RESORT STYLE COMMUNITY, FULLY FURNISHED, LARGE KITCHEN, WASHER/DRYER, SPACIOUS CLOSETS, SCREENED BALCONY, LUSH LANDSCAPING, GATED, FITNESS CENTER, BUSINESS CENTER, POOL W/ JACUZZI, LIGHTED TENNIS COURTS, SAND VOLLEYBALL COURT, PLAYGROUND, BBQ AND
City Guide for West Palm Beach, FL

Greetings, future Sunshine State renters! A little birdie on the boardwalk told us you’re in the market for the apartment of your dreams in West Palm Beach. Good call! Situated alongside Miami and Fort Lauderdale in perpetually sunny South Florida, West Palm is a popular living locale. It offers tons of breathtaking views, shopping and dining venues, and (most importantly!) affordable rental options. But before you pack your SPF 3000 and your snorkeling gear and seek out your dream dwellings,...

Having trouble with Craigslist Palm Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in West Palm Beach, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for West Palm Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

