/
/
juno beach
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:17 PM
427 Apartments for rent in Juno Beach, FL📍
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
7 Units Available
Villas Of Juno
12801 Us Route 1, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1644 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1907 sqft
Villas of Juno, located in Juno Beach, a unique 5-mile stretch along the Florida Coast, is a beautiful community of spacious townhomes complete with 2-car direct-access garages.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Ocean Royale Condominiums
1 Unit Available
700 Ocean Royale
700 Ocean Royale, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2792 sqft
Beautiful Completely Renovated Caspian Center Model - beautiful Sunrise and Sunset Views. Turquoise Water Views from Kitchen LIvingRoom, Dining Room, Bedroom and Office. Open and Spacious Floor Plan.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Uno Lago
1 Unit Available
200 Uno Lago Dr
200 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Short Term Furnished Rental Available 10/02/2020-12/31/2020 at $1595/m or the winter season at $4000/m. Lease under 6 months pay 13% Sales tax, $200 Clean fee. Available For Winter Season 2021.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
450 Ocean Dr
450 Ocean Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1288 sqft
SHORT TERM SUMMER RENTAL. NOT A WINTER RENTAL. AVAILABLE ONLY 04/15/2020 THROUGH 10/31/2020. AMAZING OCEAN VIEW 2/2 CONDO IN JUNO BEACH. This lovely residence features a balcony with ocean vistas from almost every room.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
115 Bay Colony Drive N
115 Bay Colony Drive North, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1509 sqft
WOW! FABULOUS Spacious 1st Floor Private 3/2 Corner Condo located in an Intracoastal Marina community *** with 40 ft.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
500 Ocean Drive
500 Ocean Drive, Juno Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1760 sqft
Stunning ocean views from this completely renovated PENTHOUSE condo! NO DETAIL was overlooked! This is beachfront living at its best.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
420 Celestial Way
420 Celestial Way, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1047 sqft
Direct Oceanfront.....Very well appointed. Recently updated new floors, paint and furnishings. Enjoy beautiful sunrises and sunsets from the large wrap around balcony. Outside bbq area and deck on the ocean to sit and enjoy the view.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Uno Lago
1 Unit Available
600 Uno Lago Drive
600 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1180 sqft
Beautifully furnished/remolded condo in this sought out development of OCEAN TRACE in Juno Beach. Enjoy lake/pool views from 2nd story, end unit.Renovated kitchen cabinets, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances.
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Uno Lago
1 Unit Available
500 Uno Lago Drive
500 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live close to the beach without the beach prices! Meticulously maintained and updated 1st floor condo with a beautiful view of the lake. New appliances and wood-like tile flooring throughout. Everything has been updated.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1678 Park Street
1678 Park Street, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Unfurnished, fenced in yard, lawn-care included in rent. Bike to the beach, nature preserves, and the Intracoastal Waterway from this beautifully updated, bright & spacious open-plan home located in the highly sought-after community of Juno Beach.
1 of 55
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
451 Surfside Lane
451 Surfside Lane, Juno Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
3025 sqft
Spectacular custom built beach house in the private beachfront community of Surfside Hills in Juno Beach. This stunning CBS constructed home has four bedrooms, each with en suite baths with jetted tubes, and a powder room.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
70 Celestial Way
70 Celestial Way, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1996 sqft
Enjoy the charm of a secluded small community in Juno Beach. This direct oceanfront condo is on the sand and located in the beautiful seaside town of Juno Beach. The ocean views are one of a kind from the minute you walk through the front door.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
630 Ocean Drive
630 Ocean Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1247 sqft
This is your only chance to rent this BEAUTIFUL, UPDATED AND FURNISHED 2 bed, 2 bath condo directly on the sand in Juno Beach. This condo will take your breath away.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Juno Ocean Key CondominiumS
1 Unit Available
810 Juno Ocean
810 Juno Ocean Walk, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1971 sqft
Looking for the perfect seasonal rental? This is it! Brand new furnishings and finishing touches by a professional designer! Over 2,000 square feet of living area so close to the beach! 4th floor SE corner unit with wrap around balcony and great
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
460 Surfside Lane
460 Surfside Lane, Juno Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,900
2664 sqft
Steps from the beach on highly desirable private street. Two story Mediterranean-style villa in a tropical setting with ocean views.CONTACT FOR SHORTER TERM RENTAL - min 30 days, off season at $9,000/month, seasonal at $11,000/month.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Uno Lago
1 Unit Available
300 Uno Lago Drive
300 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1446 sqft
Fabulous Fully Furnished 3 Bed / 2 Bath Lakefront Condo! High Ceilings, Tile Floors In Main Living Space & Plenty Of Natural Light! Spectacular View Of The Lake From Your Own Private Balcony! Gated Community Has 2 Pools w/ Jacuzzi Tubs, Fitness
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
80 Celestial Way
80 Celestial Way, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1324 sqft
Direct ocean front! View, view, view! Lovely and comfortable condo for your seasonal vacation.Private gated beachwalk, olympic size pool and gazebo for weekly resident cocktail hours! You will love it here!
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
20 Celestial Way
20 Celestial Way, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1280 sqft
Come stay in the beautiful condo in the heart of Juno Beach. Bring your toothbrush and wardrobe...everything else is provided! 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with a very bright, open/enclosed porch. Washer and dryer IN the unit.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
600 Ocean Drive
600 Ocean Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1741 sqft
Luxurious, oceanfront condo available for annual occupancy. No expense spared on this 3 2 and 1/2 residence. Located on much sought after southeast corner.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
432 Bay Colony Drive N
432 Bay Colony Drive North, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1792 sqft
Here is your opportunity to live a resort style life at this award winning Intracoastal community. Fully furnished 3/3 with a four month minimum as per the association.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Juno Beach Mobile Home Park
1 Unit Available
110 Ocean Breeze Drive
110 Ocean Breeze Dr, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2058 sqft
AVAIL 1/4/21 FOR SEASONAL RENTAL End Unit with Impact Glass, French Doors & Plantation shutters through out. Only 300 yards to one of Florida's Best Beaches and the Juno Pier. 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 75
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
50 Celestial Way
50 Celestial Way, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
975 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 50 Celestial Way in Juno Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Seaview at Juno Beach
1 Unit Available
753 Seaview Drive
753 Seaview Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1750 sqft
Lovely and spacious townhouse, just steps away from the beach and the Juno Pier in highly desirable gated community of Seaview. This 2 bedroom, 2.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Uno Lago
1 Unit Available
800 Uno Lago Drive
800 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1192 sqft
Come see this beautifully furnished 2/2 condo in this sought after development of Ocean Trace in Juno Beach.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Juno Beach rentals listed on Apartment List is $4,120.
Some of the colleges located in the Juno Beach area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, Everglades University, and Florida Atlantic University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Juno Beach from include Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, Plantation, and Coral Springs.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FL
Tamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLLighthouse Point, FLLakewood Park, FLFlorida Ridge, FLSouth Beach, FLPort Salerno, FLLake Belvedere Estates, FL