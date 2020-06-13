472 Apartments for rent in Lake Park, FL

/
Kelsey City
10 Units Available
Marina Key
913 Lake Shore Dr, Lake Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include fitness center, resort-style clubhouse, private marina and private sandy beach areas. Apartments feature ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances and oversized closets. Located minutes from John D. MacArthur Beach State Park.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kelsey City
1 Unit Available
905 Laurel Drive
905 Laurel Drive, Lake Park, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,990
1800 sqft
5 bedroom home/ Pet Friendly - Property Id: 51685 Renovated 5 bedroom home in Lake Park. Tile throughout. Fully fenced yard on corner lot. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/51685 Property Id 51685 (RLNE5722527)
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1120 Lake Shore Drive
1120 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Largest Townhome Model in Bay Reach and most desireable Intracoastal community in North Palm Beach. Enjoy the views of Singer Island and waterway marinas while you lounge poolside.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:32pm
Kelsey City
1 Unit Available
836 Evergreen Drive
836 Evergreen Drive, Lake Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
Very nice 4/2 single family home available in Lake Park. Fenced back yard. Close to shopping/dining and only 10 min to the beach.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1500 Crescent Cir
1500 Crescent Circle, Lake Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
765 sqft
Cute second floor unit with back balcony. Great location near beaches, highways, marinas, and golf. Must apply to association.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:51pm
1 Unit Available
1105 Lake Shore Drive
1105 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
920 sqft
1105 Lake Shore Drive Apt #104, Lake Park, FL 33403 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1025 Lake Shore Drive
1025 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
920 sqft
Gorgeous condo available in well run condominium. 2 bedrooms with two full baths. Close to I95, great shopping and restaurants.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Kelsey City
1 Unit Available
210 E Ilex Drive
210 East Ilex Drive, Lake Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
870 sqft
Charming 2/1 single family home now available in charming neighborhood in Lake Park for annual rent only. Large fenced in back yard, No HOA and pets OK. House is also for SALE and tenant must allow showings with notice to tenant.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Kelsey City
1 Unit Available
501 Lake Shore Drive
501 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1316 sqft
VIEWS of Boats going by right on the INTRACOASTAL! 55 Plus Direct East views 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms (1316 sq ft ) with a car port parking space , Gated property with a community pool. Open floor plan and bright condo.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1020 Lake Shore Drive
1020 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
920 sqft
This beautiful condo is move in ready on the first floor with a garage. Relax at the community pool looking over the intracoastal waterway or workout in the gym. This is a sought out gated community.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:19pm
25 Units Available
Abbey at Northlake
2304 N Congress Ave, Riviera Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
786 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
950 sqft
Located minutes from downtown West Palm Beach around a 5-acre lake and manicured lawns. Close to major highways and City Place. Homes have gourmet kitchens, relaxing patios and a fitness center.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
9448 Roan Ln Unit A
9448 Roan Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,890
1800 sqft
Spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath, garage, 2 master bedrooms.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
327 Azalea Street
327 Azalea Street, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1292 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 52
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2640 Lake Shore Dr
2640 Avenue a, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2154 sqft
Marina Grande is truly one of the most special intracoastal tower communities in the Palm Beaches, with incredible bay & ocean views and great beaches less than ½ mile away! This 22nd floor residence was professionally designed & renovated by DESIGN
1 of 56
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2650 Lake Shore Dr
2650 Avenue a, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1583 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 17th floor residence is decorated with quality furnishings, artwork and appointments to create an incredible Beach Lifestyle experience. The expansive balcony has marble floors and total privacy from all neighbors.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2630 Lorraine Court
2630 Lorraine Court, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1225 sqft
This is a 3/2 Single Family home with a huge backyard and patio. Perfect for entertaining and getting some extra space. Kitchen and baths are remodeled. Great home in a no HOA Neighborhood. Dogs under 40 lbs.
1 of 59
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3800 N Ocean Drive
3800 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,900
2424 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort #1651. RENTAL - OCEAN VIEWS, VALET PARKING, TONS OF AMENITIES! Oceanfront ultra-luxury condo features 3 BR and 3.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
243 Castlewood Drive
243 Castlewood Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
960 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom/ 1 bath unit in quiet community close to all shopping, I-95 and beach.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
342 Southwind Drive
342 Southwind Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
722 sqft
Palm Beach waterfront lifestyle for a fraction of the cost. The property comes fully furnished It's turnkey ready to go! First floor end unit. Owner is flexible on seasonal rental dates, but rent would be more then annual listed price.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
9356 Roan Lane
9356 Roan Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Very Spacious Corner 2/2 VILLA with a fenced-in backyard off Roan Lane, minutes from I-95. Living Room, Eat-in Kitchen with sliders out to yard. Tile Throughout, Full W/D. Pet Approval from Landlord. Lawn maintenance is included.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Pleasant Heights
1 Unit Available
1157 W 28th St
1157 West 28th Street, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
2 bedroom 1 bath apartment for rent. Application process required per adult. We check for felonies and evictions. Application fee is $50 per person. Contact listing agent for more information
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
108 Paradise Harbour Boulevard
108 Paradise Harbour Boulevard, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
720 sqft
INTRACOASTAL VIEWS,UPGRADED ISLAND KITCHEN W/GRANITE& STAINLESS STEEL APPL, WOOD CABINETS, LAMINATE FLOORS WATER INCL, BOAT SLIPS AVAIL BY OWNERS.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
109 Wettaw Lane
109 Wettaw Lane, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
966 sqft
LOCATION IS THE KEY! Come live in Paradise! Watch the sunrise from your living room. Imagine living the resort life every day! Overlooking the canal off the intercoastal Waterway with daily sunset.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
125 Shore Court
125 Shore Court, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Remodeled first floor condo just off the intracoastal in the heart of North Palm Beach.
