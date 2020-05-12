All apartments in West Palm Beach
Last updated June 17 2020 at 6:50 AM

4163 Haverhill Road

4163 Haverhill Road · (561) 420-0640
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4163 Haverhill Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33417

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1201 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1021 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
4163 Haverhill Road Apt #1201, West Palm Beach, FL 33417 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: allowed. Excellent just upgraded beautiful 2/2 condo unit with 1 car garage. Access the garage from inside the apartment. Gated community! Clubhouse, fitness Center, Pool Dwayne Barrett Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services (561)420-0640 Listing Courtesy of Highlight Realty Corp/LW [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3566734 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4163 Haverhill Road have any available units?
4163 Haverhill Road has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4163 Haverhill Road have?
Some of 4163 Haverhill Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4163 Haverhill Road currently offering any rent specials?
4163 Haverhill Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4163 Haverhill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4163 Haverhill Road is pet friendly.
Does 4163 Haverhill Road offer parking?
Yes, 4163 Haverhill Road does offer parking.
Does 4163 Haverhill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4163 Haverhill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4163 Haverhill Road have a pool?
Yes, 4163 Haverhill Road has a pool.
Does 4163 Haverhill Road have accessible units?
No, 4163 Haverhill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4163 Haverhill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4163 Haverhill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
