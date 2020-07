Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly

Set between the natural beauty of the Grassy Waters Preserve and the exclusive Ibis Golf & Country Club, Ibis Reserve offers a peaceful and serene setting for our apartment residents. The community is laid around a sparkling lake and features an extensive amenity package, including a swimming pool and spa, grill and veranda, tennis court, state-of-the-art playground, 24-hour fitness center, children's playroom, business center, conference room, and billiards. Our floor plans are spacious, with fully screened patios and direct-access garages available. Come home to this peaceful haven, just a stone's throw from the Florida Turnpike, I-95 and Palm Beach's world-class shopping and dining.