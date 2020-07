Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center conference room car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system basketball court fire pit hot tub media room trash valet

Cortland Portofino Place gets bigger and better every day. With some of the area's most spacious floor plans, designer features like granite countertops, and modern conveniences like in-home washer and dryer sets, our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments bring your living goals to life. Whether you're working towards your best self in our newly renovated, 24/7 fitness center or lounging at one of our four resort-style pools, our amenities provide multiple spaces for your everyday - from work to play and everything in between. Looking to get out and explore the area? Hop on I-95 or Florida's Turnpike (our community is close to both) for a quick commute to major employers like St. Mary's Medical Center or Palm Beach International Airport. Then, when you're craving a beach day, go for a short drive to all the oceanfront fun of Palm Beach. No matter what your day looks like, you'll come home to the hospitality and service of a team dedicated to you. Contact us for more information or ...