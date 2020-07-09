Amenities

pet friendly gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool tennis court

1755 Village Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Daniel Gallien, R1S1 Realty, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 07/14/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. PROP ID: 4C-047 07/14: Luxury condo community with pool, fitness center, in door racquet ball, jacuzzi, tennis courts, volley ball and play area. Located in the Villages area close to I95 and downtown. . Call Dan Gallien or our helpful staff or visit us at rent1sale1.com Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty We have access to everything for rent in this particular community. This is the starting price for similar sized units at this time. Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty is the largest real estate company of its kind in Florida. We have access to all privately owned homes, townhomes and condos for rent. We also keep an in-house inventory of apartment communities with rent specials and move in specials. Feel free to call for personalized search assistance. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3626102 ]