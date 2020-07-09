All apartments in West Palm Beach
Find more places like 1755 Village Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Palm Beach, FL
/
1755 Village Boulevard
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

1755 Village Boulevard

1755 Village Boulevard · (561) 469-7422
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Palm Beach
See all
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1755 Village Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL 33409
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1066 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
1755 Village Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Daniel Gallien, R1S1 Realty, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 07/14/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. PROP ID: 4C-047 07/14: Luxury condo community with pool, fitness center, in door racquet ball, jacuzzi, tennis courts, volley ball and play area. Located in the Villages area close to I95 and downtown. . Call Dan Gallien or our helpful staff or visit us at rent1sale1.com Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty We have access to everything for rent in this particular community. This is the starting price for similar sized units at this time. Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty is the largest real estate company of its kind in Florida. We have access to all privately owned homes, townhomes and condos for rent. We also keep an in-house inventory of apartment communities with rent specials and move in specials. Feel free to call for personalized search assistance. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3626102 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1755 Village Boulevard have any available units?
1755 Village Boulevard has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1755 Village Boulevard have?
Some of 1755 Village Boulevard's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1755 Village Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1755 Village Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1755 Village Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1755 Village Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1755 Village Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1755 Village Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1755 Village Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1755 Village Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1755 Village Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1755 Village Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1755 Village Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1755 Village Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1755 Village Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1755 Village Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1755 Village Boulevard?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Village Place
2111 Brandywine Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Uptown 22
2210 North Australian Avenue
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
St. Andrews Palm Beach
1081 Benoist Farms Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Seascape
124 Bamboo Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33404
Casa Mara
3111 South Dixie Highway
West Palm Beach, FL 33405
Ibis Reserve
8300 Ibis Reserve Cir
West Palm Beach, FL 33412
Cameron Estates
1517 Cameron Samuel Ln
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Oversea
290 North Olive Avenue
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Similar Pages

West Palm Beach 1 BedroomsWest Palm Beach 2 BedroomsWest Palm Beach Apartments with Pools
West Palm Beach Pet Friendly PlacesWest Palm Beach Studio Apartments
Palm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLJupiter, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Villages Of Palm Beach LakesDowntown West Palm Beach
Golden LakesCentury Village
RenaissanceIbis Golf And Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Palm Beach Atlantic UniversityAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity