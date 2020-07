Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse pool bbq/grill media room package receiving elevator garage parking cc payments courtyard e-payments green community internet access lobby new construction online portal

A premier destination for resort-style living, Sole at City Center Apartments is your dream home come true. Modern interiors, exciting amenity spaces, and thoughtful services all work together to create an inviting ambiance you can only find in our apartments in West Palm Beach, FL. This also means a well-situated address in the heart of it all, with tons of employers, shopping, and dining options around every corner. We’re pet-friendly, too!



Seamlessly blending an urban feel with vacation vibes, our studio, one, and two-bedroom units let you enjoy the best of both worlds. Soak in the Florida sun on the rooftop deck, indulge in the tranquility of your modern home, lounge by the swimming pool with cabanas, or work on a new project in the business center—you’ll see that our community is designed with you in mind. Also part of the deal is the clubroom that sports a demonstration kitchen, seating areas, TVs, and a theater with a media wall that will soon be your favorite spot to spend you