Parkline Palm Beaches.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge dog park doorman elevator 24hr gym game room parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage guest suite hot tub internet access package receiving yoga

Put yourself in the pulsing heart of vibrant West Palm Beach and embrace the cultural renaissance of this attractive coastal playland. Live across the street from the new Brightline rail station in an easy-to-walk downtown neighborhood. Stroll to the colorful clubs, artsy boutiques, and buzzed-about bistros of Rosemary Square and Clematis Street. We're just across from Rosemary Square shopping, close to green markets and a world-renowned performing arts center. Breeze into Miami or Fort Lauderdale on the train from our amazingly accessible apartments in Downtown West Palm Beach. Enjoy designer finishes in our studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom rental residences. Savor an elevated lifestyle and unmatched amenities, including a 28,000-square-foot outdoor deck with a yoga lawn, heated pool, and cabanas - all waiting for you on the 12th floor. With luxury service and sensational skyscape and ocean stunning views, Park-Line Palm Beaches is the place to live connected.