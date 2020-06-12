Rent Calculator
9632 Charlesberg Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9632 Charlesberg Dr, Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Call Thomas R Gaspari PA 727-642-3678 for more info on this remodeled town home. New paint, new laminate flooring throughout.
Move in ready
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9632 Charlesberg Dr have any available units?
9632 Charlesberg Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Town 'n' Country, FL
.
What amenities does 9632 Charlesberg Dr have?
Some of 9632 Charlesberg Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9632 Charlesberg Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9632 Charlesberg Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9632 Charlesberg Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9632 Charlesberg Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country
.
Does 9632 Charlesberg Dr offer parking?
No, 9632 Charlesberg Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9632 Charlesberg Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9632 Charlesberg Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9632 Charlesberg Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9632 Charlesberg Dr has a pool.
Does 9632 Charlesberg Dr have accessible units?
No, 9632 Charlesberg Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9632 Charlesberg Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9632 Charlesberg Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9632 Charlesberg Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9632 Charlesberg Dr has units with air conditioning.
