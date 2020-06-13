/
greenbriar
254 Apartments for rent in Greenbriar, FL📍
Greenbriar
1 Unit Available
2131 Greenbriar Boulevard
2131 Greenbriar Boulevard, Greenbriar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1583 sqft
Clearwater Home in the Greenbriar Club Subdivision Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
1090 OAKWOOD DRIVE
1090 Oakwood Drive, Greenbriar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
925 sqft
excellent condition, new flooring a must see,
Greenbriar
1 Unit Available
2086 SHADOW LANE
2086 Shadow Lane, Greenbriar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1422 sqft
Are you are looking a 3/2 with a one car garage in Clearwater? This is it! Updated kitchen, updated bathroom, tile throughout common areas, plush carpet in the bedrooms and fenced in backyard.
Greenbriar
1 Unit Available
2111 TIMBER LANE
2111 Timber Lane, Greenbriar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1256 sqft
Ideal Location near Countryside Mall, Historic Dunedin and Honeymoon Island. Quaint and Charming home from the 60's.....Lovely front porch with garden area and white picket fence. Ideal for pets complete with doggy doors and fenced yard.
Results within 1 mile of Greenbriar
Verified
18 Units Available
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1392 sqft
Our beautiful 52-acre community is only minutes from the Gulf beaches and the quaint downtown area of Dunedin, which hosts excellent dining and shopping.
Verified
Contact for Availability
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Contempo Lane in Dunedin. View photos, descriptions and more!
On Top of the World
1 Unit Available
2258 World Parkway Blvd. #10
2258 World Parkway Blvd W, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Unit #10 Available 08/01/20 Ground Floor 2/2 Condo in On Top of the World 55+ - Property Id: 299720 Ground floor unfurnished condo conveniently located next door to the pool and sauna recreation center on the West Side of the beautiful 55+
1 Unit Available
1410 Duncan Loop South
1410 Duncan Loop East, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1173 sqft
7-205 Available 07/15/20 Self-guided tours are available!!! To schedule a showing, please call Darius DeBuhr with A-Team Apartment Rentals at 727-295-7699.
1 Unit Available
1963 Marlington Way
1963 Marlington Way, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Montclair Estates - Property Id: 293540 This almost NEW villa sits in the highly desirable GATED community of Montclair Lakes Townhomes and Villas in Clearwater.
On Top of the World
1 Unit Available
2257 World Parkway Blvd W Apt 45
2257 World Parkway Boulevard West, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1100 sqft
Call Kyle Jones for a showing. 727 480 5028 Ready Now 2/2 condo on 2nd floor. Turn Key Furnished.55+ Move in funds: $50 application per adult $50 HOA application $1325 1st months rent $1325 Deposit
On Top of the World
1 Unit Available
2253 Norwegian Dr Apt 31
2253 Norwegian Drive, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Please call Tiffany Gilby at 727 252 8784 to see this beautiful, open condo in the much sought after On Top of the World 55+ Community in Clearwater, FL!
On Top of the World
1 Unit Available
2072 Australia Way W Apt 40
2072 Australia Way West, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
Spotless and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1400 sq ft corner unit available for long term lease in the desirable On Top of the World community. This condo has new flooring, fresh paint and a newly remodeled master bathroom.
Valencia Park
1 Unit Available
2065 Loma Linda Way North
2065 Loma Linda Way North, Clearwater, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
1645 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
1980 Allard Drive
1980 Allard Drive, Pinellas County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1599 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
2452 ENTERPRISE ROAD
2452 Enterprise Road, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
925 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor corner unit condo in the Villas at Countryide. 1 car carport. Light and spacious Living Room/Dining Room combo.
On Top of the World
1 Unit Available
2311 BRISBANE STREET
2311 Brisbane Street, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Come see this fantastic 2 bedroom / 2 bath updated condo in the popular, maintenance free living community at On Top of The World (55+) Clearwater, Florida. Unit is fully furnished but, if desired, furniture can be removed.
On Top of the World
1 Unit Available
2358 ECUADORIAN WAY
2358 Ecuadorian Way, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1100 sqft
GATED 55+ COMMUNITY-BRING YOUR PET- RENOVATED UNFURNISHED 2 BED 2 BATH WITH BONUS ROOM-WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT GREAT KITCHEN WITH NEWER APPLIANCES INCLUDING DISHWASHER-CONDO HAS NEWER ENERGY EFFICIENT WINDOWS ALSO THE ATTIC HAS EXTRA INSULATION .
On Top of the World
1 Unit Available
2041 AUSTRALIA WAY W
2041 Australia Way West, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1400 sqft
If you would like to rent in the popular 55+ community in Clearwater, FL called On Top of the World, you may not want to miss this one.
1 Unit Available
1943 HASTINGS DRIVE
1943 Hastings Drive, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1241 sqft
This 3/2/2 home in Clearwater is move in ready with an open floor plan. Throughout this home is ceramic tile for easy cleaning and newer windows for efficiency.
On Top of the World
1 Unit Available
2295 BELGIAN LANE
2295 Belgian Lane, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1050 sqft
Welcome to On Top Of The World, the much sought after 55+ community, located in beautiful Clearwater, Florida! The minimum rental period for this fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit is 6 months and 10 days. It is not an annual rental.
Windsor Park
1 Unit Available
2080 BRENDLA ROAD
2080 Brendla Road, Clearwater, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2398 sqft
UPDATED 3bdrm/2bath with a 1/1 Mother-in-Law Suite on the BORDER of CLEARWATER and DUNEDIN plus a CORNER LOT-4bdrm-3ba 2 Full Car Garage includes a separate entrance in-law suite. NEW Hotwater Heater, NEW Range.
On Top of the World
1 Unit Available
2458 COLUMBIA DRIVE
2458 Columbia Drive, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
800 sqft
GREAT LOCATION IN THIS 55+ COMMUNITY - WALK TO ALL ACTIVITIES - HEATED POOL, SAUNA, LAWN BOWLING,TENNIS, AND THE VERY ACTIVE CLUBHOUSE FOR DANCES, SHOWS, CLUBS,TRIPS, LIBRARY, AND A DELI FOR A QUICK LUNCH.
On Top of the World
1 Unit Available
2350 HAITIAN DRIVE
2350 Haitian Drive, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
55+ COMMUNITY **EMERALD MODEL** THIS UNIT IS A BEAUTY KITCHEN UPDATED WITH ISLAND, YOU WILL LOVE THIS ONE WILL RENT OFF SEASON,SEASONAL,YEARLY
On Top of the World
1 Unit Available
2400 COLUMBIA DRIVE
2400 Columbia Drive, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1400 sqft
OTOW 2 BED 2 BATH AND GREAT LOCATION - PERFECT 55+ CONDO - JUST MOVE IN AND ENJOY! FRESHLY PAINTED - BRAND NEW AIR CONDITIONER, UPDATED APPLIANCES AND A VIEW OF THE CLUBHOUSE - WALK TO ALL THE ACTIVITIES - HEATED POOL, SAUNA, LIBRARY, LAWN BOWLING,
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Greenbriar rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,610.
Some of the colleges located in the Greenbriar area include Florida Southern College, Ringling College of Art and Design, University of South Florida-Main Campus, Altierus Career College-Tampa, and University of South Florida-St Petersburg. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Greenbriar from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.
