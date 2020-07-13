158 Apartments for rent in Town 'n' Country, FL with pool

/
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1240 sqft
Units include garbage disposal, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Community features 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, parking and pool. Located conveniently for commuters, close to major highways.
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
5 Units Available
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,079
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1250 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it. Love it.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
53 Units Available
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,079
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,939
1354 sqft
Stunning views and near the waterfront on a 1,000-acre nature preserve. Outstanding on-site amenities including a tennis court, pool, playground, coffee bar and walk-in closets. Dog grooming area and car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
877 sqft
Bayvue is located south of Memorial Highway, one mile from the Veterans Expressway. Pet-friendly apartments feature several floor plans that include hardwood floors, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Community has car wash area and sports courts.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7302 Winchester Dr
7302 Winchester Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
2044 sqft
Available 07/25/20 Pool House for Rent - Property Id: 315621 Pool House, Canal access to open ocean, 2 bedroom and a mother in-law suite ... Master bedroom has 2 closets, huge shower and Jacuzzi.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Twelve Oaks
6720 Twelve Oaks Boulevard
6720 Twelve Oaks Boulevard, Town 'n' Country, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,199
2244 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9536 Charlesberg Dr
9536 Charlesberg Dr, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1680 sqft
Townhouse for Rent - Property Id: 303494 Townhouse for lease 2/3 with a bonus area can be use as office or bedroom, Available 7/1/2020. Included: Water/Sewer, Trash, LawnCare, Community Pool, Tennis Court, Playground, Hockedup Laundry...
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5534 Baywater Dr Unit 161
5534 Baywater Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1080 sqft
Call Hilda Loaiza 813-523-9159 Fully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo with 1,080 sf conveniently on first floor for easy move in! Gated waterfront community of Gallery at Bayport....
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Bay Port Colony
6349 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE
6349 Bayside Key Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1184 sqft
Beautiful Townhome within the sought after community of Bayside Key located within the upscale waterfront community of Bayport Village. This unit offers 2 Beds, 1.5 Baths and is perfectly situated on a serene Pond.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Bay Port Colony
6336 NEWTOWN CIRCLE
6336 Newtown Circle, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1068 sqft
Available NOW. WONDERFUL WATERFRONT Community. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms CORNER Unit in North Bay Village ! Top Floor so no one above You.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
12336 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE
12336 Country White Circle, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1146 sqft
Awesome townhome in Countryway area! Enter to find volume ceilings, wood laminate flooring with open floor plan, sliders out to screen enclosed lanai off living area overlooking private wood setting, beautiful open kitchen with wood cabinets,
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
10531 WATERVIEW COURT
10531 Waterview Court, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1080 sqft
Locationn, Location, Location! Looking for a change of lifestyle? Well you found it...
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Town N County Park
7626 Winging Way Drive
7626 Winding Way Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2216 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
9105 TUDOR DRIVE
9105 Tudor Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1520 sqft
Gorgeous updated townhouse style condo with canal view. Features large kitchen with wood cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, open to dining room. Breakfast area in kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Town 'n' Country
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
14 Units Available
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,465
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1343 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments include in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Residents have access to community pool, playground and tennis courts, plus a conference center and game room.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Westchase
West Park Village
9902 Brompton Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1499 sqft
Upscale apartment homes with in-unit laundry and designer tile kitchen backsplash. Residents can use a 24/7 cafe, pool and sundeck, and private courtyards on site. Close to shops and eateries of Westchase Town Center.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
12 Units Available
5 Oaks at Westchase
8820 Thomas Oaks Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,721
1320 sqft
Welcome to 5 Oaks at Westchase. Our community of luxury apartments is ready to provide you with the sunny Florida lifestyle that you deserve.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
27 Units Available
Seazen Rocky Point
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,600
709 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1237 sqft
Our leasing office has officially reopened. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$983
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1508 sqft
Great northwest Tampa location close to Clearwater Beach, Citrus Park Mall and Countryside Mall. Beautiful pool and spa. Relaxing media lounge and 24-hour fitness center. Large, sunny apartments with new appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
8742 Mallard Reserve # 203
8742 Mallard Reserve Dr, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
684 sqft
1 Bedroom in beautiful Grand Reserve - Centrally located in beautiful Grand Reserve, this 1 bedroom/1 bath property is convenient to Westshore, Central Tampa, Carrollwood, North Tampa, West Tampa, Airport area, as well as shopping, restaurants, and
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5310 Bay Club Cir
5310 Bay Club Circle, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1176 sqft
5310 Bay Club Cir Available 08/01/20 Huge, updated 2/2 in the heart of Tampa! - Rocky Point! Giant 2/2 with a storage unit in one of the best located communities in all of Tampa.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Westchase
10735 TAVISTOCK DRIVE
10735 Tavistock Drive, Westchase, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2395 sqft
Fantastic WESTCHASE POOL HOME! This pristine home is situated on a gorgeous WATERFRONT homesite with lovely views! From the moment you enter this home you will be impressed with the leaded glass, double door entry, welcoming foyer, 11 ft ceilings,
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Westchase
10409 CRIMSON PARK LANE
10409 Crimson Park Lane, Westchase, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1820 sqft
Don't miss your opportunity to own one of the BEST WATERFRONT Townhomes in WEST PARK VILLAGE! Stunning CONSERVATION and POND views from almost every room in the home! This AMAZING home offers many UPGRADES and features 3 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
10020 STRAFFORD OAK COURT
10020 Strafford Oak Court, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
914 sqft
Corner unit 2 bedroom/2 bath with a screened Porch on the ground Floor. Freshly painted; beautiful rectangle Tile flooring in the Spacious Living room & Dining room Combo (Great room), Kitchen and both bathrooms needs some TLC.
