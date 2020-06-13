Apartment List
/
FL
/
safety harbor
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:36 AM

233 Apartments for rent in Safety Harbor, FL

📍

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Briar Creek
1 Unit Available
58 Birch Creek Drive
58 Birch Creek Drive, Safety Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1250 sqft
Double wide mobile home in Briar Creek - Property Id: 292400 Large double wide 1250 sq ft air conditioned mobile home in the 55+ Briar Creek community. Corner lot with view of pond. Large indoor laundry room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bay Towne
1 Unit Available
1334 Wickford St.
1334 Wickford Street, Safety Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1450 sqft
Wickford - Property Id: 290953 Wow! Great location. Minutes from Safety Harbor Main Street, Phillippe Park, and the Pier. Pool view. Home shaded mostly by four beautiful oak trees.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2966 Shore Dr
2966 Shore Drive, Safety Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1076 sqft
3 Bedroom/2Bath Home in Bayfront Manor located across the street from the beautiful Bay! Open floorplan with wood flooring throughout, cozy wood burning fireplace, 1-car garage, screened lanai, and huge backyard with 6-ft privacy fence.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1015 3RD STREET N
1015 3rd Street North, Safety Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
996 sqft
COMING SOON! Super Safety Harbor location. This 3 bedroom 1 bath house with tile throughout is updated and will be available mid July 2020. 1 car garage has door opener, entry code pad, washer/dryer hookup and double driveway.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
123 4TH AVENUE S
123 4th Avenue South, Safety Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
Cozy, comfortable and relaxing accommodations! Furnished 2/1, double lot for short or long term (flexible terms and rates). Extended-stay, job relocations, work assignments, or other transitions.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Bay Towne
1 Unit Available
389 ESTERO COURT
389 Estero Court, Safety Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1013 sqft
Perfect for relocation, extended stay, or other transitional housing. Flexible terms and rates. New kitchen and appliances in process of being installed, new AC, new roof, new paint, new vanities, freshly painted, ceramic tile throughout.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Bay Towne
1 Unit Available
288 PLYMOUTH STREET
288 Plymouth Street, Safety Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1013 sqft
2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH VILLA LOCATED IN SAFETY HARBOR. TILED THROUGHOUT. SCREEN PORCH. COMMUNITY POOL. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR DOWNTOWN, PIER, PARKS AND MORE.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
700 E GATE DRIVE
700 East Gate Drive, Safety Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1192 sqft
**SAFETY HARBOR**Half a Mile to Downtown**Corner Lot**Single Family 2 bedroom 2 full bathrooms (1,192 sqft) House For Rent**Freshly Painted**Open Floor Plan**Accessible Bathroom**Fireplace**Florida Room**Carport**Extra Parking**Laundry Room**Lots of

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Los Prados
1 Unit Available
241 LOS PRADOS DRIVE
241 Los Prados Drive, Safety Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1250 sqft
SPANISH ARCHITECHURE 3 BEDROOM CONDO NESTLED IN A QUIET TROPICAL OASIS COMMUNITY.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2959 SHORE DRIVE
2959 Shore Drive, Safety Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
738 sqft
GORGEOUS UPDATED 2 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM OPEN FLOOR PLAN IN SAFETY HARBOR NESTLED UNDER THE OAK TREES !! NEW SOLID WOOD KITCHEN CABINETS WITH BACK SPLASH, NEW WINDOWS, BLINDS, TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, INTERIOR PAINT & EXTERIOR PAINT, DOORS, BASEBOARDS,

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
125 5TH AVENUE N
125 5th Avenue North, Safety Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1456 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW. Don't miss the opportunity to live in the heart of downtown Safety Harbor.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
411 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD
411 South Bayshore Boulevard, Safety Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1524 sqft
FABULOUS WATERFRONT CONDO! GREAT Location, GREAT Lifestyle, GREAT Amenities in this much sought after Community of Safety Harbor! This SPACIOUS CONDO offers Exquisite Water Views, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Split floor Plan.

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1205 N BAYSHORE DRIVE
1205 North Bayshore Drive, Safety Harbor, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
3151 sqft
EVERY ROOM w/a view!This spectacular waterfront beauty w/4beds,bonus,den,office niche & Florida rm;3 full baths & a 2 car courtyard entry oversized garage;the circular drive out front brings you up the landscaped walk way onto a beautiful wrap

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
161 MARSHALL STREET
161 Marshall Street, Safety Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1438 sqft
Close to all downtown Safety Harbor has to offer - restaurants, shopping, a weekly market, monthly festivals, beautiful parks, the waterfront boardwalk and pier, walking and biking trails and so much more! Yet, still just a quick drive to the Tampa
Results within 1 mile of Safety Harbor
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
$
18 Units Available
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,189
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1192 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Clearwater, FL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
2969 Bonaventure Cir 202
2969 Boneventure Circle, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Updated spacious 2 br/2br minutes from the beach! - Property Id: 3066 Fabulous spacious two bedroom two bath condo.This condo is located in a lovely community with park like setting and nature views from the screen porch.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1726 Saint Croix Drive
1726 St Croix Drive, Clearwater, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,899
1859 sqft
Gorgeous Open Concept Home With Fenced Yard Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3044 Eastland Blvd Unit I102
3044 Eastland Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
940 sqft
Please call Property Manager Tiffany Gilby at 727-252-8784 for more information about this beautifully furnished 2 bed 2 bath condo in the heart of Countryside.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
223 Countryside Key Blvd
223 Countryside Key Boulevard, Oldsmar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1105 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 to see this great partially furnished OR NOT townhome. This charming 2 BR, 1 1/2 BA townhome is the perfect home. Great Schools, close to shopping and dining.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
3455 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD
3455 Countryside Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
ANNUAL RENT. Welcome to St Tropez Condo. This beautiful 2 bedrooms, 2 Bath condo located on the second floor is upgraded with granite countertops, maple cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted, new laminate floor.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
The Oaks at Countryside
1 Unit Available
3014 RED OAK COURT
3014 Red Oak Ct, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1215 sqft
Desirable and sought-after community of Oaks of Countryside. Spacious, completely remodeled top to bottom second floor condo.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
390 S WOODLANDS DRIVE
390 Woodlands Drive, East Lake, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1730 sqft
Available today; Rare 4 bedrooms, 2-bathroom home style villa in East Lake Woodlands with a 1 car GARAGE. Very private open patio deck and entrance walkway, Atrium in center of home allows for a creative setting.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
3078 EASTLAND BOULEVARD
3078 Eastland Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1390 sqft
55+ Community in Highly Desirable Location. Northside Shopping Mall at corner of McMullen Booth and Enterprise. 5 minutes from Mease Countryside Hospital, Public Library and Recreation Center, Golf Courses and Shopping.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
3090 SUNSET POINT ROAD
3090 Sunset Point Road, Pinellas County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
12697 sqft
Bright and spacious Clearwater home 2,587 S/F. MUST SEE.

Median Rent in Safety Harbor

Last updated Feb. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Safety Harbor is $821, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,022.
Studio
$719
1 Bed
$821
2 Beds
$1,022
3+ Beds
$1,352
City GuideSafety Harbor
Inhabited since the stone age, Safety Harbor has been an influential sea port, safe haven for sailors and even one potential site of the legendary Fountain of Youth.

Safety Harbor, on the west coast of Florida, is as close to paradise on Earth as you're likely to find in the continental US. With a small town feel and rows after rows of palm tree lined lanes, this is a unique environment with a lot to offer. Only minutes from the gulf, beach life dominates the atmosphere; sun and fun are well known hallmarks of the region.

Moving In to Safety Harbor

When to Look

Demand is high in not just this area but the entire state of Florida. Look early and often to spot the best deals. It may require a little a patience when 'the perfect' spot opens up just out of your budget's reach. Early fall will be filled with newcomers as northern residents scramble to escape their winter conditions. Spring and early summer will typically provide the most opportunities at the best prices.

Weather

The entire state is known for its ideal weather conditions and nowhere exemplifies this more than the northern Tampa Bay region. However, keep in mind few places get more sunshine than 'The Sunshine State' itself. AC is a necessity and a deep tan is just another side effect of life in the promised land. The good news is winters are extremely mild, allowing for grilling, pool parties and backyard games well into ' brr' months.

Neighborhoods, Neighborhoods, Neighborhoods

Every neighborhood in Safe Harbor enjoys a coastline presence along the northern branch of the legendary Tampa Bay. With Clearwater and the Gulf Coast to the west and Tampa Bay city to the south, it would be difficult to find a more prime location--a fact that has not escaped real estate agents.

The North Side: If you are looking for a studio apartment for rent, look no further. Population here is very dense. Look along the eastern edge for stunning bay-side condos for rent. This area is the farthest removed from the hustle and bustle of the city and distinguished to the south by the main hwy -- State Hwy 580, which connects the coast to the Florida mainland.

The Central East/West Side: The largest portion of Safety Harbor residents are to be found in the central parts of the city, and with good reason. The longest strip of the bay exists in this area with some of the most desirable homes located here. It is possible to find apartments with paid utilities a little bit inland from there. Most of the shopping and entertainment to be found outside of the larger cities nearby is located to the west, along with a wide selection of apartment complexes near USF.

The South Side: Property rentals in the southern regions are a little more difficult to come by but offer a lot of bonus for those who are patient and dedicated. Much of this area borders on Bayshore Dr and Alligator Lake (which gets its name the way you might expect.) Almost all of the homes are by necessity one story and palm tree dense to keep cooling costs low, but the scenery is priceless.

For those that want to live in the great state of Florida without the complications of more well known cities (Tampa, Orlando) Safety Harbor is a well kept secret that might not stay kept for too much longer. For now fun, sun and plenty of pristine coastline are available for those savvy enough to get in on it.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Safety Harbor?
In Safety Harbor, the median rent is $719 for a studio, $821 for a 1-bedroom, $1,022 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,352 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Safety Harbor, check out our monthly Safety Harbor Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Safety Harbor?
Some of the colleges located in the Safety Harbor area include Florida Southern College, Ringling College of Art and Design, University of South Florida-Main Campus, Altierus Career College-Tampa, and University of South Florida-St Petersburg. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Safety Harbor?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Safety Harbor from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.

Similar Pages

Safety Harbor 2 BedroomsSafety Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Safety Harbor 3 BedroomsSafety Harbor Apartments with Pool
Safety Harbor Furnished Apartments