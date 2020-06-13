233 Apartments for rent in Safety Harbor, FL

Neighborhoods, Neighborhoods, Neighborhoods

Every neighborhood in Safe Harbor enjoys a coastline presence along the northern branch of the legendary Tampa Bay. With Clearwater and the Gulf Coast to the west and Tampa Bay city to the south, it would be difficult to find a more prime location--a fact that has not escaped real estate agents.

The North Side: If you are looking for a studio apartment for rent, look no further. Population here is very dense. Look along the eastern edge for stunning bay-side condos for rent. This area is the farthest removed from the hustle and bustle of the city and distinguished to the south by the main hwy -- State Hwy 580, which connects the coast to the Florida mainland.

The Central East/West Side: The largest portion of Safety Harbor residents are to be found in the central parts of the city, and with good reason. The longest strip of the bay exists in this area with some of the most desirable homes located here. It is possible to find apartments with paid utilities a little bit inland from there. Most of the shopping and entertainment to be found outside of the larger cities nearby is located to the west, along with a wide selection of apartment complexes near USF.

The South Side: Property rentals in the southern regions are a little more difficult to come by but offer a lot of bonus for those who are patient and dedicated. Much of this area borders on Bayshore Dr and Alligator Lake (which gets its name the way you might expect.) Almost all of the homes are by necessity one story and palm tree dense to keep cooling costs low, but the scenery is priceless.

For those that want to live in the great state of Florida without the complications of more well known cities (Tampa, Orlando) Safety Harbor is a well kept secret that might not stay kept for too much longer. For now fun, sun and plenty of pristine coastline are available for those savvy enough to get in on it.