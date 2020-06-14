/
1 bedroom apartments
233 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Town 'n' Country, FL
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
733 sqft
Units include garbage disposal, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Community features 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, parking and pool. Located conveniently for commuters, close to major highways.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
49 Units Available
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
738 sqft
Stunning views and near the waterfront on a 1,000-acre nature preserve. Outstanding on-site amenities including a tennis court, pool, playground, coffee bar and walk-in closets. Dog grooming area and car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$930
681 sqft
Bayvue is located south of Memorial Highway, one mile from the Veterans Expressway. Pet-friendly apartments feature several floor plans that include hardwood floors, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Community has car wash area and sports courts.
Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
2 Units Available
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
937 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it. Love it.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
6441 WILLOW WOOD LANE
6441 Willow Wood Lane, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
800 sqft
Lovely rental in central location of the Town N Country area! This charming efficiency is available and ready to move-in! This spacious apartment offers a generous living room and large kitchen with plenty of space for an eat-in area or kitchen
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Bay Port Colony
1 Unit Available
6314 NEWTOWN CIRCLE
6314 Newtown Circle, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
744 sqft
REMODELED 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO IN A GATED COMMUNITY. 1ST FLOOR UNIT WITH PERSONAL GARAGE. TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, NEWER A/C, 4 POOLS IN THE COMMUNITY. STEPS FROM THE LAKE ACCESS.WATER/SEWER/GARAGE INCLUDED IN THE MONTHLY RENT.
Results within 1 mile of Town 'n' Country
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
5 Oaks at Westchase
8820 Thomas Oaks Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,147
820 sqft
Welcome to 5 Oaks at Westchase. Our community of luxury apartments is ready to provide you with the sunny Florida lifestyle that you deserve.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
20 Units Available
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,284
920 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments include in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Residents have access to community pool, playground and tennis courts, plus a conference center and game room.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
936 sqft
Great northwest Tampa location close to Clearwater Beach, Citrus Park Mall and Countryside Mall. Beautiful pool and spa. Relaxing media lounge and 24-hour fitness center. Large, sunny apartments with new appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Westchase
21 Units Available
West Park Village
9902 Brompton Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
850 sqft
Upscale apartment homes with in-unit laundry and designer tile kitchen backsplash. Residents can use a 24/7 cafe, pool and sundeck, and private courtyards on site. Close to shops and eateries of Westchase Town Center.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
24 Units Available
Seazen Rocky Point
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,620
773 sqft
Our leasing office has officially reopened. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy 315
7616 Courtney Campbell Causeway, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,150
790 sqft
Unit 315 Available 06/27/20 Fully Furnished Rental - Central Tampa - Property Id: 299227 Beautiful property in the Rocky Point area of Tampa, just 5 mins from Tampa Intl Airport and Intl Plaza, and 15 mins to Clearwater/Largo.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
10020 Strafford Oaks Court Unit 918
10020 Strafford Oak Ct, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
733 sqft
Schedule your Self-Showing Today! 3rd Floor 1BD/1BA Condo with water view located in Carrollwood area.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
10028 Strafford Oak Ct #708
10028 Strafford Oak Court, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
738 sqft
10028 Strafford Oak Ct #708 Available 07/15/20 Carrollwood: 1B/1B Ground Floor condo in The Landings of Tampa.
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
8630 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 104
8630 Mallard Reserve Dr, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
581 sqft
1BR / 1BA - Great spacious condo perfectly located near the pool! First floor with largest one-bedroom floor plan featuring sliding glass doors just off of the living room and bedroom, large covered patio, outsdide storage closet and view of the
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
8723 FANCY FINCH DRIVE
8723 Fancy Finch Dr, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
581 sqft
The Grand Reserve Condominiums in Tampa. This condo is a 1/1 located on the 2nd floor (no upstairs neighbors). patio with storage.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Westchase
1 Unit Available
9829 Meadow Field Cir
9829 Meadow Field Cir, Westchase, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
944 sqft
1bed/1bath/1car Apartment For RENT: 9829 Meadow Field Circle,Tampa, FL 33626 - Located in West Park Village in the prestigious Westchase with a neighborhood atmosphere. West Park Village amenities are included.
Results within 5 miles of Town 'n' Country
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Seminole Heights
3 Units Available
The Flats at Seminole Heights
4111 N Poplar Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
700 sqft
Great location close to many Tampa restaurants and bars as well as I-275 and I-4. Units feature renovated kitchens with backsplash, new appliances and cabinets.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Lowry Park North
15 Units Available
Haven at Waters Edge
8415 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$910
646 sqft
Luxurious community includes newly remodeled fitness center, 3 pools, and covered parking. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, oversized closets, and patio. Located just minutes from multiple shopping and dining options.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Courtney Cove
5510 N Himes Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$909
703 sqft
Quiet community with scenic lake views conveniently located near downtown Tampa. Renovated apartments feature ceramic tile, oversized closets and private patios/balconies. Grill pavilion with picnic area in park-like setting.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
15 Units Available
Avion at Carrollwood
11500 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$955
650 sqft
Located on Dale Mabry Highway, these apartments offer both convenience and comfort. Units have all modern features and amenities, as well as a community lounge, clubhouse and Wi-Fi cafe. Close to restaurants and schools.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Lowry Park North
32 Units Available
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
799 sqft
This property features eight different floor plans of recently renovated units. Units have hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include a gym, courtyard and pool. There's shopping, dining and services along West Waters Avenue.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Seasons at Westchase
12011 Citrus Falls Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
639 sqft
Conveniently located between Sheldon Road and Veteran's Expressway. Beautiful open floor plan apartments with hardwood floors, updated kitchens, balconies and stainless steel appliances. Pool, grills and basketball court. Built around a small but picturesque lake.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
St. James Crossing Apartments
5620 Tranquility Oaks Dr, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$884
652 sqft
Spacious apartments have linen closets, walk-in closets and other storage areas. Complex has a swimming pool and a cardiovascular center. Conveniently located near Westgate Plaza.
