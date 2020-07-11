/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:01 AM
153 Apartments for rent in Town 'n' Country, FL with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
53 Units Available
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,069
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,939
1354 sqft
Stunning views and near the waterfront on a 1,000-acre nature preserve. Outstanding on-site amenities including a tennis court, pool, playground, coffee bar and walk-in closets. Dog grooming area and car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
15 Units Available
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,741
1240 sqft
Units include garbage disposal, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Community features 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, parking and pool. Located conveniently for commuters, close to major highways.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7302 Winchester Dr
7302 Winchester Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
2044 sqft
Available 07/25/20 Pool House for Rent - Property Id: 315621 Pool House, Canal access to open ocean, 2 bedroom and a mother in-law suite ... Master bedroom has 2 closets, huge shower and Jacuzzi.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
9536 Charlesberg Dr
9536 Charlesberg Dr, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1680 sqft
Townhouse for Rent - Property Id: 303494 Townhouse for lease 2/3 with a bonus area can be use as office or bedroom, Available 7/1/2020. Included: Water/Sewer, Trash, LawnCare, Community Pool, Tennis Court, Playground, Hockedup Laundry...
1 of 48
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5534 Baywater Dr Unit 161
5534 Baywater Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1080 sqft
Call Hilda Loaiza 813-523-9159 Fully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo with 1,080 sf conveniently on first floor for easy move in! Gated waterfront community of Gallery at Bayport....
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
6218 Oak Cluster Cir
6218 Oak Cluster Circle, Town 'n' Country, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1300 sqft
A 3 bedroom 2 bath 1300 sqft 2 story townhouse that has a fenced in backyard near tampa international airport.The home is located right off of the veterans expressway on w waters ave.
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Deerfield
8540 J R MANOR DRIVE
8540 J R Manor Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1410 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2.5 Bath Townhouse located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Recently remodeled, freshly painted, and laminate flooring throughout. The patio has been converted to living space with a storage closet for additional room off the kitchen.
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 10:50pm
Contact for Availability
Town N County Park
7349 Abonado Road - 1
7349 Abonado Road, Town 'n' Country, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
KEY FEATURES: Rent Rate: 12 months @ $1,199 per month OR 7 months @ $1,249 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Square Footage: 1,432 sq.ft.
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Copperfield
8713 LIBERTY PLACE
8713 Liberty Place, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1092 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome available now! Convenient location very close to the Veterans Expressway only a few exits from the airport, close to downtown and access to the beaches. Very close to dining, shopping, etc...
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Bay Port Colony
6349 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE
6349 Bayside Key Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1184 sqft
Beautiful Townhome within the sought after community of Bayside Key located within the upscale waterfront community of Bayport Village. This unit offers 2 Beds, 1.5 Baths and is perfectly situated on a serene Pond.
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
11627 COLONY LAKE DRIVE
11627 Colony Lake Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1236 sqft
Great and convenience location, Bright and Spacious 2 bedroom 2 and a half bath Townhome at Westchase area. Over looks a pond. Open plan living/dining, Eat-in kitchen. Large master bedroom with walk in closet, garden tub master bathroom.
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
12336 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE
12336 Country White Circle, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1146 sqft
Awesome townhome in Countryway area! Enter to find volume ceilings, wood laminate flooring with open floor plan, sliders out to screen enclosed lanai off living area overlooking private wood setting, beautiful open kitchen with wood cabinets,
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
10531 WATERVIEW COURT
10531 Waterview Court, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1080 sqft
Locationn, Location, Location! Looking for a change of lifestyle? Well you found it...
Results within 1 mile of Town 'n' Country
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
12 Units Available
5 Oaks at Westchase
8820 Thomas Oaks Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,269
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,721
1320 sqft
Welcome to 5 Oaks at Westchase. Our community of luxury apartments is ready to provide you with the sunny Florida lifestyle that you deserve.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
23 Units Available
Westchase
West Park Village
9902 Brompton Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1499 sqft
Upscale apartment homes with in-unit laundry and designer tile kitchen backsplash. Residents can use a 24/7 cafe, pool and sundeck, and private courtyards on site. Close to shops and eateries of Westchase Town Center.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
15 Units Available
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,465
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1343 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments include in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Residents have access to community pool, playground and tennis courts, plus a conference center and game room.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$983
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1508 sqft
Great northwest Tampa location close to Clearwater Beach, Citrus Park Mall and Countryside Mall. Beautiful pool and spa. Relaxing media lounge and 24-hour fitness center. Large, sunny apartments with new appliances.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy 3
7616 Courtney Campbell Causeway, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,190
1662 sqft
Jaw dropping Tampa Bay views*Parking garage - Property Id: 262089 Gorgeous bay views here - Waterfront luxury community with expansive views of Tampa Bay. Daily Dolphin and Manatee sightings. Boat dock with slips.
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
4115 CHATHAM OAK COURT
4115 Chatham Oak Court, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
990 sqft
This GATED community located in Carrollwood offers this 2nd floor, 2 bed, 2 bath condo.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Westchase
10409 CRIMSON PARK LANE
10409 Crimson Park Lane, Westchase, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1820 sqft
Don't miss your opportunity to own one of the BEST WATERFRONT Townhomes in WEST PARK VILLAGE! Stunning CONSERVATION and POND views from almost every room in the home! This AMAZING home offers many UPGRADES and features 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
10020 STRAFFORD OAK COURT
10020 Strafford Oak Court, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
914 sqft
Corner unit 2 bedroom/2 bath with a screened Porch on the ground Floor. Freshly painted; beautiful rectangle Tile flooring in the Spacious Living room & Dining room Combo (Great room), Kitchen and both bathrooms needs some TLC.
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
10110 TRANQUILITY WAY
10110 Tranquility Way, Citrus Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1240 sqft
Great two bedroom/two and a half bathrooms townhome with a garage in Cypress Cove. Easily accessible to the Veterans Expressway and close to the Citrus Park Towncenter.
1 of 16
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Westchase
10031 New Parke Rd
10031 New Parke Road, Westchase, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1488 sqft
This 2 story beautiful 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath features great upgrades. Half bath has inside utilities. Wood and Tile floors throughout 1st floor. Carpet upstairs with tiled bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Town 'n' Country
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
18 Units Available
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,039
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,776
1386 sqft
Located alongside a beautiful nature preserve, these apartments are also only minutes away from entertainment, dining and shopping. Units are available in varying floor plans, offering in-house laundry and private balconies.
Similar Pages
Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTown 'n' Country 3 BedroomsTown 'n' Country Apartments with Balcony
Town 'n' Country Apartments with GarageTown 'n' Country Apartments with GymTown 'n' Country Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTown 'n' Country Apartments with Move-in SpecialsTown 'n' Country Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL