/
/
/
town n county park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:35 PM
170 Apartments for rent in Town N County Park, Town 'n' Country, FL
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
9 Units Available
Palmera Pointe
7417 Palmera Pointe Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,010
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Palmera Pointe is a 20 acre rental condominium community that redefines everyday living.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
6 Units Available
Sherwood Oaks
8450 Standish Bend Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
$875
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1000 sqft
Well-equipped 2-bedroom apartments feature granite counters, balcony, air conditioning, walk-in closets and laundry. The green and peaceful complex has a pool, gym, playground, clubhouse and more.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
7626 Winging Way Drive
7626 Winding Way Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2216 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Town N County Park
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1240 sqft
Units include garbage disposal, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Community features 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, parking and pool. Located conveniently for commuters, close to major highways.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
35 Units Available
5 West
5150 Net Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,143
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1152 sqft
Close to the Westshore business district and 5-star dining, these units come with a washer and dryer hookup, granite counters and modern appliances. Residents have access to an Internet cafe, pool and media room.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
22 Units Available
Vantage on Hillsborough
5307 Reflections Club Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$940
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1129 sqft
Make easy living yours at beautiful Vantage on Hillsborough! This comfy Tampa apartment community offers plenty of amazing features and amenities.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
18 Units Available
Valencia At Westchase
8802 Brennan Circle, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,119
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1225 sqft
Residents enjoy pool, 24-hour maintenance, and playground. Units feature washer-dryer, upgraded cabinets and countertops, and patio or balcony. Located close to Westfield Citrus Park, Westchase, and Al Lopez Park.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
5 Units Available
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,079
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1250 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it. Love it.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
25 Units Available
Amira at Westly
6105 Paddock Glen Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1092 sqft
The life you've always dreamed of in Tampa, Florida, is waiting for you at Amira at Westly.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
12 Units Available
West End at 76Ten
7610 W Waters Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,010
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
Community includes racquetball court, tennis court, volleyball court, concierge. Units include hardwood floors, fireplace, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. Convenient location close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
6 Units Available
Camden Montague
9567 Sunbelt St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Tampa International Airport and Clearwater. Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community offers 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
21 Units Available
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
877 sqft
Bayvue is located south of Memorial Highway, one mile from the Veterans Expressway. Pet-friendly apartments feature several floor plans that include hardwood floors, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Community has car wash area and sports courts.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
21 Units Available
Atwater at Westchase
6158 Beacon Isles Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
$794
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$820
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
857 sqft
Convenient to Tampa International Airport. Landscaped apartment community with multiple leisure amenities. Apartments feature all-electric kitchens, carpeted floors, walk-in closets, and private outdoor spaces. Copy/fax services and high-speed internet access available.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Waterview at Rocky Point
5430 Ginger Cove Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1180 sqft
Live exceptionally at Waterview at Rocky Point; an upscale waterfront living with easy access to Pinellas and Hillsborough counties.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
21 Units Available
Audubon Village
5830 Memorial Hwy, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
944 sqft
Audubon Village offers 1 & 2-Bedroom apartments in beautiful Tampa, FL. Surrounded by tropical forestland, our serene community has everything you need to love where you live. Call our leasing team to tour one of our renovated apartments today!
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7302 Winchester Dr
7302 Winchester Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
2044 sqft
Available 07/25/20 Pool House for Rent - Property Id: 315621 Pool House, Canal access to open ocean, 2 bedroom and a mother in-law suite ... Master bedroom has 2 closets, huge shower and Jacuzzi.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6720 Twelve Oaks Boulevard
6720 Twelve Oaks Boulevard, Town 'n' Country, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,199
2244 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6218 Oak Cluster Cir
6218 Oak Cluster Circle, Town 'n' Country, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1300 sqft
A 3 bedroom 2 bath 1300 sqft 2 story townhouse that has a fenced in backyard near tampa international airport.The home is located right off of the veterans expressway on w waters ave.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
8540 J R MANOR DRIVE
8540 J R Manor Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1410 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2.5 Bath Townhouse located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Recently remodeled, freshly painted, and laminate flooring throughout. The patio has been converted to living space with a storage closet for additional room off the kitchen.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6349 BAYSIDE KEY DRIVE
6349 Bayside Key Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1184 sqft
Beautiful Townhome within the sought after community of Bayside Key located within the upscale waterfront community of Bayport Village. This unit offers 2 Beds, 1.5 Baths and is perfectly situated on a serene Pond.
1 of 13
Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
9503 Somerset Island Ct
9503 Somerset Island Court, Town 'n' Country, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2828 sqft
Reduced Rental Rate for Longer Term Lease Agreement! - Great, Hamilton Park conservation view home. This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2 car garage large house has it all.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
9105 TUDOR DRIVE
9105 Tudor Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1520 sqft
Gorgeous updated townhouse style condo with canal view. Features large kitchen with wood cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, open to dining room. Breakfast area in kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Town N County Park
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Carrollwood Station
8781 White Swan Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$907
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1000 sqft
Our uniquely designed community features one and two bedroom apartment homes. For those discerning residents who want to leave behind the stress of city life, Carrollwood Station offers a lush oasis of peace and solitude.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
St. James Crossing Apartments
5620 Tranquility Oaks Dr, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$872
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
1054 sqft
Spacious apartments have linen closets, walk-in closets and other storage areas. Complex has a swimming pool and a cardiovascular center. Conveniently located near Westgate Plaza.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLCitrus Park, FLWestchase, FLCarrollwood, FLKeystone, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLNorthdale, FL