feather sound
176 Apartments for rent in Feather Sound, FL📍
2981 SANDPIPER PLACE
2981 Sandpiper Place, Feather Sound, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2754 sqft
LARGE WARM & COMFORTABLE 4 BED 3 BATH POOL HOME WITH LARGE HOT TUB ON PATIO.FENCXED YARD POOL SCREENED ENCLOSURE . LOCATION - LOCATION CENTRALLY LOCATED TO TAMPA- ST.
Bordeaux Village
2473 Kingfisher LN #102I
2473 Kingfisher Lane, Feather Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1210 sqft
2473 Kingfisher LN #102I Available 07/10/20 Furnished 2br 2ba in Fabulous Feather Sound - Wow! do you want to live in probably one of the most convenient and beautiful neighborhoods in all of Pinellas County? Here is your chance! This is a very
Chateau Bayonne
14820 Rue de Bayonne
14820 Rue Du Bayonne, Feather Sound, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1700 sqft
Super peaceful, 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath fully furnished Penthouse Townhome condo. - Are you looking for a great place to spend some quiet time? This is a fabulous Penthouse condominium over-looking the Feather Sound golf club.
Bordeaux Chateau
2262 KINGFISHER LANE
2262 Kingfisher Lane, Feather Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Feather Sound, private, singlefamily home. Tile floors throughout. Large MB walkin closet, plenty of builtin storage in the 2 car garage. 3rd bedroom is currently set up as a home living area with skylight.
2400 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE
2400 Feather Sound Drive, Feather Sound, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call today to view this beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo over looking the the golf course in beautiful FeatherSound condominiums. FeatherSound is a gated community located moments from HWYUS-19 , 275 and the Clearwater and Indian Rock beaches.
Crystal Bay
2333 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE
2333 Feather Sound Drive, Feather Sound, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Make Crystal Bay your private resort! This 1BR/1.5 Bath, 6th floor condo is situated adjacent to the Feather Sound Golf and Country Club. This unit has been freshly painted and boasts newer ceramic tile throughout.
Fairway Villas
13814 LAKE POINT DRIVE
13814 Lake Point Drive, Feather Sound, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3270 sqft
Spacious 3,270 sq. ft.
1933 OYSTER CATCHER LANE
1933 Oyster Catcher Lane, Feather Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1104 sqft
GREAT FEATHER SOUND LOCATION. THE CLUB AT FEATHER SOUND. This Condo has Spectacular Views of the Golf Course. Close to Shopping Centers and Restaurants. Convenient to I-275. This Gated Community has the Best of Florida Living.
$
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,396
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1376 sqft
Located just off of I-275. Apartment amenities include intrusion alarms, hardwood floors, soaking tubs, stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios or balconies. Community facilities for both residents and their pets. Detached and semi-attached garages available.
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,462
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,299
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1211 sqft
Unparalleled luxury nestled in Carillon Park, feels like a Mediterranean villa. Relaxing pool and outdoor gourmet kitchen among spectacular river views. Unique apartments offer crown molding, soaring ceilings and private garages.
Melrose On The Bay
16321 Bolesta Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$845
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,264
1100 sqft
Tucked away on 34 acres of rustic terrain, Melrose on the Bay is the perfect place to call home. You will find the quaint solitude that you that you seek.
5809 Crestmont St Apt B
5809 Crestmont Street, South Highpoint, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
952 sqft
Very nice 3/1 duplex in Clearwater. This home has been freshly painted inside and features ceramic tile throughout. The large kitchen has been upgrades and opens up into a large laundry room.
5130 BAY ISLE CIRCLE
5130 Bay Isle Circle, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2043 sqft
Beautiful Rental in Bay Isle Landings, Centrally located within 20 mins to Clearwater Beach, Tampa and Downtown St Petersburg. This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with loft is over 2000 sq ft. with a 2 car garage.
3184 SHORELINE DRIVE
3184 Shoreline Drive, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2194 sqft
$4,000 includes rent, electricity, lawn care, and pest control. Stunningly renovated home settled on a 1/4-acre lot in the Seabrooke subdivision. Open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, three bedrooms with closets and two bathrooms.
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1457 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Ibis Walk in St. Petersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,209
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,009
1567 sqft
TGM Bay Isle offers a peaceful luxury lifestyle near the waters of Tampa Bay with best-in- class amenities rivaling any community.
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
1342 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in St. Petersburg, Florida at The Verandahs of Brighton Bay.
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful kitchens have breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets provide plenty of storage space. The complex has a conference room and a game room. Near the Tampa Bay Automobile Museum.
Calais Park Lofts & Apartments
5800 Calais Lane, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1532 sqft
Located in the oceanfront city of St. Petersburg. Perks of this complex include 24-hour maintenance, Jacuzzi tubs, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, attached garages and more.
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,189
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1192 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Clearwater, FL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,634
1367 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
Enclave on East
3660 E Bay Dr, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$831
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1083 sqft
Here at Enclave On East in Largo, Florida we have floorplans you will love as well as amenities you'll crave! Feel at home amidst lush landscaping in a secluded setting, with gorgeous lake views.
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1337 sqft
Where style, sophistication, comfort and convenience come together in one upscale address. The Allure at Gateway makes it possible to enjoy the good life at every opportunity. Poolside. Parkside. Grillside.
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1212 sqft
Genesis has been transformed into a stunning, envy-inspiring apartment community where residents can be proud to call home.
The average rent price for Feather Sound rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,880.
Some of the colleges located in the Feather Sound area include Florida Southern College, Ringling College of Art and Design, Suncoast Technical College, University of South Florida-Main Campus, and Altierus Career College-Tampa. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Feather Sound from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.
