Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:18 AM

144 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Town 'n' Country, FL

Finding an apartment in Town 'n' Country that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bri...
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
21 Units Available
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$930
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
877 sqft
Bayvue is located south of Memorial Highway, one mile from the Veterans Expressway. Pet-friendly apartments feature several floor plans that include hardwood floors, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Community has car wash area and sports courts.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
48 Units Available
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1354 sqft
Stunning views and near the waterfront on a 1,000-acre nature preserve. Outstanding on-site amenities including a tennis court, pool, playground, coffee bar and walk-in closets. Dog grooming area and car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1240 sqft
Units include garbage disposal, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Community features 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, parking and pool. Located conveniently for commuters, close to major highways.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:01pm
$
2 Units Available
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1250 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it. Love it.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6218 Oak Cluster Cir
6218 Oak Cluster Circle, Town 'n' Country, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1300 sqft
A 3 bedroom 2 bath 1300 sqft 2 story townhouse that has a fenced in backyard near tampa international airport.The home is located right off of the veterans expressway on w waters ave.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4302 Bayside Village Drive #102
4302 Bayside Village Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1147 sqft
4302 Bayside Village Drive #102 Available 08/01/20 BeachWalk! Large 2/2 Condo with Amazing Views of the mangroves! French doors leading to Screened Porch! Brand New AC! - Welcome to BeachWalk, a highly sought after community that is conveniently

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Town N County Park
1 Unit Available
8707 Jasmeen Garden Ct
8707 Jasmeen Garden Ct, Town 'n' Country, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1875 sqft
Available 07/01/20 High End Townhome - Property Id: 294568 High End, Gated Community, Shows Like a Model. Pictures taken when furnished. It is an unfurnished unit. This executive town home is located in Tampa, FL and is a 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Bay Crest Park
1 Unit Available
8718 Thornwood Lane
8718 Thornwood Lane, Town 'n' Country, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
2488 sqft
A beautiful combination of a remodeled open floor plan and a large outdoor entertaining space, perfect for spending time by the water. This impeccable home features an ideal blend of quality materials and exceptional design.

1 of 13

Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
9503 Somerset Island Ct
9503 Somerset Island Court, Town 'n' Country, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2828 sqft
Reduced Rental Rate for Longer Term Lease Agreement! - Great, Hamilton Park conservation view home. This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2 car garage large house has it all.
Results within 1 mile of Town 'n' Country
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Westchase
21 Units Available
West Park Village
9902 Brompton Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1499 sqft
Upscale apartment homes with in-unit laundry and designer tile kitchen backsplash. Residents can use a 24/7 cafe, pool and sundeck, and private courtyards on site. Close to shops and eateries of Westchase Town Center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
20 Units Available
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,284
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1343 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments include in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Residents have access to community pool, playground and tennis courts, plus a conference center and game room.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great northwest Tampa location close to Clearwater Beach, Citrus Park Mall and Countryside Mall. Beautiful pool and spa. Relaxing media lounge and 24-hour fitness center. Large, sunny apartments with new appliances.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
5 Oaks at Westchase
8820 Thomas Oaks Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,147
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1320 sqft
Welcome to 5 Oaks at Westchase. Our community of luxury apartments is ready to provide you with the sunny Florida lifestyle that you deserve.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
24 Units Available
Seazen Rocky Point
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,615
709 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,620
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1237 sqft
Our leasing office has officially reopened. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10020 Strafford Oaks Court Unit 918
10020 Strafford Oak Ct, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Schedule your Self-Showing Today! 3rd Floor 1BD/1BA Condo with water view located in Carrollwood area.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10028 Strafford Oak Ct #708
10028 Strafford Oak Court, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
738 sqft
10028 Strafford Oak Ct #708 Available 07/15/20 Carrollwood: 1B/1B Ground Floor condo in The Landings of Tampa.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy 315
7616 Courtney Campbell Causeway, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,150
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 315 Available 06/27/20 Fully Furnished Rental - Central Tampa - Property Id: 299227 Beautiful property in the Rocky Point area of Tampa, just 5 mins from Tampa Intl Airport and Intl Plaza, and 15 mins to Clearwater/Largo.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Westchase
1 Unit Available
10031 New Parke Rd
10031 New Parke Road, Westchase, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1488 sqft
This 2 story beautiful 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath features great upgrades. Half bath has inside utilities. Wood and Tile floors throughout 1st floor. Carpet upstairs with tiled bathrooms.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
10908 Covey Ct
10908 Covey Court, Citrus Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1250 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Tampa. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Pinecrest West Park
1 Unit Available
8007 N Coolidge Ave
8007 North Coolidge Avenue, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,880
1840 sqft
Tastefully remodeled - with newer upgraded bathrooms and updated Kitchen, fully fenced with huge backyard. Newer flooring, new appliances, and new roof. Move-In ready.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
11204 MADISON PARK DRIVE
11204 Madison Park Drive, Citrus Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2080 sqft
Nice and spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Citrus Park area! This home is nestled at the end of the street on a cul-de-sac and features design details like tray ceilings and arch ways.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
10020 STRAFFORD OAK COURT
10020 Strafford Oak Court, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
914 sqft
Corner unit 2 bedroom/2 bath with a screened Porch on the ground Floor. Freshly painted; beautiful rectangle Tile flooring in the Spacious Living room & Dining room Combo (Great room), Kitchen and both bathrooms needs some TLC.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Westchase
1 Unit Available
10035 BENTLEY WAY
10035 Bentley Way, Westchase, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1452 sqft
PERFECT LOCATION! This townhome located in the heart of West Park Village of Westchase will meet all of your needs. 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, screened in lanai, 2 car garage featuring extra storage space. Tile flooring throughout the 1st floor.

1 of 10

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Westchase
1 Unit Available
9829 Meadow Field Cir
9829 Meadow Field Cir, Westchase, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
944 sqft
1bed/1bath/1car Apartment For RENT: 9829 Meadow Field Circle,Tampa, FL 33626 - Located in West Park Village in the prestigious Westchase with a neighborhood atmosphere. West Park Village amenities are included.
City Guide for Town 'n' Country, FL

Town 'n' Country may not be the most original name, but you've got to hand it to them. There isn't another city in Florida with a more confusing one.

Town ‘n’ Country is a census-designated place in Hillsborough County, Florida. The population is 78,442 and the town includes a number of creeks and parks. It wasn't settled until 1956, at which point it became a dairy farm! It stayed that way until it started getting suburbanized in the 1960s and 70s, but it still retains quite a bit of the old farm town feel. The town is growing fairly rapidly, probably due to spillover from Tampa and St. Petersburg, as well as its appealing location right near Florida's west coast. Homes are inexpensive and the cost of living is quite low, which are also appealing factors in today’s economy. The unemployment rate is slightly above average but job growth is on the rise. It’s a great place for students to live as the area is easily walkable and offers certain amenities that appeal to that demographic.

Having trouble with Craigslist Town 'n' Country? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Town 'n' Country, FL

Finding an apartment in Town 'n' Country that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

