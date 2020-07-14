Citrus Run Apartments

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors patio / balcony ceiling fan Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill

***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***



Live it. Love it.TM at Citrus Run! We offer one or two bedroom apartments in Tampa and is where you want to be! Our community is only 74 apartments, so you will have the benefis of small community living, nestled in the Town N Country neighborhood. You can take a dip in the pool and let your pooch run off the leash in our bark park - up to 3 pets welcome! Outside your door, there are grocery stores, shops, and restauarants within walking distance. It is only a short drive to the bay, the Tampa International Airport, or downtown. At home, you will enjoy granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a walk-in closet. Venterra cares about you. Come experience a move-in so exceptional, we guarantee it! Live It. Love it. Guarantee.TM Stop by to take a tour or schedule one online. We are here for you and available to take your call 24/7.