Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:00 PM

Citrus Run Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
8870 W Waters Ave · (208) 203-0765
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8870 W Waters Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C-203 · Avail. now

$1,029

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 937 sqft

Unit A-109 · Avail. now

$1,039

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 937 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit C-301 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,329

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Unit C-101 · Avail. now

$1,379

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Unit A-101 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,389

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Citrus Run Apartments.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***

Live it. Love it.TM at Citrus Run! We offer one or two bedroom apartments in Tampa and is where you want to be! Our community is only 74 apartments, so you will have the benefis of small community living, nestled in the Town N Country neighborhood. You can take a dip in the pool and let your pooch run off the leash in our bark park - up to 3 pets welcome! Outside your door, there are grocery stores, shops, and restauarants within walking distance. It is only a short drive to the bay, the Tampa International Airport, or downtown. At home, you will enjoy granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a walk-in closet. Venterra cares about you. Come experience a move-in so exceptional, we guarantee it! Live It. Love it. Guarantee.TM Stop by to take a tour or schedule one online. We are here for you and available to take your call 24/7.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Citrus Run Apartments have any available units?
Citrus Run Apartments has 5 units available starting at $1,029 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Citrus Run Apartments have?
Some of Citrus Run Apartments's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Citrus Run Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Citrus Run Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Citrus Run Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Citrus Run Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Citrus Run Apartments offer parking?
No, Citrus Run Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Citrus Run Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Citrus Run Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Citrus Run Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Citrus Run Apartments has a pool.
Does Citrus Run Apartments have accessible units?
No, Citrus Run Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Citrus Run Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Citrus Run Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Citrus Run Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Citrus Run Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
