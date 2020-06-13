/
odessa
Last updated June 13 2020
361 Apartments for rent in Odessa, FL📍
Last updated June 13
44 Units Available
Lantower Asturia
15175 Integra Junction, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,136
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1295 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Last updated June 13
Villages of Wesmere
41 Units Available
Altis Grand at The Preserve
2136 S Branch, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1411 sqft
Life is all about living exceptionally at Altís Grand at the Preserve; an upscale apartment living with enticing retreats at every turn.
Last updated June 13
18 Units Available
Volaris Starkey Ranch
1470 Long Spur, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,234
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Volaris Starkey RanchWhere Tranquility and Convenience exceed value!
Last updated June 13
Tuscano at Suncoast
1 Unit Available
1410 Villa Capri Cir # 1-308
1410 Villa Capri Circle, Odessa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1131 sqft
2 BED 3.5 BATH PLUS A LOFT CONDO IN A GATED COMMUNITY. 3RD FLOOR UNIT W/WOODEN DECK PATIO OVERLOOKING A SCENIC POND & COMMUNITY POOL.
Last updated June 13
Swan View Townhomes
1 Unit Available
16557 Swan View Circle
16557 Swan View Circle, Odessa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1240 sqft
See the Video Property Tour Great 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath 2-story townhome in the Swan View Townhomes community. Flooring is carpet and tile. There are ceiling fans and mini blinds throughout.
Last updated June 13
Swan View Townhomes
1 Unit Available
16304 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE
16304 Swan View Circle, Odessa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1337 sqft
A beautiful 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath Townhome in the very safe, quiet, friendly and desirable community of Swan View Townhomes, in Odessa, FL is located minutes away from Suncoast Parkway.
Results within 1 mile of Odessa
Last updated June 13
74 Units Available
Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1339 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1618 sqft
The newest luxury community in the rapidly growing area of Land O Lakes, Florida.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
6908 JONES RD
6908 Jones Road, Keystone, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
2 Could be 3 bedroom 1 Bath on acre of Land No Dogs - 2 Could be 3 Bedroom 1Bath an acre of land, Quiet Country setting close to the Sun coast Parkway.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1470 Long Spur
1470 Long Spur, Pasco County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
669 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3018 Prairie Iris Dr
3018 Prairie Iris Drive, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1640 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage with modern kitchen fenced in back yard. Lawn care included
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2706 Heathgate Way
2706 Heathgate Way, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2222 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
17551 SANDGATE COURT
17551 Sandgate Court, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1862 sqft
Single Family home with 4 bed rooms 2 full baths and 1 half bath in a very desired location. Attached 2 car garage.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
17010 TORVEST COURT
17010 Torvest Court, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2010 sqft
This gorgeous single story home has lots of charm. This awesome 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage delivers 2,010 square feet of living space, Walk into the foyer and you are greeted with high vaulted ceiling and an open-concept.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
17451 HUGH LANE
17451 Hugh Lane, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1846 sqft
3 full bedroom townhome with an office that could be used as an additional bedroom. Water is included and the HOA currently provides cable/wifi saving you extra monthly expenses.
Last updated June 13
Heritage Harbor
1 Unit Available
5806 GRAND SONATA AVENUE
5806 Grand Sonata Ave, Cheval, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1888 sqft
Be the first to enjoy this Brand New/never lived in home!! The open floor plan allows for conversation to flow through the kitchen and family room. Enjoy your morning coffee, entertaining or just relaxing on the covered lanai.
Last updated April 8
1 Unit Available
14439 Trails Edge Blvd
14439 Trails Edge Boulevard, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1953 sqft
Nestled on a cozy cul-de-sac in the pristine community of Austria you'll find this gorgeous, nearly new home! From the moment you arrive you can't help but fall in love! From the quiet street to the curb appeal you'll be anxious to see inside!
Last updated April 8
1 Unit Available
1928 Fox Grape Loop
1928 Fox Grape Loop, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2532 sqft
Stunning upscale home in desirable Long Lake Ranch subdivision. This home boasts a very open and airy floorplan great for entertaining and family gatherings.
Last updated April 8
1 Unit Available
3147 Shady Lily Ln
3147 Shady Lily Lane, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1827 sqft
IMPORTANT! TENANT MUST APPLY TO AND BE APPROVED BY THE HOA. HOA REQUIRES 15 DAYS TO PROCESS APPROVAL BEFOR TENANTS CAN MOVE IN. AVAILABLE DATE IS SUBJECT TO HOA APPROVAL!! Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home with 2 car garage in Suncoast Meadows.
Last updated April 8
1 Unit Available
3326 Clover Blossom Cir
3326 Clover Blossom Circle, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1791 sqft
3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bathroom/ 2 Story PLUS LOFT home on a huge corner lot in Suncoast Meadows. Open & spacious floor plan with a family room/dining room combo.
Results within 5 miles of Odessa
Last updated June 13
Lake Brant
47 Units Available
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,319
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1401 sqft
Live exceptionally at Altís Promenade; your upscale apartment lifestyle with inspiring attractions at every turn.
Last updated June 13
16 Units Available
Tapestry Lake Park
18402 Tapestry Lake Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,247
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1324 sqft
LIVE EXTRAORDINARY. LIVE TAPESTRY LAKE PARK. NOW LEASING – CALL TODAY! Tapestry Lake Park is a luxury apartment community located in Lutz, Florida. Featuring one, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated June 13
23 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$911
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1279 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
Last updated June 13
31 Units Available
Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
991 sqft
Resort-style getaway located just minutes away from Veterans Expressway and I-275. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floor and stainless steel. Community has a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 13
17 Units Available
Trinity Club Apartments
10800 Torino Dr, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,176
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1298 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community features pool, pool table, parking, fire pit, and BBQ grill. Convenient location just steps from Fox Wood Resident Park.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Odessa, the median rent is $1,088 for a studio, $1,242 for a 1-bedroom, $1,546 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,045 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Odessa, check out our monthly Odessa Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Odessa area include Florida Southern College, University of South Florida-Main Campus, Altierus Career College-Tampa, University of South Florida-St Petersburg, and Erwin Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Odessa from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.
