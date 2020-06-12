/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
127 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Town 'n' Country, FL
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
48 Units Available
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1057 sqft
Stunning views and near the waterfront on a 1,000-acre nature preserve. Outstanding on-site amenities including a tennis court, pool, playground, coffee bar and walk-in closets. Dog grooming area and car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
18 Units Available
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1064 sqft
Units include garbage disposal, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Community features 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, parking and pool. Located conveniently for commuters, close to major highways.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
2 Units Available
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1250 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it. Love it.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
21 Units Available
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
877 sqft
Bayvue is located south of Memorial Highway, one mile from the Veterans Expressway. Pet-friendly apartments feature several floor plans that include hardwood floors, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Community has car wash area and sports courts.
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5534 Baywater Dr Unit 161
5534 Baywater Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1080 sqft
Call Hilda Loaiza 813-523-9159 Fully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo with 1,080 sf conveniently on first floor for easy move in! Gated waterfront community of Gallery at Bayport....
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5704 Baywater Dr
5704 Baywater Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1144 sqft
2BR /2BA + Den - Wonderful Gallery at Bayport location! Upgraded with granite, stainless and more. Full size laundry room.
1 of 43
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
4302 Bayside Village Drive #102
4302 Bayside Village Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1147 sqft
4302 Bayside Village Drive #102 Available 08/01/20 BeachWalk! Large 2/2 Condo with Amazing Views of the mangroves! French doors leading to Screened Porch! Brand New AC! - Welcome to BeachWalk, a highly sought after community that is conveniently
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Bay Port Colony
1 Unit Available
6336 NEWTOWN CIRCLE
6336 Newtown Circle, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1068 sqft
WONDERFUL 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms CORNER Unit in North Bay Village ! Top Floor so no one above You. Showcasing a DELIGHTFUL Kitchen with GRANITE Countertops, STYLISH Backsplash, NICE Appliances and PLENTY of Cabinets.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Bay Port Colony
1 Unit Available
6308 NEWTOWN CIRCLE
6308 Newtown Circle, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1068 sqft
Totally renovated 2/2 ground floor end-unit, the community has access to Tampa Bay, close to airport, the Veteran's Expressway. You have to see this unit before sign a lease with other.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
12336 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE
12336 Country White Circle, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1146 sqft
Awesome townhome in Countryway area! Enter to find volume ceilings, wood laminate flooring with open floor plan, sliders out to screen enclosed lanai off living area overlooking private wood setting, beautiful open kitchen with wood cabinets,
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
10531 WATERVIEW COURT
10531 Waterview Court, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1080 sqft
Locationn, Location, Location! Looking for a change of lifestyle? Well you found it...
Results within 1 mile of Town 'n' Country
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
26 Units Available
Seazen Rocky Point
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1237 sqft
Our leasing office has officially reopened. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
18 Units Available
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
1272 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments include in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Residents have access to community pool, playground and tennis courts, plus a conference center and game room.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
19 Units Available
5 Oaks at Westchase
8820 Thomas Oaks Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
1177 sqft
Welcome to 5 Oaks at Westchase. Our community of luxury apartments is ready to provide you with the sunny Florida lifestyle that you deserve.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1180 sqft
Great northwest Tampa location close to Clearwater Beach, Citrus Park Mall and Countryside Mall. Beautiful pool and spa. Relaxing media lounge and 24-hour fitness center. Large, sunny apartments with new appliances.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Westchase
21 Units Available
West Park Village
9902 Brompton Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1316 sqft
Upscale apartment homes with in-unit laundry and designer tile kitchen backsplash. Residents can use a 24/7 cafe, pool and sundeck, and private courtyards on site. Close to shops and eateries of Westchase Town Center.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
10024 STRAFFORD OAK COURT
10024 Strafford Oak Court, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
990 sqft
Updated third floor condo in desirable Carrollwood. Minutes to the airport, Raymond James Stadium, Dale Mabry & the Veteran's Expressway. Split floorplan with no carpet- only tile and laminate flooring throughout.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Spinnaker Cove
1 Unit Available
8708 COVE COURT
8708 Cove Court, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1460 sqft
Lawn, Basic Cable TV, Water & Trash included. 2/2.5 Condo Ready Now. Upscale stainless steel kitchen appliances, updated light fixtures and ceiling fans. Gleaming wood stairway and 2nd floor plus ceramic tile downstairs.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
10020 STRAFFORD OAK COURT
10020 Strafford Oak Court, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
914 sqft
Corner unit 2 bedroom/2 bath with a screened Porch on the ground Floor. Freshly painted; beautiful rectangle Tile flooring in the Spacious Living room & Dining room Combo (Great room), Kitchen and both bathrooms needs some TLC.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Copperfield
1 Unit Available
8713 LIBERTY PLACE
8713 Liberty Place, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1092 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome available June 1st!! Convenient location very close to the Veterans Expressway only a few exits from the airport, close to downtown and access to the beaches.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
11627 COLONY LAKE DRIVE
11627 Colony Lake Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1236 sqft
Great and convenience location, Bright and Spacious 2 bedroom 2 and a half bath Townhome at Westchase area. Over looks a pond. Open plan living/dining, Eat-in kitchen. Large master bedroom with walk in closet, garden tub master bathroom.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
10110 TRANQUILITY WAY
10110 Tranquility Way, Citrus Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1240 sqft
Great two bedroom/two and a half bathrooms townhome with a garage in Cypress Cove. Easily accessible to the Veterans Expressway and close to the Citrus Park Towncenter.
Results within 5 miles of Town 'n' Country
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
27 Units Available
Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1122 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canopy at Citrus Park in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
32 Units Available
Lantower Westshore
4504 W Spruce St, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1140 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
