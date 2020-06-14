Apartment List
260 Apartments for rent in Town 'n' Country, FL with gym

48 Units Available
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1354 sqft
Stunning views and near the waterfront on a 1,000-acre nature preserve. Outstanding on-site amenities including a tennis court, pool, playground, coffee bar and walk-in closets. Dog grooming area and car wash area. Pet-friendly.
21 Units Available
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$930
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
877 sqft
Bayvue is located south of Memorial Highway, one mile from the Veterans Expressway. Pet-friendly apartments feature several floor plans that include hardwood floors, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Community has car wash area and sports courts.
18 Units Available
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1240 sqft
Units include garbage disposal, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Community features 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, parking and pool. Located conveniently for commuters, close to major highways.

1 Unit Available
5534 Baywater Dr Unit 161
5534 Baywater Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1080 sqft
Call Hilda Loaiza 813-523-9159 Fully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo with 1,080 sf conveniently on first floor for easy move in! Gated waterfront community of Gallery at Bayport....

1 Unit Available
5704 Baywater Dr
5704 Baywater Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1144 sqft
2BR /2BA + Den - Wonderful Gallery at Bayport location! Upgraded with granite, stainless and more. Full size laundry room.

1 Unit Available
4302 Bayside Village Drive #102
4302 Bayside Village Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1147 sqft
4302 Bayside Village Drive #102 Available 08/01/20 BeachWalk! Large 2/2 Condo with Amazing Views of the mangroves! French doors leading to Screened Porch! Brand New AC! - Welcome to BeachWalk, a highly sought after community that is conveniently

1 Unit Available
10531 WATERVIEW COURT
10531 Waterview Court, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1080 sqft
Locationn, Location, Location! Looking for a change of lifestyle? Well you found it...
Results within 1 mile of Town 'n' Country
Westchase
21 Units Available
West Park Village
9902 Brompton Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1499 sqft
Upscale apartment homes with in-unit laundry and designer tile kitchen backsplash. Residents can use a 24/7 cafe, pool and sundeck, and private courtyards on site. Close to shops and eateries of Westchase Town Center.
20 Units Available
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,284
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1343 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments include in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Residents have access to community pool, playground and tennis courts, plus a conference center and game room.
8 Units Available
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great northwest Tampa location close to Clearwater Beach, Citrus Park Mall and Countryside Mall. Beautiful pool and spa. Relaxing media lounge and 24-hour fitness center. Large, sunny apartments with new appliances.
18 Units Available
5 Oaks at Westchase
8820 Thomas Oaks Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,147
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1320 sqft
Welcome to 5 Oaks at Westchase. Our community of luxury apartments is ready to provide you with the sunny Florida lifestyle that you deserve.
24 Units Available
Seazen Rocky Point
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,615
709 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,620
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1237 sqft
Our leasing office has officially reopened. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations.

1 Unit Available
8630 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 104
8630 Mallard Reserve Dr, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
581 sqft
1BR / 1BA - Great spacious condo perfectly located near the pool! First floor with largest one-bedroom floor plan featuring sliding glass doors just off of the living room and bedroom, large covered patio, outsdide storage closet and view of the

1 Unit Available
10028 Strafford Oak Ct #708
10028 Strafford Oak Court, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
738 sqft
10028 Strafford Oak Ct #708 Available 07/15/20 Carrollwood: 1B/1B Ground Floor condo in The Landings of Tampa.

1 Unit Available
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy 315
7616 Courtney Campbell Causeway, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,150
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 315 Available 06/27/20 Fully Furnished Rental - Central Tampa - Property Id: 299227 Beautiful property in the Rocky Point area of Tampa, just 5 mins from Tampa Intl Airport and Intl Plaza, and 15 mins to Clearwater/Largo.

1 Unit Available
8723 FANCY FINCH DRIVE
8723 Fancy Finch Dr, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
581 sqft
The Grand Reserve Condominiums in Tampa. This condo is a 1/1 located on the 2nd floor (no upstairs neighbors). patio with storage.

1 Unit Available
10020 STRAFFORD OAK COURT
10020 Strafford Oak Court, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
914 sqft
Corner unit 2 bedroom/2 bath with a screened Porch on the ground Floor. Freshly painted; beautiful rectangle Tile flooring in the Spacious Living room & Dining room Combo (Great room), Kitchen and both bathrooms needs some TLC.
Results within 5 miles of Town 'n' Country
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
34 Units Available
Lantower Westshore
4504 W Spruce St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,364
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,346
1381 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
3 Units Available
Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$981
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with a fireplace and walk-in closets. Community includes a volleyball court and pool. Easy access to Highway 589. Run errands at nearby Westgate Plaza.
22 Units Available
WestWood Reserve
8801 Citrus Village Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1473 sqft
Large community with giant apartments, private entryways, and private balcony or solarium. Located close to Westchase and Odessa for dining, shopping and recreation. Resort-style pool, sand volleyball court and fitness studio.
14 Units Available
Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1285 sqft
Located close to shopping and dining in Westchase, Odessa and Safety Harbor. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer. There's also a 24-hour gym, clubhouse and swimming pool on premises.
30 Units Available
Avana Westchase
12201 Lexington Park Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,139
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1442 sqft
Units feature laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Just 13 miles from Tampa International Airport and 18 miles from downtown Tampa.
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
22 Units Available
Millennium Westshore
4400 W Spruce St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,303
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1150 sqft
Luxury community in South Tampa. Theater-style media room, pool, yoga, and full concierge services on-site. Recently renovated suites with granite countertops, updated appliances, and master bedrooms with walk-in closets. Coffee bar and internet cafe on-site.
North Hyde Park
21 Units Available
Havana Square
400 N Rome Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury resort living with premiere features: hardwood floors, granite counters, appliance package and relaxing bathtubs. Community offers a pool oasis, bocce court, full service gym, and convenient access to Tampa with I-275 nearby.
City Guide for Town 'n' Country, FL

Town 'n' Country may not be the most original name, but you've got to hand it to them. There isn't another city in Florida with a more confusing one.

Town ‘n’ Country is a census-designated place in Hillsborough County, Florida. The population is 78,442 and the town includes a number of creeks and parks. It wasn't settled until 1956, at which point it became a dairy farm! It stayed that way until it started getting suburbanized in the 1960s and 70s, but it still retains quite a bit of the old farm town feel. The town is growing fairly rapidly, probably due to spillover from Tampa and St. Petersburg, as well as its appealing location right near Florida's west coast. Homes are inexpensive and the cost of living is quite low, which are also appealing factors in today’s economy. The unemployment rate is slightly above average but job growth is on the rise. It’s a great place for students to live as the area is easily walkable and offers certain amenities that appeal to that demographic.

Having trouble with Craigslist Town 'n' Country? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Town 'n' Country, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Town 'n' Country renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

