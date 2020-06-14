260 Apartments for rent in Town 'n' Country, FL with gym
Town 'n' Country may not be the most original name, but you've got to hand it to them. There isn't another city in Florida with a more confusing one.
Town ‘n’ Country is a census-designated place in Hillsborough County, Florida. The population is 78,442 and the town includes a number of creeks and parks. It wasn't settled until 1956, at which point it became a dairy farm! It stayed that way until it started getting suburbanized in the 1960s and 70s, but it still retains quite a bit of the old farm town feel. The town is growing fairly rapidly, probably due to spillover from Tampa and St. Petersburg, as well as its appealing location right near Florida's west coast. Homes are inexpensive and the cost of living is quite low, which are also appealing factors in today’s economy. The unemployment rate is slightly above average but job growth is on the rise. It’s a great place for students to live as the area is easily walkable and offers certain amenities that appeal to that demographic.
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Town 'n' Country renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.