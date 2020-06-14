260 Apartments for rent in Town 'n' Country, FL with gym

Town 'n' Country may not be the most original name, but you've got to hand it to them. There isn't another city in Florida with a more confusing one.

Town ‘n’ Country is a census-designated place in Hillsborough County, Florida. The population is 78,442 and the town includes a number of creeks and parks. It wasn't settled until 1956, at which point it became a dairy farm! It stayed that way until it started getting suburbanized in the 1960s and 70s, but it still retains quite a bit of the old farm town feel. The town is growing fairly rapidly, probably due to spillover from Tampa and St. Petersburg, as well as its appealing location right near Florida's west coast. Homes are inexpensive and the cost of living is quite low, which are also appealing factors in today’s economy. The unemployment rate is slightly above average but job growth is on the rise. It’s a great place for students to live as the area is easily walkable and offers certain amenities that appeal to that demographic.

