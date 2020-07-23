855 Apartments for rent in Pinellas County, FL📍
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N, Pinellas Park, FL
Studio
$1,367
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,279
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
1172 sqft
Alta Gateway
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,189
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1192 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Clearwater, FL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Eden Isles
Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront
1515 Eden Isle Blvd NE, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
936 sqft
Updated homes with plush carpeting and ceiling fans. On-site laundry and bike storage. Beat the heat in the pool when needed. Close to Vinoy Golf Club. Near the Salvador Dali Museum.
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,387
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1367 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
850 sqft
This community's pool is fenced in for added protection, and an onsite gym and clubhouse is available for those wanting to stay dry. Units are recently renovated. Just moments away from shops on 58th Street.
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1280 sqft
Residents enjoy this community's tennis court, pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. Units are equipped with fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. Proximity to 4th Street and Highway 92 put shopping and entertainment within a short drive.
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,525
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,645
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1144 sqft
1701 Central adds to the Grand Central experience by providing modern living options and amenities selected with you top-of-mind.
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE, Largo, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,091
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
959 sqft
Beachside apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Residents can enjoy a business center and pool on site. Minutes from Clearwater Beach and Indian Rocks Beach. Close to Missouri Avenue North (US 19)
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1337 sqft
Where style, sophistication, comfort and convenience come together in one upscale address. The Allure at Gateway makes it possible to enjoy the good life at every opportunity. Poolside. Parkside. Grillside.
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$939
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
950 sqft
Harlow at Gateway Apartments is happy to welcome you home! With stunning interiors, gorgeous surroundings, and luxurious fixtures, our apartments in St. Petersburg, FL, are perfect for anyone seeking a comfortable lifestyle in a suburban setting.
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,215
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1115 sqft
Close to world-renowned shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxurious community amenities include media room, pool, shuffleboard, wine room, clubhouse, and more.
Mill Pond
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$930
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
980 sqft
Somerset Apartments is an upscale community with everything you need to feel right at home. When you browse through our selection of apartments in Largo, FL, you’ll find spacious interiors, sophisticated kitchens and massive walk-in closets.
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,295
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,414
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,783
1211 sqft
Unparalleled luxury nestled in Carillon Park, feels like a Mediterranean villa. Relaxing pool and outdoor gourmet kitchen among spectacular river views. Unique apartments offer crown molding, soaring ceilings and private garages.
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1236 sqft
Conveniently located close to Caladesi Island Beach, St. Petersburg/Clearwater Airports, and shopping and dining. Peaceful community with three outdoor pools, 24/7 fitness center and beautiful views. Pet-friendly!
Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd, East Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1387 sqft
Private retreat with fountains, ponds and access to three pools. Outdoor gas grilling stations. Open living areas with ceramic flooring. Just minutes from John Chestnut Park.
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,013
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers a wide range of amenities and apartment features designed to fit your needs.
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
960 sqft
Located in northern St. Petersburg close to downtown and Tampa. Units have patio/balcony, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community has gym, tennis court, volleyball court and pool.
Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$922
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
936 sqft
Well-appointed homes with plush carpeting and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the volleyball court, tennis court, pool, and playground. Pet friendly. A short distance to beautiful Moccasin Lake Nature Park. Easy access to US 19.
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way, Palm Harbor, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,121
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1107 sqft
Comfortable apartment complex with a resort-style pool and jacuzzi, fitness center and lighted tennis court. Units feature updated kitchens and bathrooms, private patios and extra storage.
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,392
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,824
1312 sqft
Luxury one- and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, kitchen island or breakfast bar, pendant lighting, stainless steel kitchen appliances and sink. Gated community has an internet cafe, car care center, clubhouse with Wi-Fi.
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,064
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Providing one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, these apartments feature pet-friendly amenities, lots of natural light, verdant grounds, large closets, new carpets, dishwashers, fireplaces, and patios in some units.
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,061
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,576
1171 sqft
Just off Highway 19. Modern, upscale property with walk-in closets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated. On-site amenities including pool, playground, clubhouse and 24-hour laundry. Pet-friendly.
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1389 sqft
Experience the best in apartment living at City Park Clearwater. Conveniently located near the intersection of Highway 19 and SR-60. Here, every detail has been carefully crafted to ideally suit your lifestyle.
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$960
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows a short drive from Tampa. Beautiful grounds with views of Lake George offer residents a screened-in poolside lounge, fitness center and yoga studio.
Frequently Asked Questions
Some of the colleges located in the Pinellas County area include Florida Southern College, Ringling College of Art and Design, University of South Florida-Main Campus, Altierus Career College-Tampa, and University of South Florida-St Petersburg. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton have apartments for rent.
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLHoliday, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLMadeira Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair, FLTarpon Springs, FLWest Lealman, FLTierra Verde, FLSouth Pasadena, FLKeystone, FLEast Lake, FLRidgecrest, FLCitrus Park, FLKenneth City, FLFeather Sound, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLOldsmar, FL