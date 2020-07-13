/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:32 AM
146 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Town 'n' Country, FL
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1240 sqft
Units include garbage disposal, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Community features 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, parking and pool. Located conveniently for commuters, close to major highways.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
5 Units Available
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,079
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1250 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it. Love it.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
53 Units Available
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,079
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,939
1354 sqft
Stunning views and near the waterfront on a 1,000-acre nature preserve. Outstanding on-site amenities including a tennis court, pool, playground, coffee bar and walk-in closets. Dog grooming area and car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
21 Units Available
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
877 sqft
Bayvue is located south of Memorial Highway, one mile from the Veterans Expressway. Pet-friendly apartments feature several floor plans that include hardwood floors, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Community has car wash area and sports courts.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7302 Winchester Dr
7302 Winchester Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
2044 sqft
Available 07/25/20 Pool House for Rent - Property Id: 315621 Pool House, Canal access to open ocean, 2 bedroom and a mother in-law suite ... Master bedroom has 2 closets, huge shower and Jacuzzi.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6218 Oak Cluster Cir
6218 Oak Cluster Circle, Town 'n' Country, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1300 sqft
A 3 bedroom 2 bath 1300 sqft 2 story townhouse that has a fenced in backyard near tampa international airport.The home is located right off of the veterans expressway on w waters ave.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Deerfield
8540 J R MANOR DRIVE
8540 J R Manor Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1410 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2.5 Bath Townhouse located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Recently remodeled, freshly painted, and laminate flooring throughout. The patio has been converted to living space with a storage closet for additional room off the kitchen.
1 of 13
Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
9503 Somerset Island Ct
9503 Somerset Island Court, Town 'n' Country, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2828 sqft
Reduced Rental Rate for Longer Term Lease Agreement! - Great, Hamilton Park conservation view home. This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2 car garage large house has it all.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Town N County Park
7626 Winging Way Drive
7626 Winding Way Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2216 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Town 'n' Country
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
14 Units Available
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,465
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1343 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments include in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Residents have access to community pool, playground and tennis courts, plus a conference center and game room.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Westchase
West Park Village
9902 Brompton Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1499 sqft
Upscale apartment homes with in-unit laundry and designer tile kitchen backsplash. Residents can use a 24/7 cafe, pool and sundeck, and private courtyards on site. Close to shops and eateries of Westchase Town Center.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
12 Units Available
5 Oaks at Westchase
8820 Thomas Oaks Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,721
1320 sqft
Welcome to 5 Oaks at Westchase. Our community of luxury apartments is ready to provide you with the sunny Florida lifestyle that you deserve.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
27 Units Available
Seazen Rocky Point
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,600
709 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1237 sqft
Our leasing office has officially reopened. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$983
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1508 sqft
Great northwest Tampa location close to Clearwater Beach, Citrus Park Mall and Countryside Mall. Beautiful pool and spa. Relaxing media lounge and 24-hour fitness center. Large, sunny apartments with new appliances.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy 3
7616 Courtney Campbell Causeway, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,190
1662 sqft
Jaw dropping Tampa Bay views*Parking garage - Property Id: 262089 Gorgeous bay views here - Waterfront luxury community with expansive views of Tampa Bay. Daily Dolphin and Manatee sightings. Boat dock with slips.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10020 Strafford Oaks Court Unit 918
10020 Strafford Oak Ct, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Move in Special!!! Schedule your Self-Showing Today! 3rd Floor 1BD/1BA Condo with water view located in Carrollwood area.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
4115 CHATHAM OAK COURT
4115 Chatham Oak Court, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
990 sqft
This GATED community located in Carrollwood offers this 2nd floor, 2 bed, 2 bath condo.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
11204 MADISON PARK DRIVE
11204 Madison Park Drive, Citrus Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2080 sqft
Nice and spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Citrus Park area! This home is nestled at the end of the street on a cul-de-sac and features design details like tray ceilings and arch ways.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
10020 STRAFFORD OAK COURT
10020 Strafford Oak Court, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
914 sqft
Corner unit 2 bedroom/2 bath with a screened Porch on the ground Floor. Freshly painted; beautiful rectangle Tile flooring in the Spacious Living room & Dining room Combo (Great room), Kitchen and both bathrooms needs some TLC.
1 of 10
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Westchase
9829 Meadow Field Cir
9829 Meadow Field Cir, Westchase, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
944 sqft
1bed/1bath/1car Apartment For RENT: 9829 Meadow Field Circle,Tampa, FL 33626 - Located in West Park Village in the prestigious Westchase with a neighborhood atmosphere. West Park Village amenities are included.
1 of 2
Last updated May 13 at 11:55am
1 Unit Available
Plantation
10512 Parkcrest Drive
10512 Parkcrest Drive, Carrollwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1193 sqft
Life. Well Lived. Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Westchase
10031 New Parke Rd
10031 New Parke Road, Westchase, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1488 sqft
This 2 story beautiful 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath features great upgrades. Half bath has inside utilities. Wood and Tile floors throughout 1st floor. Carpet upstairs with tiled bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Town 'n' Country
Verified
1 of 74
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
23 Units Available
Avana Westchase
12201 Lexington Park Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,393
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,951
1442 sqft
Units feature laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Just 13 miles from Tampa International Airport and 18 miles from downtown Tampa.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
$
22 Units Available
Brookview at Citrus Park
12780 Olive Jones Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,176
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1394 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brookview at Citrus Park in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTown 'n' Country 3 BedroomsTown 'n' Country Apartments with Balcony
Town 'n' Country Apartments with GarageTown 'n' Country Apartments with GymTown 'n' Country Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTown 'n' Country Apartments with Move-in SpecialsTown 'n' Country Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL