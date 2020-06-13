/
102 Furnished Apartments for rent in Town 'n' Country, FL
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Town N County Park
1 Unit Available
8707 Jasmeen Garden Ct
8707 Jasmeen Garden Ct, Town 'n' Country, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1875 sqft
Available 07/01/20 High End Townhome - Property Id: 294568 High End, Gated Community, Shows Like a Model. Pictures taken when furnished. It is an unfurnished unit. This executive town home is located in Tampa, FL and is a 3 bedroom, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Town 'n' Country
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy 315
7616 Courtney Campbell Causeway, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,150
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 315 Available 06/27/20 Fully Furnished Rental - Central Tampa - Property Id: 299227 Beautiful property in the Rocky Point area of Tampa, just 5 mins from Tampa Intl Airport and Intl Plaza, and 15 mins to Clearwater/Largo.
Results within 5 miles of Town 'n' Country
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 12:52am
Beach Park
16 Units Available
Mosaic Westshore
110 S Hoover Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,368
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,644
1473 sqft
Stylish homes with views of the bay. Community highlights include tropical landscaping, a game room and a conference center. Close to Westshore Plaza Mall and Cypress Point Park. Five miles from downtown. Near I-275.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
1 Unit Available
4221 West Spruce Street
4221 West Spruce Street, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
https://rently.com/properties/1471899?source=marketing "Second Floor" 792 Sq. Ft.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14114 Oakham Street
14114 Oakham St., Keystone, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1522 sqft
Nicely located in beautiful Westchase away from all the hustle of a big city however when you are ready to get out its just minutes away from International Airport/Mall restaurants, clubs and beaches. Located in pristine area of West Tampa.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Riverfront
1 Unit Available
809 N. Oregon Avenue
809 North Oregon Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1846 sqft
Great South Tampa 2 story 3BR/2.5BA on Corner Lot in Plant HS District. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Beautiful South Tampa Two-Story 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 2 car garage with lawn care included.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
202 Woodlake Wynde
202 Woodlake Wynde, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
930 sqft
Tranquil 2 bedroom Lake-front Furnished - Property Id: 297648 WATERFRONT FURNISHED CONDO WITH VAULTED CEILINGS AND PLENTY OF LIGHT. In the exclusive, gated East Lake Woodlands Community this is a LAKE-FRONT, CORNER unit with high vaulted ceilings.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
1 Unit Available
2615 N Grady Ave 3253
2615 North Grady Avenue, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1085 sqft
Unit 3253 Available 06/30/20 Beautiful & Cozy 2-Bedroom Apt in Central Tampa - Property Id: 238700 Beautiful property in Tampa area (Westshore) just 5 mins from Tampa Int'l Airport & Int'l Plaza, and 10 min to South Tampa and Downtown.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carrollwood Village
1 Unit Available
13941 Clubhouse Dr 310
13941 Clubhouse Drive, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1032 sqft
Condo in Resort Furnished 7 mo! Utilities Incl! - Property Id: 269260 Call quick to get this very reduced rate on a 7 to 9 month lease! 2 bed 2 bath condo that is fully furnished! Full kitchen, full size appliances, screened in balcony, overlooking
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
284 Woodlake Wynde
284 Woodlake Wynde, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
930 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 if you need one month temporary housing. Available from April 1 2020 at off season rate of $1300 plus tax NO PETS sorry. 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with a great view. Just bring your clothes and food.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
223 Countryside Key Blvd
223 Countryside Key Boulevard, Oldsmar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1105 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 to see this great partially furnished OR NOT townhome. This charming 2 BR, 1 1/2 BA townhome is the perfect home. Great Schools, close to shopping and dining.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1274 Clays Trl
1274 Clays Trail, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1450 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 or text for Up to a yearly rental - and to see this wonderful Furnished Downstairs with Garage 2 bedroom 2 bath. Master and Guest room are both Queen size beds with Flat screen TVs in all rooms.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
129 Woodlake Wynde
129 Woodlake Wynde, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
930 sqft
Call Tom Gaspari 727-642-3678 Fully Furnished ground floor unit in East Lake Woodlands.Near Community pool. Split bedroom. Enjoy 2 patios, one in front overlooking parking area and one in back overlooking nature.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
278 Cypress Ln
278 Cypress Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
982 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 to see this Vacation get away. It is a great upstairs 2 bedroom 2 bath looking at relaxing water from the screened in balcony patio. Full size Washer and Dryer for your onvenience.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
20 Woodlake Pl
20 Woodlake Place, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
930 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard at 813-514-5222 to see this private upstairs 2 bedroom 2 bath corner vacation paradise within the popular East Lake Woodlands Golfing community. Fully gated and a 24/7 guard to let your guests in.
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Wellswood
1 Unit Available
1516 W RIVER LANE
1516 West River Lane, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1676 sqft
CHARMING 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH MID CENTURY MODERN FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN, STADIUM, UT, WEST SHORE BUSINESS DISTRICT, TAMPA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, NEAR ST.JOSEPH HOSPITAL, INTERNATIONAL MALL AND HILLSBOROUGH RIVER.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
298 Cypress Lane
298 Cypress Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
920 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo has been completely updated and is fully furnished and move in ready. The community offers a guard gated entrance, a no maintenance lifestyle.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Parkland Estates
1 Unit Available
808 N MACDILL AVENUE
808 South Macdill Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1950 sqft
Partially furnished.Charming 1950's South Tampa Home. This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath, and almost 2,000. s.f. with marvelous great room, large formal living room and dining room. Large 100 X 130 lot.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Courier City - Oscawana
1 Unit Available
504 S ARMENIA AVENUE
504 South Armenia Avenue, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1231 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED!! Tropical Oasis in Soho Hyde Park!SOHO !! BALCONY and 2ND FLOOR CONDO!!! Sizzzzzzling CUSTOM KITCHEN with soft close cabinets and lazy susan !! STAINLESS STEEL appliances ! Spectacular! Urban style condo with a super sized
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
123 4TH AVENUE S
123 4th Avenue South, Safety Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
Cozy, comfortable and relaxing accommodations! Furnished 2/1, double lot for short or long term (flexible terms and rates). Extended-stay, job relocations, work assignments, or other transitions.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Palma Ceia
1 Unit Available
3415 W SANTIAGO STREET
3415 West Santiago Street, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
850 sqft
Fully furnished 2/1 first-floor duplex unit with 2 off-street parking spaces in prestigious Palma Ceia.
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
8676 KEY ROYALE LANE
8676 Key Royale Ln, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
570 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to rent in the upscale, gated community of Grande Oasis at Carrollwood! Cute as a button 1 bedroom unit, beautifully decorated and fully furnished.
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Beacon Meadows
1 Unit Available
4711 RIDGE POINT DRIVE
4711 Ridge Point Drive, Carrollwood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1523 sqft
Stunning brand new complete renovation of this spacious open concept 4 bedroom home boasting 2 living spaces and a large covered lanai.
1 of 53
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
306 MEADOW LANE
306 Meadow Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
875 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020. ENJOY this IMMACULATE, ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED 2 Bedroom & 2 Bath Condo in GATED COMMUNITY with 24 hour security. Completely FURNISHED only bring your personal belongings. LIGHT & BRIGHT with Upgrades GALORE.
