Apartment List
/
FL
/
town n country
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:54 PM

200 Apartments for rent in Town 'n' Country, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Town 'n' Country renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
21 Units Available
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$930
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
877 sqft
Bayvue is located south of Memorial Highway, one mile from the Veterans Expressway. Pet-friendly apartments feature several floor plans that include hardwood floors, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Community has car wash area and sports courts.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
18 Units Available
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1240 sqft
Units include garbage disposal, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Community features 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, parking and pool. Located conveniently for commuters, close to major highways.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
2 Units Available
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1250 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it. Love it.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
12336 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE
12336 Country White Circle, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1146 sqft
Awesome townhome in Countryway area! Enter to find volume ceilings, wood laminate flooring with open floor plan, sliders out to screen enclosed lanai off living area overlooking private wood setting, beautiful open kitchen with wood cabinets,

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
8907 N RIVER ROAD
8907 North River Road, Town 'n' Country, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
2496 sqft
Beautiful one story home in highly desirable River Chase Community near Westchase. This stunning home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, spacious den, formal living and dining room, family room and two car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Town 'n' Country
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
17 Units Available
5 Oaks at Westchase
8820 Thomas Oaks Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,147
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1320 sqft
Welcome to 5 Oaks at Westchase. Our community of luxury apartments is ready to provide you with the sunny Florida lifestyle that you deserve.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Westchase
21 Units Available
West Park Village
9902 Brompton Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1499 sqft
Upscale apartment homes with in-unit laundry and designer tile kitchen backsplash. Residents can use a 24/7 cafe, pool and sundeck, and private courtyards on site. Close to shops and eateries of Westchase Town Center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
8 Units Available
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great northwest Tampa location close to Clearwater Beach, Citrus Park Mall and Countryside Mall. Beautiful pool and spa. Relaxing media lounge and 24-hour fitness center. Large, sunny apartments with new appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Town 'n' Country
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
15 Units Available
Avion at Carrollwood
11500 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$955
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
968 sqft
Located on Dale Mabry Highway, these apartments offer both convenience and comfort. Units have all modern features and amenities, as well as a community lounge, clubhouse and Wi-Fi cafe. Close to restaurants and schools.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Lowry Park North
32 Units Available
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1526 sqft
This property features eight different floor plans of recently renovated units. Units have hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include a gym, courtyard and pool. There's shopping, dining and services along West Waters Avenue.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
13 Units Available
St. James Crossing Apartments
5620 Tranquility Oaks Dr, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$884
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1054 sqft
Spacious apartments have linen closets, walk-in closets and other storage areas. Complex has a swimming pool and a cardiovascular center. Conveniently located near Westgate Plaza.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Courier City - Oscawana
2 Units Available
224 South Melville
224 S Melville Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
726 sqft
Right off Platt Street near South Howard's busy retail and entertainment area. A modern, updated community with new kitchens and beautiful wood floors throughout. On-site courtyard with grilling area. Close to Hyde Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
17 Units Available
Mabry Manor
4902 N MacDill Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$845
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
875 sqft
Near I-275 and I-75. Larger residences with patio or balcony. 24-hour maintenance. Coffee bar, gym, business center, and playgrounds provided. Lavish pool. Minutes from Downtown Tampa and Tampa Bay.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
7 Units Available
Beach Club
6904 Ralston Place Drive, Tampa, FL
Studio
$895
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$910
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
810 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Beach Club in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:19pm
6 Units Available
River Gardens
4009 N Howard Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
874 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Gardens in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:14pm
3 Units Available
Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$989
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with a fireplace and walk-in closets. Community includes a volleyball court and pool. Easy access to Highway 589. Run errands at nearby Westgate Plaza.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
$
Bayside West
44 Units Available
Cove
4003 S Westshore Blvd, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,005
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
872 sqft
Near I-75 and the waterfront. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors and modern appliances. On-site conference room, basketball and tennis courts, gym, and fire pit. Pool. Yoga and gym available.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
22 Units Available
WestWood Reserve
8801 Citrus Village Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1473 sqft
Large community with giant apartments, private entryways, and private balcony or solarium. Located close to Westchase and Odessa for dining, shopping and recreation. Resort-style pool, sand volleyball court and fitness studio.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
14 Units Available
Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1285 sqft
Located close to shopping and dining in Westchase, Odessa and Safety Harbor. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer. There's also a 24-hour gym, clubhouse and swimming pool on premises.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
North Hyde Park
21 Units Available
Havana Square
400 N Rome Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury resort living with premiere features: hardwood floors, granite counters, appliance package and relaxing bathtubs. Community offers a pool oasis, bocce court, full service gym, and convenient access to Tampa with I-275 nearby.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
$
Old Seminole Heights
11 Units Available
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1075 sqft
Located in the heart of Seminole Heights, one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Tampa, HITE is the perfect addition to the eclectic and energetic area.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:03pm
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
36 Units Available
Society Westshore
2202 N Lois Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,260
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1082 sqft
Near Tampa International Airport, shopping and dining. Recently renovated apartments come with all kitchen appliances, extra storage, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Community amenities include a dog park, bike storage, pool and clubhouse. Wheelchair accessible.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:26pm
$
60 Units Available
Grande Oasis at Carrollwood
3516 Grand Cayman Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
$940
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1122 sqft
Hardwood floors, balcony and fireplace in recently updated apartments. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garden and a nature trail. Near Waters Avenue and Dale Mabry Highway, accessible to downtown for shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
12 Units Available
Courtney Cove
5510 N Himes Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$951
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$909
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
810 sqft
Quiet community with scenic lake views conveniently located near downtown Tampa. Renovated apartments feature ceramic tile, oversized closets and private patios/balconies. Grill pavilion with picnic area in park-like setting.
City Guide for Town 'n' Country, FL

Town 'n' Country may not be the most original name, but you've got to hand it to them. There isn't another city in Florida with a more confusing one.

Town ‘n’ Country is a census-designated place in Hillsborough County, Florida. The population is 78,442 and the town includes a number of creeks and parks. It wasn't settled until 1956, at which point it became a dairy farm! It stayed that way until it started getting suburbanized in the 1960s and 70s, but it still retains quite a bit of the old farm town feel. The town is growing fairly rapidly, probably due to spillover from Tampa and St. Petersburg, as well as its appealing location right near Florida's west coast. Homes are inexpensive and the cost of living is quite low, which are also appealing factors in today’s economy. The unemployment rate is slightly above average but job growth is on the rise. It’s a great place for students to live as the area is easily walkable and offers certain amenities that appeal to that demographic.

Having trouble with Craigslist Town 'n' Country? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Town 'n' Country, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Town 'n' Country renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTown 'n' Country 3 BedroomsTown 'n' Country Accessible Apartments
Town 'n' Country Apartments with BalconyTown 'n' Country Apartments with GarageTown 'n' Country Apartments with GymTown 'n' Country Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTown 'n' Country Apartments with Move-in Specials
Town 'n' Country Apartments with ParkingTown 'n' Country Apartments with PoolTown 'n' Country Apartments with Washer-DryerTown 'n' Country Dog Friendly ApartmentsTown 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg