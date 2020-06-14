Apartment List
/
FL
/
town n country
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

110 Apartments for rent in Town 'n' Country, FL with garage

Town 'n' Country apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-i... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
48 Units Available
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1354 sqft
Stunning views and near the waterfront on a 1,000-acre nature preserve. Outstanding on-site amenities including a tennis court, pool, playground, coffee bar and walk-in closets. Dog grooming area and car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1240 sqft
Units include garbage disposal, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Community features 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, parking and pool. Located conveniently for commuters, close to major highways.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Town N County Park
1 Unit Available
8707 Jasmeen Garden Ct
8707 Jasmeen Garden Ct, Town 'n' Country, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1875 sqft
Available 07/01/20 High End Townhome - Property Id: 294568 High End, Gated Community, Shows Like a Model. Pictures taken when furnished. It is an unfurnished unit. This executive town home is located in Tampa, FL and is a 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
West Bay
1 Unit Available
10024 OASIS PALM DRIVE
10024 Oasis Palm Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1957 sqft
This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath and 2 car garage features a formal living and dining room. Kitchen is open to the family with a separate eating space. Upgrade kitchen with uniquely designed wood and glass cabinetry with built in wine rack.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Pinehurst
1 Unit Available
8505 EDGEWATER PLACE BOULEVARD
8505 Edgewater Place Boulevard, Town 'n' Country, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1524 sqft
Come & see this spacious Edgewater Place Townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, & a 1 car GARAGE! Located in a gated community, all 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are located upstairs. Open and bright master bedroom with large private bathroom.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Bay Port Colony
1 Unit Available
6314 NEWTOWN CIRCLE
6314 Newtown Circle, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
744 sqft
REMODELED 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO IN A GATED COMMUNITY. 1ST FLOOR UNIT WITH PERSONAL GARAGE. TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, NEWER A/C, 4 POOLS IN THE COMMUNITY. STEPS FROM THE LAKE ACCESS.WATER/SEWER/GARAGE INCLUDED IN THE MONTHLY RENT.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
8907 N RIVER ROAD
8907 North River Road, Town 'n' Country, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
2496 sqft
Beautiful one story home in highly desirable River Chase Community near Westchase. This stunning home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, spacious den, formal living and dining room, family room and two car garage.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
8610 TIDAL BAY LANE
8610 Tidal Bay Lane, Town 'n' Country, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1554 sqft
Fabulous Lake/Pond front home in Country Chase subdivision. Third bedroom makes a great office with french doors. Community Pool and Playground just 4 doors down. Conveniently located to schools, shopping and Airport. A Must see! NO PETS PLEASE!

1 of 87

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
5929 MOHR ROAD
5929 Mohr Road, Town 'n' Country, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2208 sqft
WOW..Such a gorgeous mansion minutes from the airport, at the heart of the city yet on an acre of land with direct water access to Rocky Creek flowing into Tampa Bay.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
11333 QUIET FOREST DRIVE
11333 Quiet Forest Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2613 sqft
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. This well-maintained move-in ready home is located in the highly desirable Westchase area. The 4 bedroom/3 bath home includes a large bonus room and is located on an expansive conservation lot.

1 of 13

Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
9503 Somerset Island Ct
9503 Somerset Island Court, Town 'n' Country, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2828 sqft
Reduced Rental Rate for Longer Term Lease Agreement! - Great, Hamilton Park conservation view home. This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2 car garage large house has it all.
Results within 1 mile of Town 'n' Country
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Westchase
21 Units Available
West Park Village
9902 Brompton Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1499 sqft
Upscale apartment homes with in-unit laundry and designer tile kitchen backsplash. Residents can use a 24/7 cafe, pool and sundeck, and private courtyards on site. Close to shops and eateries of Westchase Town Center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
20 Units Available
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,284
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1343 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments include in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Residents have access to community pool, playground and tennis courts, plus a conference center and game room.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great northwest Tampa location close to Clearwater Beach, Citrus Park Mall and Countryside Mall. Beautiful pool and spa. Relaxing media lounge and 24-hour fitness center. Large, sunny apartments with new appliances.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
24 Units Available
Seazen Rocky Point
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,615
709 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,620
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1237 sqft
Our leasing office has officially reopened. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Westchase
1 Unit Available
10031 New Parke Rd
10031 New Parke Road, Westchase, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1488 sqft
This 2 story beautiful 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath features great upgrades. Half bath has inside utilities. Wood and Tile floors throughout 1st floor. Carpet upstairs with tiled bathrooms.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
10908 Covey Ct
10908 Covey Court, Citrus Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1250 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Tampa. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Cypress Glen
1 Unit Available
8810 CYPRESS HAMMOCK DRIVE
8810 Cypress Hammock Drive, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1662 sqft
Beautiful house, close to the Tampa International Airport, shopping mall .This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in the gated community of Cypress Glen.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Westchase
1 Unit Available
9612 ROYCE DRIVE
9612 Royce Drive, Westchase, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1680 sqft
Heres a chance to welcome the opportunity to reside in the heart of Westchase. Amazing location! The brick-faced facade townhome with its inviting covered front porch boasts 3 bedrooms 2.1 baths and 2 car garage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Westchase
1 Unit Available
10006 BRADWELL PLACE
10006 Bradwell Place, Westchase, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1452 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 car garage Townhome in Westpark Village behind Avenue at Westchase plaza. Nice open kitchen with granite counter tops that over look the living room. Nice patio at the back of the home. Very pretty home.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Westchase
1 Unit Available
10035 BENTLEY WAY
10035 Bentley Way, Westchase, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1452 sqft
PERFECT LOCATION! This townhome located in the heart of West Park Village of Westchase will meet all of your needs. 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, screened in lanai, 2 car garage featuring extra storage space. Tile flooring throughout the 1st floor.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
10110 TRANQUILITY WAY
10110 Tranquility Way, Citrus Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1240 sqft
Great two bedroom/two and a half bathrooms townhome with a garage in Cypress Cove. Easily accessible to the Veterans Expressway and close to the Citrus Park Towncenter.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Westchase
1 Unit Available
10409 GREENMONT DRIVE
10409 Greenmont Drive, Westchase, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3052 sqft
Stunning executive home in the GATED Greens of Westchase! Over 3000 square feet of home leaves room for everyone! 3 bedrooms downstairs and 1 bedroom and full bath upstairs. French doors lead to the dedicated home office.

1 of 10

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Westchase
1 Unit Available
9829 Meadow Field Cir
9829 Meadow Field Cir, Westchase, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
944 sqft
1bed/1bath/1car Apartment For RENT: 9829 Meadow Field Circle,Tampa, FL 33626 - Located in West Park Village in the prestigious Westchase with a neighborhood atmosphere. West Park Village amenities are included.
City Guide for Town 'n' Country, FL

Town 'n' Country may not be the most original name, but you've got to hand it to them. There isn't another city in Florida with a more confusing one.

Town ‘n’ Country is a census-designated place in Hillsborough County, Florida. The population is 78,442 and the town includes a number of creeks and parks. It wasn't settled until 1956, at which point it became a dairy farm! It stayed that way until it started getting suburbanized in the 1960s and 70s, but it still retains quite a bit of the old farm town feel. The town is growing fairly rapidly, probably due to spillover from Tampa and St. Petersburg, as well as its appealing location right near Florida's west coast. Homes are inexpensive and the cost of living is quite low, which are also appealing factors in today’s economy. The unemployment rate is slightly above average but job growth is on the rise. It’s a great place for students to live as the area is easily walkable and offers certain amenities that appeal to that demographic.

Having trouble with Craigslist Town 'n' Country? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Town 'n' Country, FL

Town 'n' Country apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTown 'n' Country 3 BedroomsTown 'n' Country Accessible Apartments
Town 'n' Country Apartments with BalconyTown 'n' Country Apartments with GarageTown 'n' Country Apartments with GymTown 'n' Country Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTown 'n' Country Apartments with Move-in Specials
Town 'n' Country Apartments with ParkingTown 'n' Country Apartments with PoolTown 'n' Country Apartments with Washer-DryerTown 'n' Country Dog Friendly ApartmentsTown 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg