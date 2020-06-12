/
3 bedroom apartments
144 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Town 'n' Country, FL
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1354 sqft
Stunning views and near the waterfront on a 1,000-acre nature preserve. Outstanding on-site amenities including a tennis court, pool, playground, coffee bar and walk-in closets. Dog grooming area and car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1240 sqft
Units include garbage disposal, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Community features 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, parking and pool. Located conveniently for commuters, close to major highways.
Town N County Park
8707 Jasmeen Garden Ct
8707 Jasmeen Garden Ct, Town 'n' Country, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1875 sqft
Available 07/01/20 High End Townhome - Property Id: 294568 High End, Gated Community, Shows Like a Model. Pictures taken when furnished. It is an unfurnished unit. This executive town home is located in Tampa, FL and is a 3 bedroom, 2.
Bay Crest Park
8419 Stillbrook Avenue
8419 Stillbrook Avenue, Town 'n' Country, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1233 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
6218 Oak Cluster Cir
6218 Oak Cluster Circle, Town 'n' Country, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1300 sqft
A 3 bedroom 2 bath 1300 sqft 2 story townhouse that has a fenced in backyard near tampa international airport.The home is located right off of the veterans expressway on w waters ave.
Bay Crest Park
8718 Thornwood Lane
8718 Thornwood Lane, Town 'n' Country, FL
A beautiful combination of a remodeled open floor plan and a large outdoor entertaining space, perfect for spending time by the water. This impeccable home features an ideal blend of quality materials and exceptional design.
Town N County Park
7506 SWINDON ROAD
7506 Swindon Road, Town 'n' Country, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1249 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the Town & Country of Tampa. This is a fantastic home with Two large bedrooms with plenty of closet spaces. Large kitchen.
West Bay
10024 OASIS PALM DRIVE
10024 Oasis Palm Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL
This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath and 2 car garage features a formal living and dining room. Kitchen is open to the family with a separate eating space. Upgrade kitchen with uniquely designed wood and glass cabinetry with built in wine rack.
Pinehurst
8505 EDGEWATER PLACE BOULEVARD
8505 Edgewater Place Boulevard, Town 'n' Country, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1524 sqft
Come & see this spacious Edgewater Place Townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, & a 1 car GARAGE! Located in a gated community, all 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are located upstairs. Open and bright master bedroom with large private bathroom.
8907 N RIVER ROAD
8907 North River Road, Town 'n' Country, FL
Beautiful one story home in highly desirable River Chase Community near Westchase. This stunning home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, spacious den, formal living and dining room, family room and two car garage.
8610 TIDAL BAY LANE
8610 Tidal Bay Lane, Town 'n' Country, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1554 sqft
Fabulous Lake/Pond front home in Country Chase subdivision. Third bedroom makes a great office with french doors. Community Pool and Playground just 4 doors down. Conveniently located to schools, shopping and Airport. A Must see! NO PETS PLEASE!
5929 MOHR ROAD
5929 Mohr Road, Town 'n' Country, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2208 sqft
WOW..Such a gorgeous mansion minutes from the airport, at the heart of the city yet on an acre of land with direct water access to Rocky Creek flowing into Tampa Bay.
11333 QUIET FOREST DRIVE
11333 Quiet Forest Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. This well-maintained move-in ready home is located in the highly desirable Westchase area. The 4 bedroom/3 bath home includes a large bonus room and is located on an expansive conservation lot.
9503 Somerset Island Ct
9503 Somerset Island Court, Town 'n' Country, FL
Reduced Rental Rate for Longer Term Lease Agreement! - Great, Hamilton Park conservation view home. This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2 car garage large house has it all.
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1343 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments include in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Residents have access to community pool, playground and tennis courts, plus a conference center and game room.
Seazen Rocky Point
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,830
1705 sqft
Our leasing office has officially reopened. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations.
5 Oaks at Westchase
8820 Thomas Oaks Dr, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1320 sqft
Welcome to 5 Oaks at Westchase. Our community of luxury apartments is ready to provide you with the sunny Florida lifestyle that you deserve.
Westchase
West Park Village
9902 Brompton Dr, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1499 sqft
Upscale apartment homes with in-unit laundry and designer tile kitchen backsplash. Residents can use a 24/7 cafe, pool and sundeck, and private courtyards on site. Close to shops and eateries of Westchase Town Center.
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy 3
7616 Courtney Campbell Causeway, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,390
1662 sqft
Jaw dropping Tampa Bay views*Parking garage - Property Id: 262089 Gorgeous bay view-6th (top) Waterfront luxury community with expansive views of Tampa Bay. Daily Dolphin and Manatee sightings. Boat dock with slips.
Westchase
10031 New Parke Rd
10031 New Parke Road, Westchase, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1488 sqft
This 2 story beautiful 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath features great upgrades. Half bath has inside utilities. Wood and Tile floors throughout 1st floor. Carpet upstairs with tiled bathrooms.
10908 Covey Ct
10908 Covey Court, Citrus Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1250 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Tampa. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.
Pinecrest West Park
8007 N Coolidge Ave
8007 North Coolidge Avenue, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
Tastefully remodeled - with newer upgraded bathrooms and updated Kitchen, fully fenced with huge backyard. Newer flooring, new appliances, and new roof. Move-In ready.
11204 MADISON PARK DRIVE
11204 Madison Park Drive, Citrus Park, FL
Nice and spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Citrus Park area! This home is nestled at the end of the street on a cul-de-sac and features design details like tray ceilings and arch ways.
Cypress Glen
8810 CYPRESS HAMMOCK DRIVE
8810 Cypress Hammock Drive, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
Beautiful house, close to the Tampa International Airport, shopping mall .This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in the gated community of Cypress Glen.
