244 Apartments for rent in Keystone, FL

Moving to Keystone

Keystone's a great place with friendly people, plenty of amenities, attractions and entertainment, and easy access to some of the most beautiful landscapes in the entire U.S. If you like the beach, you'll like living in Keystone, and if you like beautiful weather, you'll love being here. Consider it a place where you can enjoy the sun and the sand when you want it but escape to the relaxing air-conditioned cold of the indoors when you don't. Planning to move to central Florida and looking for condos for rent or rental apts? Keystone might be just the right place to start.

If you want to move to Keystone, the first step is to save up money. Rentals are sought-after here, since it's a beach and lake community. You'll want to be financially prepared when it comes time to commit to a rental place. You'll probably need enough for a deposit, your first month's rent and sometimes even your last month's rent! You'll also want to prepare all the necessary papers you'll need for rental when you're looking. When you find the apartment of your dreams, you're going to want to move on it so you don't lose out to someone else. Necessary documents vary from place to place, but you'll definitely want to bring copies of identification cards and papers, bank statements, tax returns, letters of reference from former landlords or employers and letters of employment. Check with the particular management companies before you go, because you'll want to make sure all your bases are covered. One of the best things about moving to Keystone? You can look anytime you want! The weather stays pretty nice there all year long. In the winter, the temperatures can be on the cool side - in the 50s and 60s, and in the summer it can get hot - in the 90s and 100s - but with the cool ocean breeze and chances to duck into air conditioning or the ocean now and then, all year long is a great time to search for a place in Keystone.