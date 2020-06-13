Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:19 AM

244 Apartments for rent in Keystone, FL

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
12635 WESTON DRIVE
12635 Weston Drive, Keystone, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1367 sqft
Great opportunity to live in the well kept community of Hampton Lakes in Main Street. For immediate move in! Walk to get your coffee, and groceries. The pool is just across the street.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14114 Oakham Street
14114 Oakham St., Keystone, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1522 sqft
Nicely located in beautiful Westchase away from all the hustle of a big city however when you are ready to get out its just minutes away from International Airport/Mall restaurants, clubs and beaches. Located in pristine area of West Tampa.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6908 JONES RD
6908 Jones Road, Keystone, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
2 Could be 3 bedroom 1 Bath on acre of Land No Dogs - 2 Could be 3 Bedroom 1Bath an acre of land, Quiet Country setting close to the Sun coast Parkway.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
14155 STILTON STREET
14155 Stilton Street, Keystone, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1367 sqft
This Beautiful Townhome in Hampton Lakes in Westchase area is for rent. It features include granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, Black Appliances, Laminate flooring throughout the home.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
14532 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE
14532 Mirabelle Vista Court, Keystone, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2073 sqft
Absolutely stunning townhome in the exclusive gated community of Waterchase, now available for lease. This 3 bedroom, 2 and half bath home has been updated beautifully with oversized white marble tile throughout the entire first floor.

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
14514 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE
14514 Mirabelle Vista Court, Keystone, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1792 sqft
This UNIQUE Waterchase town-home features tile on the main floor, new wood floors in the three bedrooms and bonus area upstairs, large master bedroom with two walk-in closets, Modern master bath has dual sinks, separate glass shower and garden tub.

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
12515 BASSBROOK LANE
12515 Bassbrook Lane, Keystone, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2327 sqft
IMMACULATELY MAINTAINED & BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED, LUXURY 3 STORY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN PRIME LOCATION -- HAMPTON LAKES @ MAIN STREET!! WOOD Tile throughout main living spaces & carpet in all bedrooms. Sprawling kitchen is an entertainers dream...

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Cheval West
1 Unit Available
19005 CHEMILLE DR
19005 Chemille Drive, Keystone, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2132 sqft
19005 CHEMILLE DR Available 06/01/20 4 Bed - 3 Bath Luxury home in Gated Community - Please call Jerry Van Slavens at (813) 310-8663 for more information on this home.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8511 NORTHTON GROVES BOULEVARD
8511 Northton Groves Blvd, Keystone, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3057 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED!!! This beautiful, completely furnished home has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with over 3,000 sf of living space. The home also has a 3 car garage. The home is spacious and perfect for a loving family.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Eagles
1 Unit Available
13217 ROYAL GEORGE AVENUE
13217 Royal George Avenue, Keystone, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1632 sqft
Immaculate home in The Eagles. Bamboo flooring in the foyer, great room, and dining room. All wet areas boast beautiful stone look tile. Large kitchen with plantation shutters and laundry room with washer/dryer included.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
11521 INNFIELDS DRIVE
11521 Innfields Drive, Keystone, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1350 sqft
Lovely guest home nestled on a large equestrian property. 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, plus a BONUS ROOM, inside a gated horse farm. Updated modern kitchen with real wood cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
30 Units Available
Avana Westchase
12201 Lexington Park Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,374
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,871
1442 sqft
Units feature laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Just 13 miles from Tampa International Airport and 18 miles from downtown Tampa.
Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
$
9 Units Available
The Marq Highland Park Apartments
11571 Fountainhead Dr, Westchase, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,265
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1117 sqft
Located in Tampa's stylish Westchase neighborhood, near shopping, dining and many of the city's high tech companies. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with high-end finishes like granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
$
14 Units Available
Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1285 sqft
Located close to shopping and dining in Westchase, Odessa and Safety Harbor. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer. There's also a 24-hour gym, clubhouse and swimming pool on premises.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
Preserve at Westchase
12349 W Linebaugh Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,568
1276 sqft
Recently renovated community near the Westchase Golf Course. On-site amenities include a pool, basketball court, and 24-hour gym. Updates in units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and updated appliances. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
20 Units Available
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1386 sqft
Located alongside a beautiful nature preserve, these apartments are also only minutes away from entertainment, dining and shopping. Units are available in varying floor plans, offering in-house laundry and private balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Citrus Village
7940 Citrus Garden Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with ceramic tile floors and in-unit laundry. Residents get access to a clubhouse, game room and pool. Close to Citrus Park Sports Complex. Near Veterans Expressway.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
18 Units Available
The Iris at Northpointe
17000 Fountainside Loop, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,207
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1394 sqft
Nestled amongst a lake-dappled landscape full of palm trees and oak trees dripping in lacy Spanish moss, life at The Iris at Northpointe offers a peaceful, tropical escape from the ordinary.
Last updated June 13 at 06:20am
28 Units Available
Camden Westchase Park
12112 Sugarloaf Key St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1252 sqft
Countryside Malls and Citrus Park are both just short drives from this property. Community features include pool, coffee bar, game room, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Units feature hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
The Retreat at Trinity
11408 Billfish Circle, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,545
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with breakfast bars and large walk-in closets. Amenities include a coffee bar, internet cafe, game room and swimming pool. Convenient location near shopping and dining.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Tuscano at Suncoast
1 Unit Available
1410 Villa Capri Cir # 1-308
1410 Villa Capri Circle, Odessa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1131 sqft
2 BED 3.5 BATH PLUS A LOFT CONDO IN A GATED COMMUNITY. 3RD FLOOR UNIT W/WOODEN DECK PATIO OVERLOOKING A SCENIC POND & COMMUNITY POOL.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
14810 Del Valle Rd
14810 Del Valle Road, Citrus Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1500 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Tampa. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Swan View Townhomes
1 Unit Available
16557 Swan View Circle
16557 Swan View Circle, Odessa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1240 sqft
See the Video Property Tour Great 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath 2-story townhome in the Swan View Townhomes community. Flooring is carpet and tile. There are ceiling fans and mini blinds throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
11742 LAKE BOULEVARD
11742 Lake Boulevard, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2334 sqft
Move-in ready rental in the popular Trinity area available 7/10/2020. This home is 2334 sq ft., has 4 BD, 2.5 BA, separate dining space and loft/game room. Grand 2-story foyer. Great amount of living space with open floor concept.
City GuideKeystone
Keystone is a suburb of Tampa, Fl., and over 11 major motion pictures have been filmed in the area, including "Blood Sport," "China Moon," "Cocoon," "Edward Scissorhands," "Lethal Weapon III," "My Girl," "Wilder Napalm," "Sneakers," "Parent Trap II," "Once Upon a Time in America," "Forever Mine" and "Ocean's 11."

Tampa is one of the state's most popular cities on its west coast. It makes sense then, that Keystone is one of the best suburbs in the state. The city is a popular exurb for Tampa, meaning it's a place where people go at night when the sun is down to relax and get away from the hustle and bustle. Keystone itself feels like a small town, but it's anything but. About 24,000 people live here, so it's also a good place to get to know your neighbors.

Moving to Keystone

Keystone's a great place with friendly people, plenty of amenities, attractions and entertainment, and easy access to some of the most beautiful landscapes in the entire U.S. If you like the beach, you'll like living in Keystone, and if you like beautiful weather, you'll love being here. Consider it a place where you can enjoy the sun and the sand when you want it but escape to the relaxing air-conditioned cold of the indoors when you don't. Planning to move to central Florida and looking for condos for rent or rental apts? Keystone might be just the right place to start.

If you want to move to Keystone, the first step is to save up money. Rentals are sought-after here, since it's a beach and lake community. You'll want to be financially prepared when it comes time to commit to a rental place. You'll probably need enough for a deposit, your first month's rent and sometimes even your last month's rent! You'll also want to prepare all the necessary papers you'll need for rental when you're looking. When you find the apartment of your dreams, you're going to want to move on it so you don't lose out to someone else. Necessary documents vary from place to place, but you'll definitely want to bring copies of identification cards and papers, bank statements, tax returns, letters of reference from former landlords or employers and letters of employment. Check with the particular management companies before you go, because you'll want to make sure all your bases are covered. One of the best things about moving to Keystone? You can look anytime you want! The weather stays pretty nice there all year long. In the winter, the temperatures can be on the cool side - in the 50s and 60s, and in the summer it can get hot - in the 90s and 100s - but with the cool ocean breeze and chances to duck into air conditioning or the ocean now and then, all year long is a great time to search for a place in Keystone.

Keystone Neighborhoods

So, you want to find houses, condos or three-bedroom apartments for rent in Keystone? You're in luck. The place is teeming with rental options, and you can even find specials such as furnished apartments and month-to-month deals because the community is also a beach and vacation community. Even though Keystone is a suburb, it has its own neighborhoods. The flavor of the areas within the city vary, so it will definitely pay to do your research before you take the leap and move.

Northeast Keystone/Odessa: People often confuse Odessa and Keystone because Keystone is technically a part of the larger town. The part of Keystone that overlaps with Odessa feels like a very small suburban community with tons of homes and apartments to rent. You can find lots of shopping and restaurants here if you don't want to drive all the way into Tampa for your entertainment.

Western Keystone: Western Keystone is closest to the beach and has the largest number of rental properties, with lots of people coming in and out. Expect to find laid-back neighborhoods but also lots of little shops, such as convenience stores and groceries - perfect for packing your cooler before heading down to the beach in Tampa.

Eastern Keystone: The eastern side of Keystone is farthest from the ocean, but that doesn't mean you're away from water! In fact, Eastern Keystone is filled with lakes and waterfront property. The biggest lake in town is Keystone Lake, followed by Island Ford Lake. There are huge mansions and beautiful properties on the lake, and this is definitely the most upscale place in Keystone.

Living in Keystone

People in Keystone live there mostly because it's close to Tampa. Tampa is an awesome beachside city on the gulf side of Florida. Not only does the town have miles and miles of beach (great for sunning and swimming), it also has great attractions, restaurants, bars and much more. Love sports? Check out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, an NFL football team, or the games of the University of South Florida, also in the area. You can find world-class dining and excellent clubs that stay open all night -- you'll literally have something to do all the time.

You don't have to go to Tampa, though, to enjoy the place you live. In fact, Keystone has many things to do that will keep you busy. You can go out to eat, enjoy a bar or even enjoy some time on the water. If you like being a part of the community, Keystone fosters this with a great Keystone Recreation Center; you can book your own private events or go to events to meet your neighbors. Like to ride horses? There are tons of opportunities in Keystone. You can check out Cypress Trail Farms, Rose Hill Ponies, Stonewood Stables or CK's Farm & Ranch Services. If you want to learn to ride, check out the Arbordale Riding Academy, also located in Keystone. Enjoy a bustling city center around Keystone's lakes and the rec center, where dining specialties like Tommy's Paradise Grill bring Keystone residents together. Moving here feels a lot like real life and a vacation all rolled into one.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Keystone?
The average rent price for Keystone rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,210.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Keystone?
Some of the colleges located in the Keystone area include Florida Southern College, Ringling College of Art and Design, University of South Florida-Main Campus, Altierus Career College-Tampa, and University of South Florida-St Petersburg. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Keystone?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Keystone from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.

