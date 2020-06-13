244 Apartments for rent in Keystone, FL📍
Tampa is one of the state's most popular cities on its west coast. It makes sense then, that Keystone is one of the best suburbs in the state. The city is a popular exurb for Tampa, meaning it's a place where people go at night when the sun is down to relax and get away from the hustle and bustle. Keystone itself feels like a small town, but it's anything but. About 24,000 people live here, so it's also a good place to get to know your neighbors.
Keystone's a great place with friendly people, plenty of amenities, attractions and entertainment, and easy access to some of the most beautiful landscapes in the entire U.S. If you like the beach, you'll like living in Keystone, and if you like beautiful weather, you'll love being here. Consider it a place where you can enjoy the sun and the sand when you want it but escape to the relaxing air-conditioned cold of the indoors when you don't. Planning to move to central Florida and looking for condos for rent or rental apts? Keystone might be just the right place to start.
If you want to move to Keystone, the first step is to save up money. Rentals are sought-after here, since it's a beach and lake community. You'll want to be financially prepared when it comes time to commit to a rental place. You'll probably need enough for a deposit, your first month's rent and sometimes even your last month's rent! You'll also want to prepare all the necessary papers you'll need for rental when you're looking. When you find the apartment of your dreams, you're going to want to move on it so you don't lose out to someone else. Necessary documents vary from place to place, but you'll definitely want to bring copies of identification cards and papers, bank statements, tax returns, letters of reference from former landlords or employers and letters of employment. Check with the particular management companies before you go, because you'll want to make sure all your bases are covered. One of the best things about moving to Keystone? You can look anytime you want! The weather stays pretty nice there all year long. In the winter, the temperatures can be on the cool side - in the 50s and 60s, and in the summer it can get hot - in the 90s and 100s - but with the cool ocean breeze and chances to duck into air conditioning or the ocean now and then, all year long is a great time to search for a place in Keystone.
So, you want to find houses, condos or three-bedroom apartments for rent in Keystone? You're in luck. The place is teeming with rental options, and you can even find specials such as furnished apartments and month-to-month deals because the community is also a beach and vacation community. Even though Keystone is a suburb, it has its own neighborhoods. The flavor of the areas within the city vary, so it will definitely pay to do your research before you take the leap and move.
Northeast Keystone/Odessa: People often confuse Odessa and Keystone because Keystone is technically a part of the larger town. The part of Keystone that overlaps with Odessa feels like a very small suburban community with tons of homes and apartments to rent. You can find lots of shopping and restaurants here if you don't want to drive all the way into Tampa for your entertainment.
Western Keystone: Western Keystone is closest to the beach and has the largest number of rental properties, with lots of people coming in and out. Expect to find laid-back neighborhoods but also lots of little shops, such as convenience stores and groceries - perfect for packing your cooler before heading down to the beach in Tampa.
Eastern Keystone: The eastern side of Keystone is farthest from the ocean, but that doesn't mean you're away from water! In fact, Eastern Keystone is filled with lakes and waterfront property. The biggest lake in town is Keystone Lake, followed by Island Ford Lake. There are huge mansions and beautiful properties on the lake, and this is definitely the most upscale place in Keystone.
People in Keystone live there mostly because it's close to Tampa. Tampa is an awesome beachside city on the gulf side of Florida. Not only does the town have miles and miles of beach (great for sunning and swimming), it also has great attractions, restaurants, bars and much more. Love sports? Check out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, an NFL football team, or the games of the University of South Florida, also in the area. You can find world-class dining and excellent clubs that stay open all night -- you'll literally have something to do all the time.
You don't have to go to Tampa, though, to enjoy the place you live. In fact, Keystone has many things to do that will keep you busy. You can go out to eat, enjoy a bar or even enjoy some time on the water. If you like being a part of the community, Keystone fosters this with a great Keystone Recreation Center; you can book your own private events or go to events to meet your neighbors. Like to ride horses? There are tons of opportunities in Keystone. You can check out Cypress Trail Farms, Rose Hill Ponies, Stonewood Stables or CK's Farm & Ranch Services. If you want to learn to ride, check out the Arbordale Riding Academy, also located in Keystone. Enjoy a bustling city center around Keystone's lakes and the rec center, where dining specialties like Tommy's Paradise Grill bring Keystone residents together. Moving here feels a lot like real life and a vacation all rolled into one.