Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

295 Apartments for rent in East Lake, FL

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
56 Units Available
Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd, East Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1387 sqft
Private retreat with fountains, ponds and access to three pools. Outdoor gas grilling stations. Open living areas with ceramic flooring. Just minutes from John Chestnut Park.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
202 Woodlake Wynde
202 Woodlake Wynde, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
930 sqft
Tranquil 2 bedroom Lake-front Furnished - Property Id: 297648 WATERFRONT FURNISHED CONDO WITH VAULTED CEILINGS AND PLENTY OF LIGHT. In the exclusive, gated East Lake Woodlands Community this is a LAKE-FRONT, CORNER unit with high vaulted ceilings.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
422 Appaloosa Rd
422 Appaloosa Road, East Lake, FL
7 Bedrooms
$6,500
4977 sqft
Huge acreage home 7/4 on Keystone Rd. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Gorgeous, 7 bedroom 4 bathroom home for rent on 2.5 acre, gated lot in the peaceful, desired equestrian community of Keystone Ranchettes.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pine Ridge At Lake Tarpon Village
1 Unit Available
1236 Pine Ridge Circle Unit C-02
1236 Pine Ridge Circle West, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1040 sqft
Beautiful Furnished 2 bedrooms 2 bath second-floor condo FL! - Beautiful Furnished 2 bedrooms 2 bath second-floor condo. Inside washer and dryer, and screened-in lanai with a view of private wooded conservation. Exterior storage closet.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
284 Woodlake Wynde
284 Woodlake Wynde, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
930 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 if you need one month temporary housing. Available from April 1 2020 at off season rate of $1300 plus tax NO PETS sorry. 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with a great view. Just bring your clothes and food.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1274 Clays Trl
1274 Clays Trail, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1450 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 or text for Up to a yearly rental - and to see this wonderful Furnished Downstairs with Garage 2 bedroom 2 bath. Master and Guest room are both Queen size beds with Flat screen TVs in all rooms.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
129 Woodlake Wynde
129 Woodlake Wynde, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
930 sqft
Call Tom Gaspari 727-642-3678 Fully Furnished ground floor unit in East Lake Woodlands.Near Community pool. Split bedroom. Enjoy 2 patios, one in front overlooking parking area and one in back overlooking nature.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
278 Cypress Ln
278 Cypress Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
982 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 to see this Vacation get away. It is a great upstairs 2 bedroom 2 bath looking at relaxing water from the screened in balcony patio. Full size Washer and Dryer for your onvenience.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
20 Woodlake Pl
20 Woodlake Place, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
930 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard at 813-514-5222 to see this private upstairs 2 bedroom 2 bath corner vacation paradise within the popular East Lake Woodlands Golfing community. Fully gated and a 24/7 guard to let your guests in.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
935 Riverside Ridge Road
935 Riverside Ridge Road, East Lake, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,400
4470 sqft
Situated in the Riverside neighborhood, this fabulous country estate spans acres of manicured lawns, mature landscaping, meandering paved walkways, a gazebo, and a pond with a fountain all backing up to your own nature preserve.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pine Ridge At Lake Tarpon Village
1 Unit Available
1182 Pine Ridge Circle W. Unit E3
1182 Pine Ridge Circle West, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1040 sqft
Short-Term 2BR/2BA Furnished Condo in Peaceful Pine Ridge - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. 3-12 months SHORT-TERM RENTAL. Live the relaxed Floridian lifestyle in this beautifully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath second floor condo.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
298 Cypress Lane
298 Cypress Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
920 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo has been completely updated and is fully furnished and move in ready. The community offers a guard gated entrance, a no maintenance lifestyle.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
102 Lindsay Lane
102 Lindsay Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1600 sqft
Rent to own your next home! Stop throwing your money away on rent and own a beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in East Lake Woodlands Community.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
390 S WOODLANDS DRIVE
390 Woodlands Drive, East Lake, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1730 sqft
Available today; Rare 4 bedrooms, 2-bathroom home style villa in East Lake Woodlands with a 1 car GARAGE. Very private open patio deck and entrance walkway, Atrium in center of home allows for a creative setting.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1719 ARABIAN LANE
1719 Arabian Lane, East Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1870 sqft
Come see this 3 bed 2.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
160 CYPRESS LANE
160 Cypress Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
982 sqft
Pet Friendly! Well maintained 2 bedroom 2 bath second floor condo in desirable East Lake Woodlands. Fresh paint and new flooring make this the place to live.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
117 CARYL WAY
117 Caryl Way, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1151 sqft
A truly unique condo, this lovely spacious residence has been remodeled with all the right angles and open spaces for spectacular living! Ground floor condo in gated East Lake Woodlands! Enter to find updated kitchen with stainless appliances, wood

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Pine Ridge At Lake Tarpon Village
1 Unit Available
1151 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE W
1151 Pine Ridge Circle West, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1085 sqft
EAST LAKE AREA FULLY FURNISHED SUMMER SEASONAL! -- with a BEAUTIFUL POND AND FOUNTAIN VIEW! Comfortable first floor 1,085 Sq. Ft. 2 Bedroom, 2 Baths, screened porch, eat-in-kitchen, full size laundry room. No pet, no smoking unit.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Tarpon Woods
1 Unit Available
3505 TARPON WOODS BOULEVARD
3505 Tarpon Woods Boulevard, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1336 sqft
Beautiful open and airy condo with Pond Views. Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath , split plan for extra privacy. Spacious kitchen with a separate room with full size laundry.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
306 MEADOW LANE
306 Meadow Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
875 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020. ENJOY this IMMACULATE, ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED 2 Bedroom & 2 Bath Condo in GATED COMMUNITY with 24 hour security. Completely FURNISHED only bring your personal belongings. LIGHT & BRIGHT with Upgrades GALORE.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
109 WOODLAKE WYNDE
109 Woodlake Wynde, East Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
650 sqft
MOVE IN READY NOW IMPECCABLY UPDATED, GROUND FLOOR CONDO NICELY FURNISHED. DIRECTLY ACROSS from the Community POOL. Located in GATED EAST LAKE WOODLANDS GOLF COMMUNITY. UPDATED CABINETRY in Kitchen and Bathroom with Ceramic Tile Floors.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Tarpon Woods
1 Unit Available
1400 TARPON WOODS BOULEVARD
1400 Tarpon Woods Boulevard, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1155 sqft
Can be rented seasonally $1950 + tax (Jan 1 to Apr 30) $1650 + tax December, $1350 + tax (May 1 to Nov 30). Security deposit is one months rent.

Last updated February 20 at 07:41pm
Quail Forest
1 Unit Available
110 DALE PLACE
110 Dale Place, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1250 sqft
No pets, please.
Results within 1 mile of East Lake
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way, Palm Harbor, FL
Studio
$924
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,119
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1092 sqft
Comfortable apartment complex with a resort-style pool and jacuzzi, fitness center and lighted tennis court. Units feature updated kitchens and bathrooms, private patios and extra storage.
City GuideEast Lake
Don't call it Hillsborough Country. Seriously, you're thinking of a different East Lake. This one resides in Pinnellas, and it couldn't be happier.

East Lake, Florida, is a small town in Pinnellas County with a population of around 30,000. Although it is often confused with a town of the same name over the border in Hillsborough County, if you are looking for a welcoming neighborhood, this East Lake is the place to be (although the other's nice too, we're sure).

Finding an Apartment in East Lake

The vacancy rate is also pretty low at only 3.8 percent, which means you'll have to fight pretty hard for your seat at the East Lake table. If you do manage to find an apartment, you'll be rewarded by welcoming leafy suburban neighborhoods and plenty of recreational opportunities. To maximize your chance of landing a comfortable pad for yourself, be prepared - collect references from employers and previous landlords, proof of your income, and credit checks before heading out on your house hunt. Be patient - it might take a few weeks to find your dream rental home in East Lake, but the search will be worth it in the end.

East Lake Neighborhoods

East Lake Center: Even the center of East Lake isn't exactly a buzzing urban metropolis. Instead, you'll find generously sized luxury apartments in large complexes straddling Pinnellas County Route 611, which will be your main route out of East Lake if you need to commute South to Clearwater or north to New Port Richey. Amenities here include the East Lake Community Library. The neighborhood is bordered on the West by the vast Lake Tarpon.

East Lake Rd / Mcmullen Booth Rd: This compact neighborhood contains a plentiful supply of studio and one bedroom apartments, as well as a few small homes. With a higher vacancy rate of 11 percent, you stand a better chance of finding a property here than in other nearby neighborhoods.

Route 19 / Lake Tarpon Drive: Located to the southwest of East Lake, it's close to the larger town of Palm Harbor. Rents here aren't too steep, and there is a good range of small-to-medium-sized homes to choose from. The area has an unusually high vacancy rate.

Keystone Rd: Way out west is the area around Keystone Road. Places to rent come up frequently in this area, so it could be a good place to look if you are struggling to find an rental apartment closer to the center of East Lake.

Life's too short to deal with the hassle of big-city life: this is your chance to slow down and relax in the community of East Lake.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in East Lake?
The average rent price for East Lake rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,640.
What colleges and universities are located in or around East Lake?
Some of the colleges located in the East Lake area include Florida Southern College, Ringling College of Art and Design, University of South Florida-Main Campus, Altierus Career College-Tampa, and University of South Florida-St Petersburg. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to East Lake?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to East Lake from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.

