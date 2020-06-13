295 Apartments for rent in East Lake, FL📍
East Lake, Florida, is a small town in Pinnellas County with a population of around 30,000. Although it is often confused with a town of the same name over the border in Hillsborough County, if you are looking for a welcoming neighborhood, this East Lake is the place to be (although the other's nice too, we're sure).
The vacancy rate is also pretty low at only 3.8 percent, which means you'll have to fight pretty hard for your seat at the East Lake table. If you do manage to find an apartment, you'll be rewarded by welcoming leafy suburban neighborhoods and plenty of recreational opportunities. To maximize your chance of landing a comfortable pad for yourself, be prepared - collect references from employers and previous landlords, proof of your income, and credit checks before heading out on your house hunt. Be patient - it might take a few weeks to find your dream rental home in East Lake, but the search will be worth it in the end.
East Lake Center: Even the center of East Lake isn't exactly a buzzing urban metropolis. Instead, you'll find generously sized luxury apartments in large complexes straddling Pinnellas County Route 611, which will be your main route out of East Lake if you need to commute South to Clearwater or north to New Port Richey. Amenities here include the East Lake Community Library. The neighborhood is bordered on the West by the vast Lake Tarpon.
East Lake Rd / Mcmullen Booth Rd: This compact neighborhood contains a plentiful supply of studio and one bedroom apartments, as well as a few small homes. With a higher vacancy rate of 11 percent, you stand a better chance of finding a property here than in other nearby neighborhoods.
Route 19 / Lake Tarpon Drive: Located to the southwest of East Lake, it's close to the larger town of Palm Harbor. Rents here aren't too steep, and there is a good range of small-to-medium-sized homes to choose from. The area has an unusually high vacancy rate.
Keystone Rd: Way out west is the area around Keystone Road. Places to rent come up frequently in this area, so it could be a good place to look if you are struggling to find an rental apartment closer to the center of East Lake.
Life's too short to deal with the hassle of big-city life: this is your chance to slow down and relax in the community of East Lake.