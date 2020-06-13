Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:17 AM

356 Apartments for rent in Oldsmar, FL

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
223 Countryside Key Blvd
223 Countryside Key Boulevard, Oldsmar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1105 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 to see this great partially furnished OR NOT townhome. This charming 2 BR, 1 1/2 BA townhome is the perfect home. Great Schools, close to shopping and dining.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2505 ARCH AVENUE
2505 Arch Avenue, Oldsmar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1888 sqft
Ormond plan with stylish oversized plank tile on the main level. Large open kitchen, dining and great room area with multi glass sliding door onto screened in lanai.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
3656 MERIDEN AVENUE
3656 Meriden Avenue, Oldsmar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$910
975 sqft
*DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS STILL IN HOME* AVAILABLE 7/1/2020 THIS APARTMENT IS IN A TRIPLEX 3656 Meriden Ave Apt A Oldsmar, FL 34677 Living Room 2 Bedrooms 1.

Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
1 Unit Available
520 PINEWOOD DRIVE
520 Pinewood Drive, Oldsmar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1632 sqft
This is a must-see!!!! Beautifully updated 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located on a quiet culdesac very close to Tampa and the beaches. Perfect location.

Last updated December 19 at 08:23pm
1 Unit Available
131 BUCKINGHAM AVENUE W
131 Buckingham Avenue West, Oldsmar, FL
1 Bedroom
$745
550 sqft
UPDATED 1 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM, IN A QUIET OLDSMAR AREA VERY CLOSE TO SAFETY HARBOR, CLEARWATER, COUNTRYSIDE MALL WITH EASY ACCESS TO TAMPA. VILLA FEATURES, NEW KITCHEN, NEW BATHROOM, NEW TILE, FRESH PAINT, NEW APPLIANCES AND MUCH MORE. A MUST SEE.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
20 Units Available
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,284
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1343 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments include in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Residents have access to community pool, playground and tennis courts, plus a conference center and game room.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,634
1367 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way, Palm Harbor, FL
Studio
$924
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,119
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1092 sqft
Comfortable apartment complex with a resort-style pool and jacuzzi, fitness center and lighted tennis court. Units feature updated kitchens and bathrooms, private patios and extra storage.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
The Boot Ranch
1350 Seagate Dr, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1327 sqft
This community is in the Palm Harbor area and just moments from shopping at The Shoppes of Boot Ranch. Various amenities include garage parking, onsite laundry, clubhouse and tennis court. Apartments have walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great northwest Tampa location close to Clearwater Beach, Citrus Park Mall and Countryside Mall. Beautiful pool and spa. Relaxing media lounge and 24-hour fitness center. Large, sunny apartments with new appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,180
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1300 sqft
Right off the canal. Private lake area with incredible views. A recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly. On-site volleyball, grill area, fit pit, and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows a short drive from Tampa. Beautiful grounds with views of Lake George offer residents a screened-in poolside lounge, fitness center and yoga studio.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
5 Units Available
Forest Creek
13500 Rodgers Ave, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$984
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Finding apartment home living in Largo, Florida has never been easier! Forest Creek is conveniently located at 13500 Rodgers Ave, near major thoroughfares like Interstate 275 and US Highway 19.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Melrose On The Bay
16321 Bolesta Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$845
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,264
1100 sqft
Tucked away on 34 acres of rustic terrain, Melrose on the Bay is the perfect place to call home. You will find the quaint solitude that you that you seek.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
202 Woodlake Wynde
202 Woodlake Wynde, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
930 sqft
Tranquil 2 bedroom Lake-front Furnished - Property Id: 297648 WATERFRONT FURNISHED CONDO WITH VAULTED CEILINGS AND PLENTY OF LIGHT. In the exclusive, gated East Lake Woodlands Community this is a LAKE-FRONT, CORNER unit with high vaulted ceilings.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13660 Forest Lake Dr
13660 Forest Lake Drive, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1133 sqft
13660 Forest Lake Dr Available 07/01/20 Forest Lakes at Largo Fantasitc Townhome in Forest Lakes at Largo 2br/1.5 bath - community pool - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Nice, Quiet Townhome Community in Forest Lake at Largo.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
2969 Bonaventure Cir 202
2969 Boneventure Circle, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Updated spacious 2 br/2br minutes from the beach! - Property Id: 3066 Fabulous spacious two bedroom two bath condo.This condo is located in a lovely community with park like setting and nature views from the screen porch.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Briar Creek
1 Unit Available
58 Birch Creek Drive
58 Birch Creek Drive, Safety Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1250 sqft
Double wide mobile home in Briar Creek - Property Id: 292400 Large double wide 1250 sq ft air conditioned mobile home in the 55+ Briar Creek community. Corner lot with view of pond. Large indoor laundry room.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
6980 Ulmerton R
6980 Ulmerton Road, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1863 sqft
Great for 2 or 3 people Furnished - 800 Sq Ft 1 Month Minimum Next to Aventura & Sunny Isles Beach ( 5 minutes from the beach & Aventura Mall ) 2 Bedrooms 1 Full Bath Plenty of Parking Laundry room Available with Coins Great Management Well

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
284 Woodlake Wynde
284 Woodlake Wynde, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
930 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 if you need one month temporary housing. Available from April 1 2020 at off season rate of $1300 plus tax NO PETS sorry. 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with a great view. Just bring your clothes and food.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1274 Clays Trl
1274 Clays Trail, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1450 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 or text for Up to a yearly rental - and to see this wonderful Furnished Downstairs with Garage 2 bedroom 2 bath. Master and Guest room are both Queen size beds with Flat screen TVs in all rooms.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
129 Woodlake Wynde
129 Woodlake Wynde, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
930 sqft
Call Tom Gaspari 727-642-3678 Fully Furnished ground floor unit in East Lake Woodlands.Near Community pool. Split bedroom. Enjoy 2 patios, one in front overlooking parking area and one in back overlooking nature.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
278 Cypress Ln
278 Cypress Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
982 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 to see this Vacation get away. It is a great upstairs 2 bedroom 2 bath looking at relaxing water from the screened in balcony patio. Full size Washer and Dryer for your onvenience.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
20 Woodlake Pl
20 Woodlake Place, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
930 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard at 813-514-5222 to see this private upstairs 2 bedroom 2 bath corner vacation paradise within the popular East Lake Woodlands Golfing community. Fully gated and a 24/7 guard to let your guests in.

Median Rent in Oldsmar

Last updated Apr. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Oldsmar is $983, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,223.
Studio
$861
1 Bed
$983
2 Beds
$1,223
3+ Beds
$1,618
City GuideOldsmar
The name of Oldsmar dates back to 1913 when the Oldsmobile auto pioneer, Ransom Eli Olds, purchased a large slice of land at the north of Tampa Bay for property development.

The city of Oldsmar resides in Pinellas County, Florida. As of the 2010 census, the population was estimated to be just shy of 14,000. The city enjoys average summer high temperatures of 90 degrees in July, while the average lows for the year in January drop down to a mild 50 degrees. You know what this means? You could really wear shorts all year long if you want to.

Moving to Oldsmar

What to Expect

The cost of living in Oldsmar is a little less than the Florida average and the national average, although don't expect to save too much of the green. In terms of weather, it's Florida for crying out loud! Avoid moving in the rainier months of June through September and you'll be good to go.

When to Begin Looking

You should allow at least four weeks to locate to an apartment or rental house in Oldsmar. There's a relatively high demand for housing, so don't procrastinate, will you?

What You Need

When you're out and about searching for a rental place, be sure to take the typical rental accoutrements with you. This will include proof of your current employment and income, solid references from previous landlords -- three is plenty enough, and don't forget to take some cash in-pocket, enough to pay for the first month's rent or deposit, which is frequently a prerequisite of renting.

Neighborhoods in Oldsmar

There is a reasonable choice of rentals available in Oldsmar, so it's simply a matter of searching to find the one that suits your requirements best. Nevertheless, don't be tempted to hang around when you do find a place. Instead, hand over the deposit and complete the necessary paperwork, and you'll be sitting pretty!

Cypress Lakes Preserve: Only 20 miles from Tampa Airport in a quiet part of Oldsmar, Cypress Lakes Preserve provides an excellent opportunity to find serviced apartments and rental homes.

Caryl Way: A peaceful location in Oldsmar with views over the golf course at Eastlake Woodlands Country Club, Caryl Way offers a variety of 3-bedroom houses for rent and apartments for rent in an area that experiences exceptionally low crime rates. In close proximity is a single grocery store and no less than 20 restaurants.

Countryside Key Boulevard: With a WalkScore of 58, Countryside Key Boulevard affords plenty of local amenities within close proximity, including a bank and nine restaurants. AMC Woodlands Square 20 theater is also in this area, so you'll always be able to catch the latest flick.

Lindsay Lane: Situated beside the North Golf Course of Eastlake Woodlands, Lindsay Lane offers a healthy variety of rental condos with supreme views over the green "baize" of the golf course.

Emerald Bay Drive: Within easy commuting distance to Tampa Airport and the coast, and with two banks, a grocery store and no less than 20 restaurants in close proximity, Emerald Bay Drive makes for an ideal location within the Oldsmar vicinity.

Life in Oldsmar

Getting Around

The closest major airport to Oldsmar is St Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport in Saint Petersburg, Florida, around 12 miles away. Otherwise, Tampa International Airport in Tampa, is situated 13 miles from the city of Oldsmar. The nearest train station to Oldsmar is at Clearwater, some 5.7 miles from the center of Oldsmar.

Keeping Busy

How do folks who reside in Oldsmar keep themselves busy? Oldsmar Historical State Museum on State Street West, shares the history of the small city with its visitors. The museum is open for limited hours through the week, but it's well worth a visit if you wish to learn about Oldsmar's progress from the early years. For folks who like a flutter on the horses, Tampa Bay Downs on the aptly named Racetrack Road in Tampa, offers a pleasant and fun day out at the races - providing of course that your flutter pays off! Oldsmar's restaurants are plentiful. Aki Sushi Restaurant on Tampa Road, Oldsmar, specializes in - you guessed it - sushi! The restaurant is a small family run affair, and the food as well as the service are said to be excellent! Pacific Thai Cuisine Restaurant also located on Tampa Road in Oldsmar is another top-notch Asian option. Again, the food is said to be overwhelmingly good, while the service is friendly and welcoming. FlameStone American Grill Restaurant on, would you believe, Tampa Road, Oldsmar, does American cuisine at its' finest. While you're there, be sure to try one (or more) of their cocktails, which have a reputation for being deliciously tasty and mesmerizingly strong!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Oldsmar?
In Oldsmar, the median rent is $861 for a studio, $983 for a 1-bedroom, $1,223 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,618 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Oldsmar, check out our monthly Oldsmar Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Oldsmar?
Some of the colleges located in the Oldsmar area include Florida Southern College, Ringling College of Art and Design, University of South Florida-Main Campus, Altierus Career College-Tampa, and University of South Florida-St Petersburg. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Oldsmar?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Oldsmar from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.

