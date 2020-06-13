356 Apartments for rent in Oldsmar, FL📍
The city of Oldsmar resides in Pinellas County, Florida. As of the 2010 census, the population was estimated to be just shy of 14,000. The city enjoys average summer high temperatures of 90 degrees in July, while the average lows for the year in January drop down to a mild 50 degrees. You know what this means? You could really wear shorts all year long if you want to.
What to Expect
The cost of living in Oldsmar is a little less than the Florida average and the national average, although don't expect to save too much of the green. In terms of weather, it's Florida for crying out loud! Avoid moving in the rainier months of June through September and you'll be good to go.
When to Begin Looking
You should allow at least four weeks to locate to an apartment or rental house in Oldsmar. There's a relatively high demand for housing, so don't procrastinate, will you?
What You Need
When you're out and about searching for a rental place, be sure to take the typical rental accoutrements with you. This will include proof of your current employment and income, solid references from previous landlords -- three is plenty enough, and don't forget to take some cash in-pocket, enough to pay for the first month's rent or deposit, which is frequently a prerequisite of renting.
There is a reasonable choice of rentals available in Oldsmar, so it's simply a matter of searching to find the one that suits your requirements best. Nevertheless, don't be tempted to hang around when you do find a place. Instead, hand over the deposit and complete the necessary paperwork, and you'll be sitting pretty!
Cypress Lakes Preserve: Only 20 miles from Tampa Airport in a quiet part of Oldsmar, Cypress Lakes Preserve provides an excellent opportunity to find serviced apartments and rental homes.
Caryl Way: A peaceful location in Oldsmar with views over the golf course at Eastlake Woodlands Country Club, Caryl Way offers a variety of 3-bedroom houses for rent and apartments for rent in an area that experiences exceptionally low crime rates. In close proximity is a single grocery store and no less than 20 restaurants.
Countryside Key Boulevard: With a WalkScore of 58, Countryside Key Boulevard affords plenty of local amenities within close proximity, including a bank and nine restaurants. AMC Woodlands Square 20 theater is also in this area, so you'll always be able to catch the latest flick.
Lindsay Lane: Situated beside the North Golf Course of Eastlake Woodlands, Lindsay Lane offers a healthy variety of rental condos with supreme views over the green "baize" of the golf course.
Emerald Bay Drive: Within easy commuting distance to Tampa Airport and the coast, and with two banks, a grocery store and no less than 20 restaurants in close proximity, Emerald Bay Drive makes for an ideal location within the Oldsmar vicinity.
Getting Around
The closest major airport to Oldsmar is St Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport in Saint Petersburg, Florida, around 12 miles away. Otherwise, Tampa International Airport in Tampa, is situated 13 miles from the city of Oldsmar. The nearest train station to Oldsmar is at Clearwater, some 5.7 miles from the center of Oldsmar.
Keeping Busy
How do folks who reside in Oldsmar keep themselves busy? Oldsmar Historical State Museum on State Street West, shares the history of the small city with its visitors. The museum is open for limited hours through the week, but it's well worth a visit if you wish to learn about Oldsmar's progress from the early years. For folks who like a flutter on the horses, Tampa Bay Downs on the aptly named Racetrack Road in Tampa, offers a pleasant and fun day out at the races - providing of course that your flutter pays off! Oldsmar's restaurants are plentiful. Aki Sushi Restaurant on Tampa Road, Oldsmar, specializes in - you guessed it - sushi! The restaurant is a small family run affair, and the food as well as the service are said to be excellent! Pacific Thai Cuisine Restaurant also located on Tampa Road in Oldsmar is another top-notch Asian option. Again, the food is said to be overwhelmingly good, while the service is friendly and welcoming. FlameStone American Grill Restaurant on, would you believe, Tampa Road, Oldsmar, does American cuisine at its' finest. While you're there, be sure to try one (or more) of their cocktails, which have a reputation for being deliciously tasty and mesmerizingly strong!