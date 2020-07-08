All apartments in Town 'n' Country
6705 Forrestvale Lane

6705 Forestvale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6705 Forestvale Lane, Town 'n' Country, FL 33634

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6705 Forrestvale Lane have any available units?
6705 Forrestvale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
Is 6705 Forrestvale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6705 Forrestvale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6705 Forrestvale Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6705 Forrestvale Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6705 Forrestvale Lane offer parking?
No, 6705 Forrestvale Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6705 Forrestvale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6705 Forrestvale Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6705 Forrestvale Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6705 Forrestvale Lane has a pool.
Does 6705 Forrestvale Lane have accessible units?
No, 6705 Forrestvale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6705 Forrestvale Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6705 Forrestvale Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6705 Forrestvale Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6705 Forrestvale Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

