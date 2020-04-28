5107 N Suwanee Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 10/1/19! This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,376 SF home is located in Seminole Heights, an area of historic homes in central Tampa. Large covered front porch with a detached 2 car garage. This updated home has an open floorplan; living room with a working gas fireplace and a combined Kitchen Dining area. The kitchen includes wood cabinets, stone counters, center island, and stainless steel appliances. There is a side-by-side refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher and microwave. Just off the kitchen is a screened in lanai overlook the mature landscaping of the back yard. The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom with large shower stall and a separate claw foot tub. This home has wood laminate and ceramic tile flooring.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



Apply to Rent this Home



Contact us to schedule a showing.