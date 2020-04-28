All apartments in Tampa
Last updated September 12 2019 at 6:05 PM

5107 N Suwanee Ave

5107 North Suwanee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5107 North Suwanee Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 10/1/19! This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,376 SF home is located in Seminole Heights, an area of historic homes in central Tampa. Large covered front porch with a detached 2 car garage. This updated home has an open floorplan; living room with a working gas fireplace and a combined Kitchen Dining area. The kitchen includes wood cabinets, stone counters, center island, and stainless steel appliances. There is a side-by-side refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher and microwave. Just off the kitchen is a screened in lanai overlook the mature landscaping of the back yard. The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom with large shower stall and a separate claw foot tub. This home has wood laminate and ceramic tile flooring.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5107 N Suwanee Ave have any available units?
5107 N Suwanee Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5107 N Suwanee Ave have?
Some of 5107 N Suwanee Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5107 N Suwanee Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5107 N Suwanee Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5107 N Suwanee Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5107 N Suwanee Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5107 N Suwanee Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5107 N Suwanee Ave offers parking.
Does 5107 N Suwanee Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5107 N Suwanee Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5107 N Suwanee Ave have a pool?
No, 5107 N Suwanee Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5107 N Suwanee Ave have accessible units?
No, 5107 N Suwanee Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5107 N Suwanee Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5107 N Suwanee Ave has units with dishwashers.
